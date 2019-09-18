Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts and sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 41 REC 6 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 After watching the Falcons' first two games, I get why Ito Smith (44.5% of the Falcons' snaps) is taking work away from Freeman. He's using his patience and cutback skills to make plays, picking up at least one run a game for 15-plus yards. Both he and Freeman are impacted by the Falcons' O-line, which does neither back any favors. But while Freeman appears to be maybe a quarter-step slower and not nearly as efficient at following his blockers, Smith is creating yardage. Per Pro Football Focus, Smith has already forced five missed tackles and is averaging 4.6 yards after contact per attempt while Freeman has forced one missed tackle and is averaging 1.42 yards after contact per attempt. This split figures to keep Freeman's workload below 15 touches per game. It also stabilizes Smith's value as a bench running back (he's available in 60%+ of CBS leagues). If there was ever a matchup to go with either back, but particularly Freeman since he's getting more work than Smith, it's this one against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed 5.5 yards per carry to running backs with at least one rushing score yielded per game. The Colts also might play without stud linebacker Darius Leonard. Freeman is worth the start, but if he lets you down this week, don't expect him to rebound against the Titans or Texans in Weeks 4 and 5. It's basically a make-or-break week for him.