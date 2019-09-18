Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts and sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.
Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place.
Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (0-2)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Titans, -1.5
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
I noticed last week that Walker was a part-time player and not in on every down for the Titans. Sure enough, he was that way in Week 1, too. Through two weeks he's maxed out at 56% of the snaps, 25 routes run and six targets per game. By comparison, Walker ran AT LEAST 25 routes in 14 of 18 games in 2017 and exceeded six targets in nine games including the playoffs. Sharing snaps with Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt won't help him earn Fantasy achievements. It's also a rough matchup -- the Jaguars' stiff zone defense has stymied tight ends to under 70 yards in 15 of their last 18 regular-season games. The only effective tight ends against the Jaguars have turned out to be receiver-esque, and Walker doesn't quite qualify anymore. If you're starting Walker, you're hoping for a touchdown.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
A week after looking sharp against the Browns, Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler melted down against the Colts, giving up touchdowns to Eric Ebron and T.Y. Hilton. Given more opportunities in Week 2, Chark caught 7-9 targets with a score. He meshed well with rookie Gardner Minshew on sideline passes last week and connected on a 69-yard bomb down the middle of the field in Week 1. A gigantic receiver with speed, Chark registers on the fringe of No. 3 receivers.
Bengals (0-2) at Bills (2-0)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Bills -6
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Bengals have given up three touchdowns to receivers through the first two weeks of the season, including two long scores on defensive breakdowns. Brown compiled 72 yards on seven catches in Week 2 and nearly had a 52-yard touchdown bomb if not for a Josh Allen overthrow. Brown has yet to miss a snap, has seen 27% of the target share so far and ranks seventh in Air Yards (139), according to Sports Info Solutions. Seems like a great combination to go with.
Dolphins (0-2) at Cowboys (2-0)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Cowboys -21
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
This one's elementary: Witten has scored in consecutive weeks, should see an uptick in targets with Michael Gallup not on the field and takes on a Dolphins defense that's been exploited badly. He definitely shouldn't be asked to help block against this weak pass rush. No doubt, he's a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but you have to like his chances to come through against this brutally bad defense that's given up 13 yards per catch to tight ends so far.
Devin Smith WR
DAL Dallas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
With Michael Gallup sidelined, Smith is expected to be the Cowboys' No. 2 outside receiver. In a normal matchup, I wouldn't even bring up his name, but given the Dolphins' laughable pass defense, he's got a shot to put up some nice numbers. A former second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Smith has dealt with injuries throughout his career but shined this preseason and has regained his form as a speed receiver. The opportunity should be there, particularly after playing 12 of 16 snaps last week following Gallup's injury — but scoring from 51 yards out much earlier in the game. He's a terrific under-the-radar DFS pick (3,400 on DraftKings, 5,200 on FanDuel) and an all-or-nothing dart in seasonal leagues.
Falcons (1-1) at Colts (1-1)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Colts, -2.5
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
After watching the Falcons' first two games, I get why Ito Smith (44.5% of the Falcons' snaps) is taking work away from Freeman. He's using his patience and cutback skills to make plays, picking up at least one run a game for 15-plus yards. Both he and Freeman are impacted by the Falcons' O-line, which does neither back any favors. But while Freeman appears to be maybe a quarter-step slower and not nearly as efficient at following his blockers, Smith is creating yardage. Per Pro Football Focus, Smith has already forced five missed tackles and is averaging 4.6 yards after contact per attempt while Freeman has forced one missed tackle and is averaging 1.42 yards after contact per attempt. This split figures to keep Freeman's workload below 15 touches per game. It also stabilizes Smith's value as a bench running back (he's available in 60%+ of CBS leagues). If there was ever a matchup to go with either back, but particularly Freeman since he's getting more work than Smith, it's this one against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed 5.5 yards per carry to running backs with at least one rushing score yielded per game. The Colts also might play without stud linebacker Darius Leonard. Freeman is worth the start, but if he lets you down this week, don't expect him to rebound against the Titans or Texans in Weeks 4 and 5. It's basically a make-or-break week for him.
Ravens (2-0) at Chiefs (2-0)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs, -6.5
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Robinson struck it big last week with his speed to burst zone coverage and better-than-expected skills to win contested catches in single coverage. Baltimore plays a lot of man coverage, so count on Patrick Mahomes to give Robinson some opportunities to make plays. It especially helps if the Chiefs' run game is as inept as it was last week, which it very well could be given the Ravens' tough run defense and the injuries to Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We're at the point where Brown should be started as at least a flex every week. After playing just 14 measly snaps in Week 1, Brown had 12 targets in Week 2 while upping his work to 51 snaps and 38 routes run. There's no sign of him slowing down and there's not a lot of hope for anyone in the Chiefs secondary to keep up with him. Sunday's game is expected to be high scoring, so getting Brown in lineups is a no-brainer.
Broncos (0-2) at Packers (2-0)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Packers -8
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Anyone with a 25% target share automatically warrants strong Fantasy consideration. Sanders has it — he has 20 targets on the season and has turned them into a 16-184-2 line. The battle between Sanders and left-side cornerback Jaire Alexander figures to be fun but it's when the Broncos line Sanders up in the slot that should give him some significant space to operate. Tack on the Broncos' likelihood to be playing from behind and he's at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's basically a 50-50 split between Lindsay and Royce Freeman through two weeks (Lindsay's played one more snap than Freeman), but Freeman's been the more productive of the two. He not only has better rushing metrics than Lindsay so far but also has exactly as many receiving yards on two fewer catches and five fewer targets. He's also the bigger bruiser, whereas Lindsay doesn't run with as much power. This particularly shows up in the red zone, where Freeman has played 17 snaps (nine inside the 10) while Lindsay has 12 red-zone snaps (four inside the 10). The Broncos figure to continue utilizing both backs against the Packers, whose run defense was torn up by Dalvin Cook last week. It's particularly telling that the matchup is favorable since Green Bay looked great against a Chicago run offense that barely tried in Week 1 before faltering in Week 2. Unfortunately, neither Broncos back is a safe start because they split too evenly, but if you must start one, Freeman's seeing more high-leverage snaps and is posting better numbers.
Raiders (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Vikings -7.5
OAK Oakland • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waller has succeeded based on the volume of targets he's getting (13 of 15 caught) and his ability to beat zone coverage. The Vikings should play a lot of zone coverage, primarily because their defensive line is strong enough to pressure Derek Carr and because they figure to play with a lead. When that scenario played out for the Vikings against Atlanta, Austin Hooper had plenty of room to make catches and picked up a decent enough stat line (9-77-0). Look for something similar, if not slightly better, from Waller.
Jets (0-2) at Patriots (2-0)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -21.5
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
White's averaged a disappointing 7.5 touches per outing, down from the 10.9 average he had in 2018 in games played with Sony Michel. If you're starting him, you're basically wishing for a touchdown. The only way he'll get better numbers in Week 3 is if the Jets run defense comes to play like it has through the first two weeks. That would negate Michel, particularly behind the Patriots' patched-up offensive line, and push Tom Brady to lean on White as a receiver out of the backfield. With the Jets' offense in shambles and playing on six days rest on the road, the hunch is that game script will work out just fine for the Patriots, giving Sony Michel plenty of rushing opportunities and keeping White from being a big factor.
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Opposing No. 1 receivers have rocked the Jets for over 120 yards and a touchdown in each game so far this season. If Antonio Brown wasn't on the Pats, Gordon would be in line for a great game. But last week, Brown had eight targets (Gordon had five), including four in the end zone (Gordon has zero this season). It helps that Gordon's drawn three deep-ball targets from Brady, but as long as he's not close to leading the team in targets, he's a risk. Game script may also hinder his chances.
Lions (1-0-1) at Eagles (1-1)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Eagles -7
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We saw Hockenson's amazing receiving skills in Week 1, and we saw his amazing blocking skills in Week 2. Hockenson ran 15 fewer routes in Week 2 because he was asked to help protect Matthew Stafford from the Chargers' incredible pass rush. That meant fewer targets. The Eagles have four sacks through two games but rank third in quarterback pressures per Sports Info Solutions. Philadelphia also is a busted play to Vernon Davis away from being close to tops in the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. The Eagles made Austin Hooper disappear last week. Hockenson will always be a threat to score, which keeps him among the top-12 tight ends, but his blocking usage could especially be relied upon if left tackle Taylor Decker doesn't play.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Case Keenum and Matt Ryan have posted consecutive 320-plus-yard, three-touchdown stat lines on the Eagles. Stafford hasn't been spotless, but he has completed 65% of his throws for 8.4 yards per attempt with five touchdowns in two games. The Lions' move to ditch C.J. Anderson suggests a shift in offensive philosophy where they'll lean a little more on the passing game. Considering Philadelphia's struggles with receivers but impressive takedowns of the run, that's probably going to be the way the Lions roll.
Panthers (0-2) at Cardinals (0-1-1)
4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Panthers -2.5
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
There's no good reason to leave him on your league's waiver wire, and there's almost no good reason to leave him on your bench. Even if Kyle Allen is throwing to him, Olsen has proven to be effective as a middle-of-the-field option for the Panthers, corralling 10 of 11 catchable targets for 146 yards. The Cardinals have been unbelievably horrific against tight ends, yielding over 100 yards and a touchdown to T.J. Hockenson in his first NFL game and repeating the futility against Mark Andrews last Sunday. Allen proved to be an adept quarterback in one start last year and should evade the Cardinals' pass rush with quick throws.
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I can't get over how perfect many of Kyler Murray's throws were last week. On the road against a tough Ravens defense, Murray put the ball into tight spaces downfield en route to a 349-yard day. The Cardinals may have had problems finding ways to score touchdowns, but Murray's arm and this spread scheme is working. A home matchup against the Panthers is going to be good for both Fitzgerald and Kirk given how they line up and play. Through two games, Kirk has run 84% of his routes out of the slot and Fitzgerald has run 93% out of the slot. Carolina has a nice pair of outside cornerbacks but unless they start moving them all over the field, Arizona's going to make some plays against the likes of slot corner Javien Elliott and safety Eric Reid. It helps that the Panthers (four sacks) don't have a ferocious pass rush.
Giants (0-2) at Buccaneers (1-1)
4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5
TB Tampa Bay • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants are one of six teams to allow three rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks and are among the bottom-10 in rush yards allowed after contact and broken tackles against. These data points speak positively to the matchup for Barber, who is far more of a powerhouse back (3.16 yards per attempt after contact) than an elusive one (six missed tackles on 34 touches). It is fair to say that the Bucs' offensive line is the worst one the Giants will see so far this season, and that Barber is a solid back and not a special one. The Bucs clearly stuck with Barber last week but could continue their hot-hand approach if Barber struggles early. As juicy as the matchup looks, Barber is safest as a flex starter.
Steeler (0-2) at 49ers (2-0)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: 49ers -7
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Through two games, Breida has played exactly one snap in the red zone. By comparison, all three of Raheem Mostert (8), Jeff Wilson (6) and Tevin Coleman (5) have more, and Coleman's played one half of football! Breida also has two targets and one catch so far, putting him behind Mostert and good ol' one-half Coleman in those categories. Until there's a fundamental change, you have to count on Breida for rush yardage only. He's a good running back as evidenced last week and many times in 2018. However, the Steelers run defense got better with the addition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick; only one running back had double-digit Fantasy points against them on the year before the trade. Breida's part of a three-headed monster with limited opportunities to score. It makes me nervous to start him.
Texans (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chargers, -3
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' secondary is decimated. Their top two safeties are hurt and out indefinitely. Boundary cornerback Brandon Facyson has been ripped for an 83.3% catch rate with 126 yards and a touchdown allowed, and slot corner Desmond King is off to a bad start (55 yards and a touchdown allowed on three completed targets). In what could be a high-scoring game, Fuller has the best chance to break his slump against very soft competition. Of his 10 targets through two games, six have been deep and one per game has been caught. Fuller's five games after Week 3 offer equally juicy matchups, so hopefully he doesn't let you down at the Bolts.
Saints (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)
4:25 p.m ET (Fox)
Point spread: Seahawks, -4.5
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's stunning that Wilson wasn't a consensus start in Week 2. That should change in Week 3 as the Seahawks entertain a Saints defense that stayed in the Seattle area all week after giving up 21 Fantasy points to Jared Goff in Week 2 and 36 points to Deshaun Watson in Week 1. I doubt Wilson throws 35 times like he did in Week 2 but he should come through with his trademark efficiency on about 30 attempts. Last week, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got burned on a deep touchdown to Brandin Cooks and allowed a big catch-and-run to Cooper Kupp — and he's their best cover corner! Tyler Lockett, who should line up across from nickelback P.J. Williams, should be a regular target for Wilson.
Rams (2-0) at Browns (1-1)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Rams, -3
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Goff's last 10 games going back to last year, including the postseason, have been miserable. In them, he's had one with over 300 yards and two with two-plus total touchdowns (one last week when he tumbled into the end zone for a score). Playing on the road is never easy, but going against a defensive scheme you saw twice last year and a secondary that isn't as good as the stats suggest should invoke confidence. Browns defensive play-caller Steve Wilks coached the Cardinals last year and the Rams owned them. They did it with the run in '18, but because their run game isn't on point, the hope is the passing game makes up for it. And the Browns have yet to allow any wide receiver to score this year, but A.J. Brown hit 100 yards against them in Week 1 and Robby Anderson, who caught passes from Luke stinkin' Falk, managed to land 81. If Goff can't get it going this week, he'll be hard to start confidently next week against Tampa Bay at home.
Bears (1-1) at Washington (0-2)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Bears, -4
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We saw the kind of numbers we were pretty much expecting from Montgomery in Week 2 -- 68 total yards and a touchdown at Denver. The Bears are on the road for the second week in a row against a Redskins defense that may be hyped for Monday Night, but has struggled to contain the run. Philadelphia used three running backs to amass 145 total yards on Washington in Week 1 and Ezekiel Elliott led the way for the Cowboys with 120 total yards and a score in Week 2. The Bears really did not take many chances offensively last week, preferring to keep Mitchell Trubisky from making tough throws. Giving Montgomery the ball helped them accomplish that, and they'll probably continue to do so in what amounts to a tough but winnable game in Week 3.
