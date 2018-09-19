Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts, sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Jets at Browns

Sneaky Sleeper

Powell played a few more snaps last week and did much more of the heavy lifting on third downs than Isaiah Crowell. That was a by-product of the Jets playing from behind, but it also gave a crystal-clear view into how the team prefers to operate in passing situations. The Browns run defense was actually impressive in Week 2, holding Alvin Kamara to 3.5 yards per carry, but struggled to contain him out of the backfield as a receiver. The Jets could replicate that with Powell, giving Sam Darnold an easy short-area target to help move the chains, as well as a big-play threat (which worked out for the Jets last week). He's the better Jets running back and not a bad option, especially in PPR.

Start Him

Hyde's delivered a vomit-inducing 2.8 yards per carry through two games, saving his Fantasy stats with a 1-yard plunge each week — one thanks to a turnover, the other because of a pass interference penalty in the end zone. Despite this, Hyde still has a chance to see better numbers (and still score) against the Jets. New York's run defense began last week strong but allowed a 4.7 yard rushing average on Miami's carries between the tackles, with much of it coming in the second half. Now they have to play on the road on four days rest against the Browns' physical front. Hue Jackson said he wants to get Duke Johnson the ball more, but Hyde still figures to lead the way on the ground for Cleveland. Expecting him to power through on inside runs, Hyde is good enough to call a low-end starting running back.

Start Him

The Jets haven't properly been tested by tight ends this season, allowing three catches on just six targets to the position over three games with a touchdown given up last week. Njoku scored and caught three targets thrown his way for 48 yards on the Jets in a 2017 home game, and has seven targets in each of the Browns first two outings. Feels like it's just a matter of time before he breaks through.

Saints at Falcons

Risky Starter

It wouldn't be surprising to see Ryan have a good game, but not a great game. Both outings against the Saints in 2017 were one-score duds, and he's been below 23 Fantasy points in five of his last seven meetings against them. The key here is how much pressure the Saints' pass rush puts on him. If it can generate some movement, Ryan will struggle, just as he did in their last meeting when the Saints had five sacks. The Saints picked up three sacks in Week 2 against Tyrod Taylor and seem to be improving after a dud in Week 1. It doesn't help that Falcons starting left guard Andy Levitre is out for the season.

Packers at Redskins

Sneaky Sleeper

Second on the Packers in targets and first in receiving yards, Cobb draws the best matchup of any Packers' receiver this week against young slot corner Fabian Moreau. It's not a given that Aaron Rodgers will attack Moreau, but given the other corners in Washington combined with their lack of a pass rush, it makes sense for him to go after the middle of the field. Rodgers has done exactly that when facing this defensive scheme in the past. Hopefully Cobb can average over 10 yards per catch.

Colts at Eagles

Sit Him

In the first two weeks of the season, Ebron had favorable matchups to go with favorable game script, and he ended up in the end zone both times. With the Eagles capable of containing tight ends, this is the first week where Ebron looks risky despite what should be another high-volume passing game for Andrew Luck. Safety Malcolm Jenkins figures to get assigned Ebron — per Sports Info Solutions, he has allowed two touchdowns to tight ends and four touchdowns total over his past 21 games. Even if Jenkins doesn't wind up on Ebron on some plays, the Eagles defense was shellacked last week and should rebound in an easy home matchup against a familiar offensive scheme. For whatever it's worth, Ebron has never scored in three straight games — not even in college.

Bills at Vikings

Sneaky Sleeper

The whole universe is expecting a Vikings blowout of the Bills on Sunday. It's a nice matchup to try to get Dalvin Cook going, but it should also afford opportunities to Murray to get some run. Four running backs have amassed at least eight Fantasy points against Buffalo through two weeks. That obviously includes two backup running backs who didn't start but got enough work to get some numbers. Murray has 15 carries on the season — just 11 fewer than Cook — and the Vikings completely abandoned their run game in Week 2, so expect a correction to help Murray see some playing time in Week 3. Murray deserves consideration in non-PPR over Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Royce Freeman, Alfred Morris and LeSean McCoy.

Start Him

The new Vikings kicker boasts an 88.2 percent success rate on field goals including 89.9 percent made indoors. Minnesota has attempted 2.3 field goals per game in their past 18 regular-season games. In what should be a Vikings blowout, Bailey should get at least three field-goal tries. He's the perfect replacement for Greg Zuerlein and is totally worth starting right after picking up off waivers.

Raiders at Dolphins

Risky Starter

The Raiders' offense is better than expected, even if it's not quite showing up on the scoreboard — or in Cooper's stat line. Derek Carr is doing a nice job getting rid of the ball quickly and on-target, even if he's missing some open teammates. Jon Gruden promised more targets for Cooper last week and delivered (10 targets for a 10-116-0 finish). The Dolphins secondary has impressed so far — slot corner Minkah Fitzpatrick is the real deal, and outside cornerbacks Bobby McCain and Xavien Howard have started strong. Per Sports Info Solutions, the trio has combined for 163 yards allowed via 12 receptions on 30 targets and no touchdowns. No receiver has had 10-plus Fantasy points against Miami this season. This seems like a tougher spot for the Raiders than last week, particularly since they'll play on the road for the second week in a row and feasibly against better cover corners. Cooper won't succeed without another heavy dose of targets, which we're hoping for but isn't certain. Cooper has only posted back-to-back 100-yard games twice in his career. Choose him carefully, especially in non-PPR leagues.

Start Him



The Dolphins have yielded a minimum of 13 Fantasy points to a back in each of its first two games. That looks great in a sentence on your screen but the reality is that the Dolphins have done worse against smaller, speedier backs than with the physical runners. They also have given up just one carry for more than 12 yards through two weeks and have gotten really good play out of their defensive line. This isn't a cakewalk for Lynch, but his workload (29 carries and four catches) through two games combined with his high propensity for short-yardage touchdowns (he has one from 10 yards or closer in each game so far this season) and his success against the Dolphins defense last year (two scores against them) should give you all the confidence you need in putting him in your lineup.

Risky Starter

The worst part about Stills' two-game start isn't that he over-performed in Week 1 (4-106-2) and underwhelmed in Week 2 (2-17-0), but rather that he's currently tied for fourth on the team in targets with eight. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant have more. Ew. With the Raiders playing on the road for the second straight week against Miami, there's a glimmer of hope for Stills. So far this season Brandin Cooks and Emmanuel Sanders have given the Raiders cornerbacks headaches with their speed and elusiveness. Stills is a lot like those guys, but we'd all like to see him get more opportunities. There is a better than decent chance the Dolphins bludgeon the Raiders with the run game, something that helped them put away the Jets last week, taking targets away from Stills. If you start him, you're hoping for a big play or three to carry his value.

Broncos at Ravens

Sit Him

It's clear that the weakest link in the Ravens defense is slot corner Tavon Young. In fact, the middle of the Ravens defense is a big question mark if you consider the injury to linebacker C.J. Mosley. Bank on the Broncos attacking there with faster, more elusive players like Emmanuel Sanders and Phillip Lindsay. What hurts Thomas more is his 52.4 percent catch rate through two weeks, as well as only having three 100-yard outings in his last 34 contests. Thomas has become a touchdown-or-bust receiver, and this week he'll likely see a lot of the Ravens' better corners.

Start Him

Through two weeks, Lindsay has more snaps played, carries, catches, receiving yards, rush yards and plays of 10-plus yards (five) than fellow rookie Royce Freeman (three). They each have one touchdown. It's only a matter of time or circumstance before the Broncos lean even more on their undrafted running back. That time could be this week against a Ravens run defense missing top linebacker Mosley. His absence will put slower linebackers on the field, creating mismatches the Broncos can exploit with Lindsay. He's an obvious start over Freeman and an even better option than the likes of Derrick Henry, Jamaal Williams, Alfred Morris and any Colts running back.

Sit Him

Even with the Broncos' 1-yard touchdown allowed to Marshawn Lynch in Week 2, this is a real tough matchup on paper for Collins. This isn't the news you wanted to hear, particularly since Ravens coach John Harbaugh called improving the Ravens run game "a big priority" this week. Playing at home will help a little, but there's still looming concern that Harbaugh won't be comfortable trusting Collins with a large workload. Through two weeks he has 16 carries to Javorius Allen's 10 and Lamar Jackson's 9, but he and Allen both have 20 touches thanks to Allen's prowess in the passing game. It's frustratingly obvious how much more effective Collins is, however — Collins has 10 more receiving yards than Allen despite six fewer catches, and 23 more rush yards with only a six-carry edge. Don't even get me started on the goal-line job. Until Collins can wrestle away more work from the clutches of Buck Allen, Fantasy owners should keep him limited to a flex spot or the bench.

Start Him

I'm not too sure we'll be able to call Brown a sleeper after this week. The Broncos have given up 331 yards and three touchdowns to receivers through two games, and the biggest culprit has been outside cornerback Bradley Roby. He typically lines up to the quarterback's right, which is where Brown has lined up the most and done the most damage so far this season. Brown's speed should help him get open against Roby (or Tramaine Brock if he lines up against him) and it's clear Joe Flacco likes throwing to him. On the hunch that the Ravens will need to throw plenty in the game, Brown should remain a hot commodity for Fantasy. In non-PPR leagues his upside makes him more appealing than Cooper Kupp, Demaryius Thomas and Larry Fitzgerald.

Bengals at Panthers

Start Him

This one's pretty obvious, isn't it? Bernard should function as the primary back for the Bengals and land at minimum 15 touches. In this day and age of Fantasy Football, that's enough to start almost any running back. However, there is a little bit of trepidation since Bernard has been good for 10-plus Fantasy points in 13 of 29 career games, a 45 percent success rate — and it's the same rate if you're looking for 15-plus full PPR points. The silver lining is that Carolina's struggled against Ezekiel Elliott and Tevin Coleman, both with big workloads, to begin the season. Count him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back, but not as some superstar who will dominate.

Giants at Texans

Start Him

Some quarterbacks like to check-down to a tight end when the pressure is on. Deshaun Watson likes to chuck it deep to Fuller when defenses get too close. The Giants pass defense has allowed one big pass play to a receiver through eight quarters — the deep bomb to Tavon Austin last week (is Austin still a receiver?!). However, they have taken on passive offenses in the Jaguars and Cowboys to begin the season, and the Texans are a different story. Expect Watson to try to connect with his guys on all levels of the defense, especially since they're facing a pass rush that's notched one whole sack this season and could be without two pass rushers up front as well as cornerback Eli Apple. Fuller should deliver another big game.

Titans at Jaguars

Sneaky Sleeper

Through the first two weeks of the season, Titans' outside cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler have allowed 21 receptions on 33 targets for 347 yards and four touchdowns, according to Sports Info Solutions. That's really, really, not-very-good. Interestingly enough, the Jaguars have begun using Keelan Cole along the outside and not exclusively in the slot (Dede Westbrook has registered more slot snaps than Cole this year), and after his 7-116-1 performance last week, you can see why. Jacksonville might wind up being conservative in the second half of the game if it's a blowout, but the upside for Cole against this ugly secondary cannot be ignored.

49ers at Chiefs

Start Him

Just click this and start Garoppolo over Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, Andrew Luck and anyone else causing you any reservations.

Start Him

Breida's speed and versatility continue to put him a cut above Alfred Morris in the 49ers backfield. In a matchup where the 49ers will want to control the clock and put playmakers on the field to keep up on the scoreboard, Breida is a must. Kansas City has yielded at least 13 Fantasy points to three running backs in two games! Pass-catching has been a big part of the numbers the Chiefs have allowed, and that's a role Breida can fill much better than Morris, even if it's on dump-off passes. Breida has also dominated passing downs so far this season (nine snaps in third-and-long situations for him versus one for Morris). He's a must-start, top-15 type of Fantasy back in Week 3.

Sneaky Sleeper

Andy Reid has a funny way of getting his players involved after some quiet games. Watkins, who had the quietest 100-yard game you'll ever see last week, is pretty much the only Chiefs player to not catch a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes yet this season — even fullback Anthony Sherman has one. The home debut of the Kansas City offense should be thrilling against a 49ers secondary short on speed. Watkins also had his biggest game of 2017 (6-106-2) against the 49ers.

Chargers at Rams

Sit Him

The Chargers are off to a hot start, but they've taken on the Chiefs and Bills defenses. That's like being on a two-game win streak at chess versus your four-year-old nephew and your neighbor's elementary-school kid. Try playing chess against Magnus Carlsen! You'll get crushed, just like Rivers will get crushed against Wade Phillips' Rams. Here's bad news: Rivers has eclipsed 20 Fantasy points once in six career meetings against Phillips' defenses (at Houston in 2013). In four meetings against Phillips while he was with the Broncos, Rivers averaged 218.8 pass yards and completed 52.7 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and five interceptions while being sacked 13 times. Some might say Phillips' defense with the Rams is better than his units in Denver.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Sneaky Sleeper

Yep, seriously. You can't argue with Dissly's numbers — he's easily the Seahawks' most-used tight end, and even began taking snaps in the slot against the Bears. He's third on the team in targets, first in yardage (147!) and tied for first in touchdowns with two. Even if you take away his big 66-yard grab in Week 1 he's averaging 16.2 yards per catch, better than anyone else on the Seahawks. So it looks like he'll be a regular part of the offense, and it just so happens that the Cowboys' biggest weakness has come against pass-catching tight ends. Greg Olsen got them for 33 yards on two catches before he got hurt, and Evan Engram had a monster game against them last week. If you're streaming tight ends, Dissly should be your top choice ahead of O.J. Howard, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and even the great Jared Cook.

Bears at Cardinals

Sit Him

You've heard a ton about the Cardinals planning to use David Johnson more on offense, but it probably wouldn't be a bad idea to try and give some more targets to ol' Fitzy too. After a decent 10 targets in Week 1, Fitzgerald had only five throws from Sam Bradford. That turned into a 3-28-0 stat line that made everyone hurl (well, except Rams fans). The truth is that Fitzgerald continues to age, and it shows in his speed. That makes him less of a problem after the catch, which in turn makes him a bigger problem for Fantasy. Tack on Arizona rolling into the red zone on exactly two drives through eight quarters, and it almost doesn't matter who the Cardinals play, the Fantasy outlook is the same. Unless Fitzgerald gets at least 10 targets, he's going to be a disappointment. Consider him touchdown-dependent and tough to trust.

Patriots at Lions

Sneaky Sleepers

Normally when a defensive coordinator coaches against his old team, he succeeds because of his familiarity with the playbook and people on offense. Unfortunately for Matt Patricia, he'll take on his former squad with newcomers Josh Gordon and Sony Michel now in the fold, adding elements he just doesn't have the same kind of familiarity with. Only the Cardinals have allowed more Fantasy points to running backs through the first two weeks of the season, making for a good outlook for both Michel and Rex Burkhead. You can't help but wonder if one or both of these guys get a chance to pick up work in what ends up being a blowout, particularly Michel given his absence during training camp.

Steelers at Buccaneers

Start Him

Without allowing a touchdown, the Buccaneers have yielded 210 yards and an 83 percent catch rate to opposing tight ends so far. While Vance McDonald matched James in targets last week and actually ran more routes, it's James who's been displaying improved athleticism with five catches of 20-plus yards already. He had one such kind of catch all of 2017. Given the Bucs' issues against playmaking tight ends, I'd say the matchup very much favors James. He's the ultimate plug-and-play tight end off waivers for Week 3.

