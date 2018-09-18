Fantasy Football Week 3: Streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

At some point in everyone's life they come to realize that magic doesn't exist. At least not in the form it's presented.

For some, that causes them to shy away from that form of entertainment. For others, it makes it even more interesting because "how did they do that?" Fitzmagic can have the same affect on people. But whether you believe in his most recent performances or not, the right choice is to start him in Week 3 against the Steelers.

Quarterback

Do I really believe Ryan Fitzpatrick is suddenly the best quarterback in the NFL? Of course not. But with the way Tampa Bay's offense is running right now, that doesn't much matter. The best thing that happened to this team was Dirk Koetter giving up play-calling duties. Even if you aren't sure about the new offense, you have to love the matchup against a Steelers defense that was just picked apart by Patrick Mahomes.

Blake Bortles really shouldn't throw 45 times again in Week 3, but he's still a nice streaming option against a questionable Titans defense. That's because of his legs. Bortles has about 25 percent of the Jaguars rush attempts through the first four games of the year, and has the fourth most rushing yards among quarterbacks. He's a better start in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown, but I'd start him over Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson in any format.

It's still early, but the Dolphins look like a much improved team. Their Week 2 opponent (Oakland) does not. The Raiders have given up the ninth most points per game (26.5) and the sixth most yards per play (6.0) so far this year. Like Bortles, Tannehill is getting it done with his legs and his arm. He's a lower end streamer without a huge upside, but I'd trust him more than Rivers or Wilson this week.

Tight End

I understand why Austin Hooper isn't exciting. But we saw where chasing exciting got us last week with Jonnu Smith and Ian Thomas. What Hooper is, is a solid tight end in a game that has one of the highest Vegas totals in Week 3. As of Tuesday, the Falcons implied point total is 28 points. If they score four touchdowns in this game, I like Hooper's chances of getting one of them.

Will Dissly already has more games with 40-plus yards and a touchdown in the NFL than he did in his entire college career. So I'm not exactly buying this is for real, but until Doug Baldwin returns, it's hard to imagine Russell Wilson completely goes away from him either. I'd expect the Seahawks will again struggle to run the ball against Dallas. I also expect they'll be playing from behind. That's exactly the type of scenario that leads to Dissly continuing his run as a top-10 tight end.

Joel Embiid would love this pick, because it's all about trusting the process. Seals-Jones is tied for eighth among tight ends with 12 targets. The guys he's tied with? Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Evan Engram. Eventually those targets are going to turn into Fantasy points. If you're desperate at tight end and can't find Hooper or Dissly on the waiver wire, trust the process with Seals-Jones.

DST

Cleveland Browns and New York Jets

You can start either defense on Thursday night. Surprisingly, both of these teams rank in the top four defenses so far in Fantasy points and should keep it up this week. Both defenses are more valuable in leagues that reward low point and yardage totals, but I like the Browns to have better chances of generating turnovers, so they're the preferred option.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson has been sacked 12 times and turned the ball over four times through two weeks of the season. This isn't a great Cowboys defense but it's good enough to take advantage of the porous Seahawks offensive line. Wilson deserves better than this, but it sure looks like we'll be streaming defenses against the Seahawks all season.

Kicker

Dan Bailey vs. Buffalo Bills

Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. New York Giants

Cody Parkey at Arizona Cardinals

Bailey could be more than a streamer because you could quite possibly start him all year long. Minnesota is a great spot for a kicker with indoor home games and a high-octane offense. Let's just hope he gets off to a good start. Fairbairn and Parkey will be in good kicking environments with positive game scripts.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.