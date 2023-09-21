hunter-henry-1400-us.jpg
Last week I told you that you should stand by your man with your struggling tight end. But Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, David Njoku, and company didn't make it easy to keep saying that. Through two weeks, none of them are top 25 tight ends. And it's not like the bar has been raised at the position. 

There are currently eight tight ends averaging double-digit FPPG and 13 who are averaging even eight per game. So while your starter may be annoying you, no one else has given you a good reason to trust them. Of the eight respectable tight ends so far, only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram, and Darren Waller were drafted to be starters. That leaves Hunter Henry, Sam LaPorta, and Hayden Hurst. Henry does top the waiver list below, but he's the only one of these guys I'm ready to start over Goedert, Kittle, or Pitts. 

One guy I am actually worried enough about to sit is Njoku. Deshaun Watson has looked terrible, Njoku isn't as involved as we expected, and the Titans present a much better matchup for wide receivers than they do tight end. I'd sit Njoku for all three of the streamers below. Note: Henry was the top streamer, but he's 80% rostered as of Thursday so I have removed him.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 3:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
John Bates could be a deep streamer if Thomas is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 30.5% -- Zach Ertz has a 30.5% target share for the season, leading all tight ends. Cole Kmet and Darren Waller are the only two other tight ends to be targeted on more than a fifth of their team's pass attempts.
  • 2.39 -- Trey McBride is averaging 2.39 yards per route run, compared to 1.43 for Ertz.
  • 34.6% -- Travis Kelce was targeted on 34.6% of his routes run in his return, tops among all tight ends.
  • 3 -- Pat Freiermith is the only tight end with three end-zone targets in the first two weeks.
  • 5.4 -- George Kittle has averaged just 5.4 yards per target. His efficiency has fallen off just as fast as his volume.
  • 6.1% -- Dallas Goedert has accounted for just 6.1% of the Eagles' receiving yards. That's worse than Dawson Knox, Josh Oliver, Cole Turner, John Bates, and Adam Trautman among others.
  • 28.6% -- 28.6% of Sam Howell's pass attempts have gone to tight ends. Their TE1 could have real value.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG SF -10 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
14th
PROJ PTS
11.1
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
9
REYDS
49
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.5
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
8
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
13
REYDS
82
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 37
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
13
REYDS
108
TD
2
FPTS/G
16.9
player headshot
Hayden Hurst TE
CAR Carolina • #81
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
10
REYDS
61
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.1
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
16th
PROJ PTS
6.1
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
18
REYDS
77
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
9.3
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
5
REYDS
5
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.3
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 3 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -13 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
22nd
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
13
REYDS
82
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.6
The arrival of D.J. Moore hasn't hurt Kmet as much as we expected. His role looks like that of a low-end TE1, and the matchup in Week 3 against the Chiefs could make him even better than that.
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI DAL -12.5 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
23rd
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
11
REYDS
22
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
Ferguson leads the entire NFL with seven red-zone targets and five targets inside the 5-yard line. The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the league, and with Budda Baker on IR, they will be particularly soft over the middle.
player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO GB -1 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
1st
TE RNK
17th
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
7
REYDS
75
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.3
Christian Watson was not at practice on Thursday so Musgrave should be third on the Packers in targets in Week 3. He's facing a good Saints pass defense but they'll be missing one of their starting safeties, which could open up the middle of the field. Njoku is the only starter I'm sitting for Musgrave.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI KC -12.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
20.8
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
9
REYDS
26
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.6
Kelce played just 64% of the snaps in Week 2 and still scored 12.6 PPR Fantasy points. His edge over the position figures to be bigger than ever, and in cash games I would rather try to save money somewhere else.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -3 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
8.3
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
8
REYDS
59
TD
0
FPTS/G
5
I know, I know. But contrarian means low roster rate, which inevitably means great reasons not to play him. Obviously there are many of those with Kyle Pitts. But I do expect the Falcons to be down two scores in this one, and I'm hopeful Desmond Ridder throws the ball 30-plus times. Pitts' price has fallen so far that it would only take one big play to make him worth it.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 3. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.