Tight end is a difficult position to evaluate after two weeks for Fantasy football. The nature of the position is such that most of the tight ends have had at least one bad game. In fact, several that were being drafted as top-12 options are still waiting for their first good game. But that doesn't mean we should view the position just like as we did two weeks ago. There are some noticeable changes happening, so before we get to what the position looks like for Week 3, here's my quick take on the position in 2020.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle have been joined in the top tier by Darren Waller, and probably Mark Andrews as well. Waller, despite all the pieces Las Vegas added, is still dominating targets for the Raiders and looks like he may challenge Kelce in full PPR for the top spot. The second tier has changed considerably as a result.

Zach Ertz has been joined by his teammate, Dallas Goedert. Goedert is outperforming Ertz so far and I'm not entirely sure that's going to change. I believe we've seen enough from Hunter Henry to put him in Tier 2 as well. I would entertain an argument for any of Jonnu Smith, Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, or Noah Fant in that tier as well, but I believe they fit better in Tier 3, as players who may just be one game away from jumping a tier ... but also have some pretty glaring question marks.

That gives us 10 tight ends before we get to the fourth tier. Evan Engram has dropped (despite his start, no pun intended) into that tier, and it's probably where T.J. Hockenson, Hayden Hurst, Jared Cook, and Dalton Schultz belong as well. But we're also kind of splitting hairs here. Week 3 could have you swapping Hurst and Schultz for Gesicki and Fant without hesitation.

The real point here is that we have 15 tight ends, and maybe a couple of more, that I feel pretty good about as starters. The depth we hoped for at the start of the year looks like it's coming to fruition, even if some of the names aren't the same.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jordan Reed is a must-start if Kittle can't go, but the 49ers sound optimistic Kittle could return. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. The Bills don't have another tight end you'd want to play.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

21.6% -- More than a fifth of Joe Burrow's passes have gone to his tight ends this year. That's a huge opportunity for Drew Sample with C.J. Uzomah out for the year.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 11th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Even people who were drafting Gesicki weren't so sure what you'd get out of him against the Patriots and Bills to start the season. He came through in a big way against the Bills and now the stage is set for him to explode in primetime against Jacksonville. I had concerns about how Miami's new coaching staff would use Gesicki after last year's struggles but it looks like all systems go. He's a top-10 option this week Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED Go back and look at everything we said about Blake Jarwin in the preseason and apply it to Dalton Schultz for the rest of the season. In his first game without Jarwin, Schultz caught nine of 10 targets for 88 yards and a score. The matchup is more difficult in Week 3, but I want Schultz on my roster for the rest of the year. Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 9% This is a tricky one, because Reed is only in play if Kittle can't go. But if Kittle can't go, Reed may be a must-start against the Giants. Hopefully we get more info on Kittle sooner rather than later.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 4th FANDUEL $6,600 DRAFTKINGS $5,700 I had this one locked in even before Waller lit up the Saints in primetime. He's dominating targets even more than he did in 2019. This isn't a great matchup, but the Raiders do a good enough job moving Waller around the field that I have confidence they'll get Waller free.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 14.1 TE RNK 8th FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 We'll see what roster rate projections look like, but Goedert is way too cheap on FanDuel and I expect the Eagles to score some points this week against Cincinnati. Goedert is out-targeting Ertz, and he's been better on a per target basis as well. This is an extension of what we saw at the end of the year in 2019.