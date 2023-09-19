Last week I told you that you should be patient for at least one more week with your struggling starter. I'm going to be honest, Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, David Njoku, and company didn't make it easy to keep saying that. Through two weeks, none of them are top 25 tight ends per game. And that's not because the bar has been raised at the position.

There are currently only eight tight ends averaging double-digit Fantasy points and only 13 who are averaging even eight per game. So while your starter may be annoying you, I'm not sure anyone else has given you a good reason to trust them. Of the eight, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram, and Darren Waller were drafted to be starters. That leaves Hunter Henry, Sam LaPorta, and Hayden Hurst. Henry does top the waiver list below, but he's the only one of these guys I'm ready to start over Goedert, Kittle, or Pitts.

One guy who just missed the cut, Zach Ertz, may be next. Ertz has dominated targets in Arizona, but he's done almost nothing with them. His 18 targets have turned into 77 yards and 19.7 PPR Fantasy points. I could ignore that efficiency and bank on regression if Ertz wasn't playing the Cowboys this week. I'm not sure how the Cardinals move the ball at all against this defense, especially with their tight ends. Dallas has only allowed one touchdown to the position since the start of the 2022 season.

At this point it's up to you who you want to put your faith in at the position. But history tells us that preseason ADP is more predictive rest of seasons than two weeks of results, so I'm still sticking with my starter for the most part.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 3:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. John Bates could be a deep streamer if Thomas is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

30.5% -- Zach Ertz has a 30.5% target share for the season, leading all tight ends. Cole Kmet and Darren Waller are the only two other tight ends to be targeted on more than a fifth of their team's pass attempts.

-- Zach Ertz has a 30.5% target share for the season, leading all tight ends. Cole Kmet and Darren Waller are the only two other tight ends to be targeted on more than a fifth of their team's pass attempts. 2.39 -- Trey McBride is averaging 2.39 yards per route run, compared to 1.43 for Ertz.

-- Trey McBride is averaging 2.39 yards per route run, compared to 1.43 for Ertz. 34.6% -- Travis Kelce was targeted on 34.6% of his routes run in his return, tops among all tight ends.

-- Travis Kelce was targeted on 34.6% of his routes run in his return, tops among all tight ends. 3 -- Pat Freiermith is the only tight end with three end-zone targets in the first two weeks.

-- Pat Freiermith is the only tight end with three end-zone targets in the first two weeks. 5.4 -- George Kittle has averaged just 5.4 yards per target. His efficiency has fallen off just as fast as his volume.

-- George Kittle has averaged just 5.4 yards per target. His efficiency has fallen off just as fast as his volume. 6.1% -- Dallas Goedert has accounted for just 6.1% of the Eagles receiving yards. That's worse than Dawson Knox, Josh Oliver, Cole Turner, John Bates, and Adam Trautman among others.

-- Dallas Goedert has accounted for just 6.1% of the Eagles receiving yards. That's worse than Dawson Knox, Josh Oliver, Cole Turner, John Bates, and Adam Trautman among others. 28.6% -- 28.6% of Sam Howell's pass attempts have gone to tight ends. Their TE1 could have real value.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SF -10 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.9 Hayden Hurst TE CAR Carolina • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamers (TE Preview) Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.9 Henry is tied for second on the Patriots with a 13.5% target share and faces a Jets defense that funnels targets away from wide receivers. There's a very real chance Henry leads New England in targets in Week 3 and he's certainly the top option if they get to the red zone. Henry may just be a starter rest of season. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 The arrival of D.J. Moore hasn't hurt Kmet as much as we expected. His role looks like that of a low-end TE1, and the matchup in Week 3 against the Chiefs could make him even better than that. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Ferguson leads the entire NFL with seven red-zone targets and five targets inside the 5-yard line. The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the league, and with Budda Baker on IR, they will be particularly soft over the middle.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 20.8 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6 Kelce played just 64% of the snaps in Week 2 and still scored 12.6 PPR Fantasy points. His edge over the position figures to be bigger than ever, and in cash games I would rather try to save money somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 I know, I know. But contrarian means low roster rate, which inevitably means great reasons not to play him. Obviously there are many of those with Kyle Pitts. But I do expect the Falcons to be down two scores in this one, and I'm hopeful Desmond Ridder throws the ball 30-plus times. Pitts' price has fallen so far that it would only take one big play to make him worth it.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 3. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.