Fantasy Football Week 3 Tight End Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

The tight end position has been better than expected to start the season. Mark Andrews and Darren Waller look like mainstays in your lineup, Greg Olsen is back and there's hope for T.J. Hockenson. If you landed any of these guys you're probably feeling OK about the position. If you drafted O.J. Howard, you're most definitely not.

Howard has been used more as a blocker and less as a pass catcher than expected. He's actually running fewer routes per game than he did in 2018, which is something none of us saw coming. When asked about, Bruce Arians said Howard needs to play better. This is especially concerning when you consider Arians' past history with tight ends in Fantasy.

(Can you sense there's a but coming? Because there's a but coming.)

But I'm just not ready to drop a player with Howard's potential after two games. I'm certainly not ready to drop him for someone like Jason Witten or Vernon Davis. After two weeks in 2018, Vance McDonald had three catches for 26 yards. He was a top eight tight end the rest of the way.

Maybe Howard won't reach the heights we'd all hoped in 2019, but I'm giving him at least one more week before I give up on him. Hopefully, Arians' comments lit a fire and Jameis Winston looks for his best tight end in Week 3.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Njoku is in the concussion protocol. He was replaced by Demetrius Harris in Week 3, but Harris is nothing more than a touchdown-or-bust streamer.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

9.8 -- Yards per reception for George Kittle. We expected him to regress from 2018, but this is (hopefully) an over-correction.

-- Yards per reception for George Kittle. We expected him to regress from 2018, but this is (hopefully) an over-correction. 6 -- Plays of more than 20 yards for Mark Andrews. No other tight end has more than four.

-- Plays of more than 20 yards for Mark Andrews. No other tight end has more than four. 29.88% -- Share of Titans' air yards for Delanie Walker. That's higher than even Andrews.

-- Share of Titans' air yards for Delanie Walker. That's higher than even Andrews. 9 -- Targets for Greg Olsen in each of his first two games. He may not be the player he once was, but he's being targeted like he is.

-- Targets for Greg Olsen in each of his first two games. He may not be the player he once was, but he's being targeted like he is. 61 -- Fantasy points allowed to tight ends by the Cardinals this season. That's almost 50% more than the Dolphins.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Week 3 Matchup @ ARI Worried about Cam Newton? I'm not sure you should be. Ian Thomas caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown when Kyle Allen started Week 17. The No. 1 tight end in non-PPR each of the first two weeks has been the tight end facing the Cardinals. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. vs. MIA At some point I may just assume you all recognize that the Dolphins are the free space. But it's still early in the season. So yes, if you're desperate you can stream Witten who has scored in each of his first two games.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Streamer Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Ownership 51% It's not just the targets, through nine per week is certainly a nice pace. It's not just the matchup, though the Cardinals have been worse against tight ends than you could imagine. It's also Olsen's usage. This is not a Witten situation where the Panthers are just dumping balls off to Olsen -- he's going down the field on occasion. He should be universally owned and started in Week 3. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. vs. CHI I'll trust Davis' history with four-plus targets over Witten's hope of scoring a touchdown, though the matchups do make it very close.

Stash Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 65% If you missed out on all of the good tight ends last week and you can't get Olsen this week, I'd be trying hard to hold on to Henry. He could be back in a month and will be a huge upgrade over anyone you're going to stream when he returns. Obviously bench depth matters a lot in this context, but Henry is the top tight end stash, and I'd guess his ownership goes down this week. Chris Herndon could also be considered, but I don't really want to use him until Sam Darnold returns.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $5,700 Ertz saw 16(!) targets in Week 2 with Alshon Jeffery DeSean Jackson out. I wouldn't project that kind of volume again, but I would expect him to be in double digits if those receivers are out in Week 3. The difference between his price and Travis Kelce's makes Ertz my top option at tight end this week.

Contrarian Plays Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,200 That was not a good performance from Engram in Week 2 and now he's dealing with a rookie quarterback making his first start on the road. Hopefully that's enough for people to stay away from him. This Tampa defense has been better than I expected but Greg Olsen had a huge game against them and George Kittle had two touchdowns called back. Engram should be awesome.

TE Preview Heath's Projections