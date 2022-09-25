The injury report for Week 3 is full of ill omens for Fantasy Football players, but at least we got some good news at tight end: George Kittle is good to go. He's not expected to have any workload limitations after missing the first two weeks, and he was even removed from the injury report for the 49ers heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. There's no game-time decision to be made here.

And you're starting Kittle. There's no question about it. I had my doubts about Kittle coming into the season, given the target competition from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but the biggest concern I had was with his quarterback. However, with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing the injured Trey Lance, the 49ers have a solid, dependable option back there -- who isn't going to take off and run at the first sign of trouble. I'm not tiering Kittle with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews like I might have in the past, but he's an obvious top-five TE for Week 3 and beyond.

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 3.