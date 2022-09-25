freiermuth.jpg

The injury report for Week 3 is full of ill omens for Fantasy Football players, but at least we got some good news at tight end: George Kittle is good to go. He's not expected to have any workload limitations after missing the first two weeks, and he was even removed from the injury report for the 49ers heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. There's no game-time decision to be made here.

And you're starting Kittle. There's no question about it. I had my doubts about Kittle coming into the season, given the target competition from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but the biggest concern I had was with his quarterback. However, with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing the injured Trey Lance, the 49ers have a solid, dependable option back there -- who isn't going to take off and run at the first sign of trouble. I'm not tiering Kittle with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews like I might have in the past, but he's an obvious top-five TE for Week 3 and beyond. 

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 3. 

  1. Travis Kelce @IND
  2. Mark Andrews @NE
  3. Kyle Pitts @SEA
  4. George Kittle @DEN
  5. Darren Waller @TEN
  6. Tyler Higbee @ARI
  7. Dallas Goedert @WAS
  8. T.J. Hockenson @MIN
  9. Gerald Everett vs. JAX
  10. Zach Ertz vs. LAR
  11. Logan Thomas vs. PHI
  12. Irv Smith vs. DET
  13. Cole Kmet vs. HOU
  14. Dawson Knox @MIA
  15. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. SF
  16. Dalton Schultz @NYG
  17. Hunter Henry vs. BAL
  18. Evan Engram @LAC
  19. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  20. Tyler Conklin vs. CIN
  21. Hayden Hurst @NYJ
  22. Noah Fant vs. ATL