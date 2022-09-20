Every offseason, Fantasy Football analysts and players try to come up with reasons for why tight end will be better this season, and every season … we're wrong. I'm using the royal "we" there, by the way, because after a dozen years writing about Fantasy Football, I know better than falling for that one.

Through two games, there are a whopping 10 tight ends with 20-plus PPR points. That includes names like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, and Dallas Goedert, like we expected, but that still leaves six guys we didn't necessarily expect to be there. And of those six, I'll say Gerald Everett, Zach Ertz, and Tyler Higbee feel like they could keep it up – Logan Thomas is a maybe, but I don't have much faith in Tyler Conklin.

Of course, Kyle Pitts will get there eventually, I'm pretty sure … but that might be the only player I can say that for sure about. Not T.J. Hockenson, who has been clearly overshadowed by Amon Ra St. Brown and has the eventual debut of Jameson Williams to contend with. And not Dalton Schultz, at least not right now – he suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that could cost him multiple weeks.

Which is to say, after two weeks, tight end looks about as bad as it always does. That shouldn't be a surprise, but if you're looking at my rankings for this week, only those first nine are projected for double-digits in PPR scoring, and that number would only climb to 10 if George Kittle (groin) is cleared to play. Yep, the tight end position remains as shallow as ever.

Here are my top-24 tight ends for Week 3.

