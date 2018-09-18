Fantasy Football Week 3 Trade Values Chart rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 42 45 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 39 40 Melvin Gordon, LAC 38 41 Alvin Kamara, NO 35 39 David Johnson, ARI 30 33 Saquon Barkley, NYG 29 33 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 26 30 Dalvin Cook, MIN 24 27 Kareem Hunt, KC 24 26 Leonard Fournette, JAC 23 26 Jordan Howard, CHI 21 23 James Conner, PIT 20 23 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 20 23 Joe Mixon, CIN 19 22 Kenyan Drake, MIA 15 18 Devonta Freeman, ATL 15 17 Carlos Hyde, CLE 13 15 Jay Ajayi, PHI 13 14 Tevin Coleman, ATL 12 14 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 12 13 Lamar Miller, HOU 11 14 Mark Ingram, NO 11 14 LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 14 Alex Collins, BAL 11 13 Matt Breida, SF 11 13 Adrian Peterson, WAS 11 12 Dion Lewis, TEN 10 13 Chris Thompson, WAS 10 13 Derrick Henry, TEN 10 11 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 9 11 Giovani Bernard, CIN 9 11 Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10 Rex Burkhead, NE 8 10 Kerryon Johnson, DET 8 10 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 10 Bilal Powell, NYJ 8 10 Sony Michel, NE 8 10 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 8 9 Peyton Barber, TB 8 9 Aaron Jones, GB 7 9 James White, NE 7 9 Jamaal Williams, GB 7 8 Chris Carson, SEA 7 8 Alfred Morris, SF 7 7 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8 Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 7 Javorius Allen, BAL 5 7

Wide receivers



Non PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 33 37 Michael Thomas, NO 32 36 Julio Jones, ATL 31 35 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 29 33 Odell Beckham, NYG 28 32 A.J. Green, CIN 28 32 Mike Evans, TB 27 31 Davante Adams, GB 27 31 Tyreek Hill, KC 26 30 Keenan Allen, LAC 25 29 T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 26 Stefon Diggs, MIN 21 25 Adam Thielen, MIN 20 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 18 21 Brandin Cooks, LAR 16 19 Amari Cooper, OAK 14 17 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 12 15 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 11 15 Jarvis Landry, CLE 11 15 Golden Tate, DET 11 15 Josh Gordon, NE 10 13 Chris Hogan, NE 10 13 Marvin Jones, DET 10 12 Allen Robinson, CHI 9 12 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 9 12 Nelson Agholor, PHI 9 12 Will Fuller, HOU 9 12 Michael Crabtree, BAL 8 11 Julian Edelman, NE 8 11 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 8 11 Kenny Golladay, DET 8 11 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 8 11 Sammy Watkins, KC 8 10 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 11 Kenny Stills, MIA 7 10 Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 10 Chris Godwin, TB 7 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Tyler Lockett, SEA 7 9 Corey Davis, TEN 6 9 Robert Woods, LAR 6 9 John Brown, BAL 6 8 Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8 Keelan Cole, JAC 5 8 Robby Anderson, NYJ 5 7 Doug Baldwin, SEA 5 7 Randall Cobb, GB 5 7 Mike Williams, LAC 5 7 Brandon Marshall, SEA 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 22 25 Travis Kelce, KC 17 20 Zach Ertz, PHI 15 18 Jordan Reed, WAS 8 11 Jimmy Graham, GB 7 10 Trey Burton, CHI 7 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9 George Kittle, SF 6 9 Evan Engram, NYG 6 9 Eric Ebron, IND 6 8 Jesse James, PIT 5 7 Will Dissly, SEA 5 7

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 16 32 Tom Brady, NE 14 28 Aaron Rodgers, GB 13 26 Drew Brees, NO 12 24 Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24 Cam Newton, CAR 12 24 Russell Wilson, SEA 12 24 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 12 24 Kirk Cousins, MIN 10 20 Philip Rivers, LAC 9 18 Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB 6 12 Carson Wentz, PHI 6 12 Andrew Luck, IND 5 10 Andy Dalton, CIN 5 10 Jared Goff, LAR 5 10

DSTs

Player Non PPR Rams DST 6 6 Vikings DST 6 6 Jaguars DST 6 6



