Fantasy Football Week 3 Trade Values Chart rankings

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make trades. Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.    

Running backs


NonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR4245
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL3940
Melvin Gordon, LAC3841
Alvin Kamara, NO3539
David Johnson, ARI3033
Saquon Barkley, NYG2933
Christian McCaffrey, CAR2630
Dalvin Cook, MIN2427
Kareem Hunt, KC2426
Leonard Fournette, JAC2326
Jordan Howard, CHI2123
James Conner, PIT2023
Le'Veon Bell, PIT2023
Joe Mixon, CIN1922
Kenyan Drake, MIA1518
Devonta Freeman, ATL1517
Carlos Hyde, CLE1315
Jay Ajayi, PHI1314
Tevin Coleman, ATL1214
Marshawn Lynch, OAK1213
Lamar Miller, HOU1114
Mark Ingram, NO1114
LeSean McCoy, BUF1114
Alex Collins, BAL1113
Matt Breida, SF1113
Adrian Peterson, WAS1112
Dion Lewis, TEN1013
Chris Thompson, WAS1013
Derrick Henry, TEN1011
Phillip Lindsay, DEN911
Giovani Bernard, CIN911
Royce Freeman, DEN910
Rex Burkhead, NE810
Kerryon Johnson, DET810
Austin Ekeler, LAC810
Bilal Powell, NYJ810
Sony Michel, NE810
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ89
Peyton Barber, TB89
Aaron Jones, GB79
James White, NE79
Jamaal Williams, GB78
Chris Carson, SEA78
Alfred Morris, SF77
T.J. Yeldon, JAC68
Rashaad Penny, SEA57
Javorius Allen, BAL57

Wide receivers


NonPPR
Antonio Brown, PIT3337
Michael Thomas, NO3236
Julio Jones, ATL3135
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU2933
Odell Beckham, NYG2832
A.J. Green, CIN2832
Mike Evans, TB2731
Davante Adams, GB2731
Tyreek Hill, KC2630
Keenan Allen, LAC2529
T.Y. Hilton, IND2226
Stefon Diggs, MIN2125
Adam Thielen, MIN2024
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT1821
Brandin Cooks, LAR1619
Amari Cooper, OAK1417
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN1215
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI1115
Jarvis Landry, CLE1115
Golden Tate, DET1115
Josh Gordon, NE1013
Chris Hogan, NE1013
Marvin Jones, DET1012
Allen Robinson, CHI912
Demaryius Thomas, DEN912
Nelson Agholor, PHI912
Will Fuller, HOU912
Michael Crabtree, BAL811
Julian Edelman, NE811
Alshon Jeffery, PHI811
Kenny Golladay, DET811
Quincy Enunwa, NYJ811
Sammy Watkins, KC810
Marquise Goodwin, SF711
Kenny Stills, MIA710
Cooper Kupp, LAR710
Chris Godwin, TB710
DeSean Jackson, TB79
Tyler Lockett, SEA79
Corey Davis, TEN69
Robert Woods, LAR69
John Brown, BAL68
Devin Funchess, CAR68
Keelan Cole, JAC58
Robby Anderson, NYJ57
Doug Baldwin, SEA57
Randall Cobb, GB57
Mike Williams, LAC57
Brandon Marshall, SEA57

Tight ends


NonPPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE2225
Travis Kelce, KC1720
Zach Ertz, PHI1518
Jordan Reed, WAS811
Jimmy Graham, GB710
Trey Burton, CHI710
Kyle Rudolph, MIN79
George Kittle, SF69
Evan Engram, NYG69
Eric Ebron, IND68
Jesse James, PIT57
Will Dissly, SEA57

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC1632
Tom Brady, NE1428
Aaron Rodgers, GB1326
Drew Brees, NO1224
Deshaun Watson, HOU1224
Cam Newton, CAR1224
Russell Wilson, SEA1224
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1224
Kirk Cousins, MIN1020
Philip Rivers, LAC918
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB612
Carson Wentz, PHI612
Andrew Luck, IND510
Andy Dalton, CIN510
Jared Goff, LAR510

DSTs

Player Non PPR
Rams DST 6 6
Vikings DST 6 6
Jaguars DST 6 6

  
