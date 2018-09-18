Fantasy Football Week 3 Trade Values Chart rankings
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make trades. Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|42
|45
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|39
|40
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|38
|41
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|35
|39
|David Johnson, ARI
|30
|33
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|29
|33
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|26
|30
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|24
|27
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|24
|26
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|23
|26
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|21
|23
|James Conner, PIT
|20
|23
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|20
|23
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|19
|22
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|15
|18
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|15
|17
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|13
|15
|Jay Ajayi, PHI
|13
|14
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|12
|14
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|12
|13
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|11
|14
|Mark Ingram, NO
|11
|14
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|11
|14
|Alex Collins, BAL
|11
|13
|Matt Breida, SF
|11
|13
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|11
|12
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|10
|13
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|10
|13
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|10
|11
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|9
|11
|Giovani Bernard, CIN
|9
|11
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|9
|10
|Rex Burkhead, NE
|8
|10
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|8
|10
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|8
|10
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|8
|10
|Sony Michel, NE
|8
|10
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|8
|9
|Peyton Barber, TB
|8
|9
|Aaron Jones, GB
|7
|9
|James White, NE
|7
|9
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|7
|8
|Chris Carson, SEA
|7
|8
|Alfred Morris, SF
|7
|7
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|6
|8
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|7
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|5
|7
Wide receivers
|Non
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|33
|37
|Michael Thomas, NO
|32
|36
|Julio Jones, ATL
|31
|35
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|29
|33
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|28
|32
|A.J. Green, CIN
|28
|32
|Mike Evans, TB
|27
|31
|Davante Adams, GB
|27
|31
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|26
|30
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|25
|29
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|22
|26
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|21
|25
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|20
|24
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|18
|21
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|16
|19
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|14
|17
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|12
|15
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|11
|15
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|11
|15
|Golden Tate, DET
|11
|15
|Josh Gordon, NE
|10
|13
|Chris Hogan, NE
|10
|13
|Marvin Jones, DET
|10
|12
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|9
|12
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|9
|12
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|9
|12
|Will Fuller, HOU
|9
|12
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|8
|11
|Julian Edelman, NE
|8
|11
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|8
|11
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|8
|11
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|8
|11
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|8
|10
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|11
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|7
|10
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|7
|10
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|10
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|7
|9
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|7
|9
|Corey Davis, TEN
|6
|9
|Robert Woods, LAR
|6
|9
|John Brown, BAL
|6
|8
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|6
|8
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|5
|8
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|5
|7
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|5
|7
|Randall Cobb, GB
|5
|7
|Mike Williams, LAC
|5
|7
|Brandon Marshall, SEA
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Non
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|22
|25
|Travis Kelce, KC
|17
|20
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|15
|18
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|8
|11
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|7
|10
|Trey Burton, CHI
|7
|10
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|7
|9
|George Kittle, SF
|6
|9
|Evan Engram, NYG
|6
|9
|Eric Ebron, IND
|6
|8
|Jesse James, PIT
|5
|7
|Will Dissly, SEA
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|16
|32
|Tom Brady, NE
|14
|28
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|13
|26
|Drew Brees, NO
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|12
|24
|Cam Newton, CAR
|12
|24
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|12
|24
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|12
|24
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|10
|20
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|9
|18
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|6
|12
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|6
|12
|Andrew Luck, IND
|5
|10
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|5
|10
|Jared Goff, LAR
|5
|10
DSTs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Rams DST
|6
|6
|Vikings DST
|6
|6
|Jaguars DST
|6
|6
