Fantasy Football Week 3: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR Saquon Barkley NYG 41 44 Christian McCaffrey CAR 40 44 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 40 42 Dalvin Cook MIN 37 39 Alvin Kamara NO 36 39 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 32 36 Nick Chubb CLE 27 29 David Johnson ARI 25 28 James Conner PIT 23 26 Todd Gurley LAR 22 24 Chris Carson SEA 21 24 Leonard Fournette JAC 20 23 Joe Mixon CIN 19 22 Austin Ekeler LAC 19 22 Kerryon Johnson DET 19 21 Mark Ingram BAL 18 19 Josh Jacobs OAK 17 19 Aaron Jones GB 16 19 Devonta Freeman ATL 15 17 Derrick Henry TEN 15 15 Marlon Mack IND 14 15 Sony Michel NE 12 13 David Montgomery CHI 10 12 Matt Breida SF 9 11 Devin Singletary BUF 8 11 LeSean McCoy KC 8 10 Miles Sanders PHI 8 10 James White NE 7 11 Damien Williams KC 7 9 Phillip Lindsay DEN 7 9 Melvin Gordon LAC 7 9 Duke Johnson HOU 6 10 Latavius Murray NO 6 8 Royce Freeman DEN 6 7 Carlos Hyde HOU 6 6 Justin Jackson LAC 5 6 Malcolm Brown LAR 5 6

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR DeAndre Hopkins HOU 32 36 Julio Jones ATL 32 36 Odell Beckham CLE 27 31 Davante Adams GB 26 30 Michael Thomas NO 24 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 24 27 Amari Cooper DAL 21 24 Antonio Brown NE 20 23 Keenan Allen LAC 19 23 Mike Evans TB 19 22 Calvin Ridley ATL 16 19 Tyreek Hill KC 16 19 Sammy Watkins KC 15 18 Brandin Cooks LAR 15 18 Chris Godwin TB 15 18 Tyler Lockett SEA 15 17 Adam Thielen MIN 14 17 T.Y. Hilton IND 14 17 Cooper Kupp LAR 14 17 Stefon Diggs MIN 13 16 Julian Edelman NE 12 16 Robert Woods LAR 12 15 Kenny Golladay DET 12 15 Tyler Boyd CIN 11 15 Tyrell Williams OAK 11 14 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 11 13 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 10 13 A.J. Green CIN 10 12 Josh Gordon NE 9 11 D.J. Moore CAR 8 11 John Brown BUF 7 10 Mike Williams LAC 7 9 Allen Robinson CHI 7 9 Marquise Brown BAL 7 9 D.K. Metcalf SEA 7 9 Christian Kirk ARI 6 9 Alshon Jeffery PHI 6 8 DeSean Jackson PHI 6 8 Terry McLaurin WAS 6 8 John Ross CIN 6 8 Demarcus Robinson KC 6 8 Mecole Hardman KC 6 7 Curtis Samuel CAR 5 7 Michael Gallup DAL 5 7

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR pos Travis Kelce KC 26 29 TE George Kittle SF 18 21 TE Zach Ertz PHI 17 20 TE Evan Engram NYG 16 19 TE Mark Andrews BAL 12 15 TE Greg Olsen CAR 8 11 TE T.J. Hockenson DET 6 8 TE Delanie Walker TEN 6 8 TE Darren Waller OAK 5 7 TE Vance McDonald PIT 5 6 TE O.J. Howard TB 5 6 TE

Quarterback

Player tm 1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes KC 25 50 Deshaun Watson HOU 14 28 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 26 Tom Brady NE 11 22 Dak Prescott DAL 11 22 Aaron Rodgers GB 9 18 Matt Ryan ATL 9 18 Carson Wentz PHI 8 16 Russell Wilson SEA 7 14

