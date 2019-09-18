Play

Fantasy Football Week 3: Upgrade your roster with our Trade Values Chart

Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade. Dave Richard's updated Trade Values Chart can help you find the right deal.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Saquon Barkley

NYG

41

44

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

40

44

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

40

42

Dalvin Cook

MIN

37

39

Alvin Kamara

NO

36

39

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

32

36

Nick Chubb

CLE

27

29

David Johnson

ARI

25

28

James Conner

PIT

23

26

Todd Gurley

LAR

22

24

Chris Carson

SEA

21

24

Leonard Fournette

JAC

20

23

Joe Mixon

CIN

19

22

Austin Ekeler

LAC

19

22

Kerryon Johnson

DET

19

21

Mark Ingram

BAL

18

19

Josh Jacobs

OAK

17

19

Aaron Jones

GB

16

19

Devonta Freeman

ATL

15

17

Derrick Henry

TEN

15

15

Marlon Mack

IND

14

15

Sony Michel

NE

12

13

David Montgomery

CHI

10

12

Matt Breida

SF

9

11

Devin Singletary

BUF

8

11

LeSean McCoy

KC

8

10

Miles Sanders

PHI

8

10

James White

NE

7

11

Damien Williams

KC

7

9

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

7

9

Melvin Gordon

LAC

7

9

Duke Johnson

HOU

6

10

Latavius Murray

NO

6

8

Royce Freeman

DEN

6

7

Carlos Hyde

HOU

6

6

Justin Jackson

LAC

5

6

Malcolm Brown

LAR

5

6

Wide Receiver

Player

tm

Non

PPR

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

32

36

Julio Jones

ATL

32

36

Odell Beckham

CLE

27

31

Davante Adams

GB

26

30

Michael Thomas

NO

24

28

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

24

27

Amari Cooper

DAL

21

24

Antonio Brown

NE     

20

23

Keenan Allen

LAC

19

23

Mike Evans

TB

19

22

Calvin Ridley

ATL

16

19

Tyreek Hill

KC

16

19

Sammy Watkins

KC

15

18

Brandin Cooks

LAR

15

18

Chris Godwin

TB

15

18

Tyler Lockett

SEA

15

17

Adam Thielen

MIN

14

17

T.Y. Hilton

IND

14

17

Cooper Kupp

LAR

14

17

Stefon Diggs

MIN

13

16

Julian Edelman

NE

12

16

Robert Woods

LAR

12

15

Kenny Golladay

DET

12

15

Tyler Boyd

CIN

11

15

Tyrell Williams

OAK

11

14

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

11

13

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

10

13

A.J. Green

CIN

10

12

Josh Gordon

NE

9

11

D.J. Moore

CAR

8

11

John Brown

BUF

7

10

Mike Williams

LAC               

7

9

Allen Robinson

CHI

7

9

Marquise Brown

BAL

7

9

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

7

9

Christian Kirk

ARI

6

9

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

6

8

DeSean Jackson

PHI

6

8

Terry McLaurin

WAS

6

8

John Ross

CIN

6

8

Demarcus Robinson

KC

6

8

Mecole Hardman

KC

6

7

Curtis Samuel

CAR

5

7

Michael Gallup

DAL

5

7

Tight End

Player

tm

Non

PPR

pos

Travis Kelce

KC

26

29

TE

George Kittle

SF

18

21

TE

Zach Ertz

PHI

17

20

TE

Evan Engram

NYG

16

19

TE

Mark Andrews

BAL

12

15

TE

Greg Olsen

CAR

8

11

TE

T.J. Hockenson

DET

6

8

TE

Delanie Walker

TEN

6

8

TE

Darren Waller

OAK

5

7

TE

Vance McDonald

PIT

5

6

TE

O.J. Howard

TB

5

6

TE

Quarterback

Player

tm

1QB

2QB

Patrick Mahomes

KC

25

50

Deshaun Watson

HOU

14

28

Lamar Jackson

BAL

13

26

Tom Brady

NE

11

22

Dak Prescott

DAL

11

22

Aaron Rodgers

GB

9

18

Matt Ryan

ATL

9

18

Carson Wentz

PHI

8

16

Russell Wilson

SEA

7

14

