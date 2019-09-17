Fantasy Football Week 3: Upgrade your roster with the Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 and or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade. Dave Richard's updated Trade Values Chart can help you find the right deal.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Saquon Barkley
NYG
41
44
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
40
44
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
40
42
Dalvin Cook
MIN
37
39
Alvin Kamara
NO
36
39
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
32
36
Nick Chubb
CLE
27
29
David Johnson
ARI
25
28
James Conner
PIT
23
26
Todd Gurley
LAR
22
24
Chris Carson
SEA
21
24
Leonard Fournette
JAC
20
23
Joe Mixon
CIN
19
22
Austin Ekeler
LAC
19
22
Kerryon Johnson
DET
19
21
Mark Ingram
BAL
18
19
Josh Jacobs
OAK
17
19
Aaron Jones
GB
16
19
Devonta Freeman
ATL
15
17
Derrick Henry
TEN
15
15
Marlon Mack
IND
14
15
Sony Michel
NE
12
13
David Montgomery
CHI
10
12
Matt Breida
SF
9
11
Devin Singletary
BUF
8
11
LeSean McCoy
KC
8
10
Miles Sanders
PHI
8
10
James White
NE
7
11
Damien Williams
KC
7
9
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
7
9
Melvin Gordon
LAC
7
9
Duke Johnson
HOU
6
10
Latavius Murray
NO
6
8
Royce Freeman
DEN
6
7
Carlos Hyde
HOU
6
6
Justin Jackson
LAC
5
6
Malcolm Brown
LAR
5
6
Wide Receiver
Player
tm
Non
PPR
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
32
36
Julio Jones
ATL
32
36
Odell Beckham
CLE
27
31
Davante Adams
GB
26
30
Michael Thomas
NO
24
28
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
24
27
Amari Cooper
DAL
21
24
Antonio Brown
NE
20
23
Keenan Allen
LAC
19
23
Mike Evans
TB
19
22
Calvin Ridley
ATL
16
19
Tyreek Hill
KC
16
19
Sammy Watkins
KC
15
18
Brandin Cooks
LAR
15
18
Chris Godwin
TB
15
18
Tyler Lockett
SEA
15
17
Adam Thielen
MIN
14
17
T.Y. Hilton
IND
14
17
Cooper Kupp
LAR
14
17
Stefon Diggs
MIN
13
16
Julian Edelman
NE
12
16
Robert Woods
LAR
12
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
12
15
Tyler Boyd
CIN
11
15
Tyrell Williams
OAK
11
14
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
11
13
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
10
13
Josh Gordon
NE
10
12
A.J. Green
CIN
10
12
D.J. Moore
CAR
8
11
John Brown
BUF
7
10
Allen Robinson
CHI
7
9
Marquise Brown
BAL
7
9
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
7
9
Christian Kirk
ARI
6
9
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
6
8
DeSean Jackson
PHI
6
8
Terry McLaurin
WAS
6
8
John Ross
CIN
6
8
Demarcus Robinson
KC
6
8
Mecole Hardman
KC
6
7
Curtis Samuel
CAR
5
7
Michael Gallup
DAL
5
7
Tight End
Player
tm
Non
PPR
pos
Travis Kelce
KC
26
29
TE
George Kittle
SF
18
21
TE
Zach Ertz
PHI
17
20
TE
Evan Engram
NYG
16
19
TE
Mark Andrews
BAL
10
13
TE
Greg Olsen
CAR
8
11
TE
T.J. Hockenson
DET
6
8
TE
Delanie Walker
TEN
6
8
TE
Darren Waller
OAK
5
7
TE
Vance McDonald
PIT
5
6
TE
O.J. Howard
TB
5
6
TE
Quarterback
Player
tm
1QB
2QB
Patrick Mahomes
KC
25
50
Deshaun Watson
HOU
14
28
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
26
Tom Brady
NE
11
22
Dak Prescott
DAL
11
22
Aaron Rodgers
GB
9
18
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
18
Carson Wentz
PHI
8
16
Russell Wilson
SEA
7
14
