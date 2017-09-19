Play

Fantasy Football Week 3: Use the Trade Values Chart to analyze your Jordan Howard, DeMarco Murray or Jordy Nelson moves

Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade Values Chart.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Note for this week: The marketplace for running backs and tight ends are sure to heat up after injuries that took place in Week 2. As such, the values for the top-tier players have been adjusted accordingly. 

Running backs

PlayerSTNDPPR
Le'Veon Bell, PIT3942
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL3739
Devonta Freeman, ATL3537
LeSean McCoy, BUF3437
Melvin Gordon, LAC3436
Kareem Hunt, KC3235
Jay Ajayi, MIA2930
Todd Gurley, LAR2830
Leonard Fournette, JAC2526
Ty Montgomery, GB2428
C.J. Anderson, DEN2426
Dalvin Cook, MIN2023
Carlos Hyde, SF1921
Marshawn Lynch, OAK1717
Mike Gillislee, NE1717
Christian McCaffrey, CAR1619
Doug Martin, TB1516
Derrick Henry, TEN1516
Jordan Howard, CHI1415
DeMarco Murray, TEN1415
Lamar Miller, HOU1315
Joe Mixon, CIN1314
Isaiah Crowell, CLE1213
Chris Carson, SEA1213
Ameer Abdullah, DET1112
Javorius Allen, BAL1012
David Johnson, ARI1011
Terrance West, BAL1011
Mark Ingram, NO1011
Tarik Cohen, CHI810
Tevin Coleman, ATL89
Jonathan Stewart, CAR89
Frank Gore, IND89
Rob Kelley, WAS88
Rex Burkhead, NE78
James White, NE69
Chris Thompson, WAS68
LeGarrette Blount, PHI66
Jacquizz Rodgers, TB66
Chris Johnson, ARI56
Giovani Bernard, CIN56
Duke Johnson, CLE56
Theo Riddick, DET56
Thomas Rawls, SEA55

Wide receivers

PlayerSTNDPPR
Antonio Brown, PIT3841
Julio Jones, ATL3740
Mike Evans, TB3134
A.J. Green, CIN2932
Odell Beckham, NYG2730
Dez Bryant, DAL2628
Jordy Nelson, GB2326
Michael Thomas, NO2225
Amari Cooper, OAK2023
Keenan Allen, LAC1822
Davante Adams, GB1820
Michael Crabtree, OAK1720
Doug Baldwin, SEA1720
Alshon Jeffery, PHI1719
Demaryius Thomas, DEN1619
Brandin Cooks, NE1618
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU1519
Tyreek Hill, KC1517
Martavis Bryant, PIT1517
T.Y. Hilton, IND1315
DeVante Parker, MIA1214
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR1113
Stefon Diggs, MIN1115
Golden Tate, DET1013
Sammy Watkins, LAR1012
Adam Thielen, MIN912
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI911
Jeremy Maclin, BAL911
Terrelle Pryor, WAS911
Jarvis Landry, MIA812
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN811
Chris Hogan, NE811
Willie Snead, NO811
Randall Cobb, GB810
Pierre Garcon, SF69
Cooper Kupp, LAR68
Corey Davis, TEN79
J.J. Nelson, ARI79
Tyrell Williams, LAC68
DeSean Jackson, TB68
Jamison Crowder, WAS68
Kenny Golladay, DET67
Jermaine Kearse, NYJ67
Donte Moncrief, IND56
Marqise Lee, JAC56
Allen Hurns, JAC56

Tight ends

PlayerSTNDPPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE2426
Travis Kelce, KC1618
Zach Ertz, PHI1517
Jordan Reed, WAS1214
Delanie Walker, TEN911
Jimmy Graham, SEA910
Hunter Henry, LAC810
Jason Witten, DAL79
Kyle Rudolph, MIN79
Tyler Eifert, CIN78
Eric Ebron, DET78
Martellus Bennett, GB67
Jack Doyle, IND67
Coby Fleener, NO67
Evan Engram, NYG57
Greg Olsen, CAR56

Quarterbacks

Player1QB2QB
Tom Brady, NE2040
Aaron Rodgers, GB1836
Drew Brees, NO1530
Derek Carr, OAK1326
Matt Ryan, ATL1224
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1224
Carson Wentz, PHI1020
Russell Wilson, SEA1020
Jameis Winston, TB1020
Matthew Stafford, DET918
Philip Rivers, LAC918
Marcus Mariota, TEN918
Cam Newton, CAR816
Dak Prescott, DAL816
Andrew Luck, IND816
Trevor Siemian, DEN714
Kirk Cousins, WAS714
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

