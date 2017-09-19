Fantasy Football Week 3: Use the Trade Values Chart to analyze your Jordan Howard, DeMarco Murray or Jordy Nelson moves
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade Values Chart.
What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Note for this week: The marketplace for running backs and tight ends are sure to heat up after injuries that took place in Week 2. As such, the values for the top-tier players have been adjusted accordingly.
Running backs
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|39
|42
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|37
|39
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|35
|37
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|34
|37
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|34
|36
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|32
|35
|Jay Ajayi, MIA
|29
|30
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|28
|30
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|25
|26
|Ty Montgomery, GB
|24
|28
|C.J. Anderson, DEN
|24
|26
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|20
|23
|Carlos Hyde, SF
|19
|21
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|17
|17
|Mike Gillislee, NE
|17
|17
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|16
|19
|Doug Martin, TB
|15
|16
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|15
|16
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|14
|15
|DeMarco Murray, TEN
|14
|15
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|13
|15
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|13
|14
|Isaiah Crowell, CLE
|12
|13
|Chris Carson, SEA
|12
|13
|Ameer Abdullah, DET
|11
|12
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|10
|12
|David Johnson, ARI
|10
|11
|Terrance West, BAL
|10
|11
|Mark Ingram, NO
|10
|11
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|8
|10
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|8
|9
|Jonathan Stewart, CAR
|8
|9
|Frank Gore, IND
|8
|9
|Rob Kelley, WAS
|8
|8
|Rex Burkhead, NE
|7
|8
|James White, NE
|6
|9
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|6
|8
|LeGarrette Blount, PHI
|6
|6
|Jacquizz Rodgers, TB
|6
|6
|Chris Johnson, ARI
|5
|6
|Giovani Bernard, CIN
|5
|6
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|5
|6
|Theo Riddick, DET
|5
|6
|Thomas Rawls, SEA
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|38
|41
|Julio Jones, ATL
|37
|40
|Mike Evans, TB
|31
|34
|A.J. Green, CIN
|29
|32
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|27
|30
|Dez Bryant, DAL
|26
|28
|Jordy Nelson, GB
|23
|26
|Michael Thomas, NO
|22
|25
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|20
|23
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|18
|22
|Davante Adams, GB
|18
|20
|Michael Crabtree, OAK
|17
|20
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|17
|20
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|17
|19
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|16
|19
|Brandin Cooks, NE
|16
|18
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|15
|19
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|15
|17
|Martavis Bryant, PIT
|15
|17
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|13
|15
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|12
|14
|Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
|11
|13
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|11
|15
|Golden Tate, DET
|10
|13
|Sammy Watkins, LAR
|10
|12
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|9
|12
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|9
|11
|Jeremy Maclin, BAL
|9
|11
|Terrelle Pryor, WAS
|9
|11
|Jarvis Landry, MIA
|8
|12
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|8
|11
|Chris Hogan, NE
|8
|11
|Willie Snead, NO
|8
|11
|Randall Cobb, GB
|8
|10
|Pierre Garcon, SF
|6
|9
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|6
|8
|Corey Davis, TEN
|7
|9
|J.J. Nelson, ARI
|7
|9
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|6
|8
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|6
|8
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|6
|8
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|6
|7
|Jermaine Kearse, NYJ
|6
|7
|Donte Moncrief, IND
|5
|6
|Marqise Lee, JAC
|5
|6
|Allen Hurns, JAC
|5
|6
Tight ends
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|24
|26
|Travis Kelce, KC
|16
|18
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|15
|17
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|12
|14
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|9
|11
|Jimmy Graham, SEA
|9
|10
|Hunter Henry, LAC
|8
|10
|Jason Witten, DAL
|7
|9
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|7
|9
|Tyler Eifert, CIN
|7
|8
|Eric Ebron, DET
|7
|8
|Martellus Bennett, GB
|6
|7
|Jack Doyle, IND
|6
|7
|Coby Fleener, NO
|6
|7
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|7
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Tom Brady, NE
|20
|40
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|18
|36
|Drew Brees, NO
|15
|30
|Derek Carr, OAK
|13
|26
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|12
|24
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|12
|24
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|10
|20
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|10
|20
|Jameis Winston, TB
|10
|20
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|9
|18
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|9
|18
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|9
|18
|Cam Newton, CAR
|8
|16
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|8
|16
|Andrew Luck, IND
|8
|16
|Trevor Siemian, DEN
|7
|14
|Kirk Cousins, WAS
|7
|14
