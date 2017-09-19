Fantasy Football Week 3: Use the Trade Values Chart to analyze your Jordan Howard, DeMarco Murray or Jordy Nelson moves

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Note for this week: The marketplace for running backs and tight ends are sure to heat up after injuries that took place in Week 2. As such, the values for the top-tier players have been adjusted accordingly.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Le'Veon Bell, PIT 39 42 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 37 39 Devonta Freeman, ATL 35 37 LeSean McCoy, BUF 34 37 Melvin Gordon, LAC 34 36 Kareem Hunt, KC 32 35 Jay Ajayi, MIA 29 30 Todd Gurley, LAR 28 30 Leonard Fournette, JAC 25 26 Ty Montgomery, GB 24 28 C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26 Dalvin Cook, MIN 20 23 Carlos Hyde, SF 19 21 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 17 17 Mike Gillislee, NE 17 17 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 16 19 Doug Martin, TB 15 16 Derrick Henry, TEN 15 16 Jordan Howard, CHI 14 15 DeMarco Murray, TEN 14 15 Lamar Miller, HOU 13 15 Joe Mixon, CIN 13 14 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 12 13 Chris Carson, SEA 12 13 Ameer Abdullah, DET 11 12 Javorius Allen, BAL 10 12 David Johnson, ARI 10 11 Terrance West, BAL 10 11 Mark Ingram, NO 10 11 Tarik Cohen, CHI 8 10 Tevin Coleman, ATL 8 9 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 8 9 Frank Gore, IND 8 9 Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8 Rex Burkhead, NE 7 8 James White, NE 6 9 Chris Thompson, WAS 6 8 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 6 6 Jacquizz Rodgers, TB 6 6 Chris Johnson, ARI 5 6 Giovani Bernard, CIN 5 6 Duke Johnson, CLE 5 6 Theo Riddick, DET 5 6 Thomas Rawls, SEA 5 5

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 38 41 Julio Jones, ATL 37 40 Mike Evans, TB 31 34 A.J. Green, CIN 29 32 Odell Beckham, NYG 27 30 Dez Bryant, DAL 26 28 Jordy Nelson, GB 23 26 Michael Thomas, NO 22 25 Amari Cooper, OAK 20 23 Keenan Allen, LAC 18 22 Davante Adams, GB 18 20 Michael Crabtree, OAK 17 20 Doug Baldwin, SEA 17 20 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 19 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 16 19 Brandin Cooks, NE 16 18 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 15 19 Tyreek Hill, KC 15 17 Martavis Bryant, PIT 15 17 T.Y. Hilton, IND 13 15 DeVante Parker, MIA 12 14 Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 11 13 Stefon Diggs, MIN 11 15 Golden Tate, DET 10 13 Sammy Watkins, LAR 10 12 Adam Thielen, MIN 9 12 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 9 11 Jeremy Maclin, BAL 9 11 Terrelle Pryor, WAS 9 11 Jarvis Landry, MIA 8 12 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 11 Chris Hogan, NE 8 11 Willie Snead, NO 8 11 Randall Cobb, GB 8 10 Pierre Garcon, SF 6 9 Cooper Kupp, LAR 6 8 Corey Davis, TEN 7 9 J.J. Nelson, ARI 7 9 Tyrell Williams, LAC 6 8 DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8 Jamison Crowder, WAS 6 8 Kenny Golladay, DET 6 7 Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 6 7 Donte Moncrief, IND 5 6 Marqise Lee, JAC 5 6 Allen Hurns, JAC 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 24 26 Travis Kelce, KC 16 18 Zach Ertz, PHI 15 17 Jordan Reed, WAS 12 14 Delanie Walker, TEN 9 11 Jimmy Graham, SEA 9 10 Hunter Henry, LAC 8 10 Jason Witten, DAL 7 9 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9 Tyler Eifert, CIN 7 8 Eric Ebron, DET 7 8 Martellus Bennett, GB 6 7 Jack Doyle, IND 6 7 Coby Fleener, NO 6 7 Evan Engram, NYG 5 7 Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6

