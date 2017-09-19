Fantasy Football Week 3 waiver wire: Add Chris Carson but J.J. Nelson, Jack Doyle should also be priorities to pick up

I'm proud of you guys. You've been paying attention.



As you're well aware, we typically don't talk about players here who are owned in more than 65 percent of leagues. But Carson should be the No. 1 priority if you can still add him since he looks like the No. 1 running back for the Seattle Seahawks .



Carson was Seattle's best running back in the preseason while Thomas Rawls was dealing with a high ankle sprain. And Carson had the best game for the Seahawks in a Week 1 loss at Green Bay with six carries for 39 yards and one catch for 10 yards while Rawls was out.

In Week 2 against San Francisco, Carson had the game we were hoping for with a team-high 20 carries for 93 yards and one catch for 7 yards, while playing 51 snaps. Rawls was back and played 16 snaps for five carries and 4 yards, and Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch.



Lacy should not be owned in the majority of leagues at this point, but Rawls could still be a factor, especially if Week 2 was just about him shaking off the rust from a long absence. But it's hard to imagine the Seahawks going away from Carson heading into Week 3 at Tennessee, and his ownership should be close to 100 percent by Thursday.



Running back is always a position of need for Fantasy owners, especially one week after losing David Johnson (wrist) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring). We also have other injuries to monitor, including Jordan Howard (shoulder), DeMarco Murray (hamstring), Rob Kelley (ribs), Terrance West (unknown) and Rex Burkhead (ribs). Carson could be a tremendous replacement option.



We also have plenty of other injuries to monitor and potentially find replacements, including Jordy Nelson (quad), Randall Cobb (shoulder), Corey Davis (hamstring), Corey Coleman (hand), John Brown (quad), Rob Gronkowski (groin), Greg Olsen (foot), Tyler Eifert (back), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Jordan Reed (chest).



From what we know, Olsen and Coleman will miss several weeks, and Brown is out for Week 3. Gronkowski and Reed appear on track to play in Week 3, but tight end has been decimated by injuries.



Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)



Priority list 20% Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB New offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has done a nice job with Siemian, who has 450 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two games. He'll play his first road game at Buffalo in Week 3, but Siemian should be considered a low-end starting option in this matchup. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars or less. 48% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler picked up where he left off with coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. He didn't make mistakes in his first start with the Miami Dolphins and still got his playmakers involved with DeVante Parker , Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills all making solid contributions. With his matchup against the Jets in Week 3 and against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Cutler is worth a look as a streaming option. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 20% DeShone Kizer Cleveland Browns QB We hope Kizer is OK after dealing with a migraine in Week 2 at Baltimore, and it's understandable he had a headache against that tough defense. He has a much easier matchup in Week 3 at the Colts, who have allowed back-to-back 300-yard outings to Jared Goff and Carson Palmer, and Kizer is worth a look if you need a quarterback in a two-quarterback league this week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 4% Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Brissett will start again for Luck, and he could take advantage of this matchup against the Browns at home. Cleveland has allowed 480 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco through two games, and Brissett is worth a look in deep two-quarterback leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Eli Manning (79 percent): He struggled again Monday night against the Lions with 239 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he was sacked five times. He will likely be under heavy duress again in Week 3 at the Eagles, and it's hard to trust Manning behind this terrible offensive line.

(79 percent): He struggled again Monday night against the Lions with 239 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he was sacked five times. He will likely be under heavy duress again in Week 3 at the Eagles, and it's hard to trust Manning behind this terrible offensive line. Tyrod Taylor (61 percent): Taylor has little help in his receiving corps, and his production dropped from 21 Fantasy points against a weak opponent like the Jets in Week 1 to 10 points against a tougher defense like the Panthers in Week 2. He should struggle again in Week 3 against Denver.

(61 percent): Taylor has little help in his receiving corps, and his production dropped from 21 Fantasy points against a weak opponent like the Jets in Week 1 to 10 points against a tougher defense like the Panthers in Week 2. He should struggle again in Week 3 against Denver. Joe Flacco (47 percent): We liked him as a sleeper option in Week 2 against the Browns, and he delivered a modest 18 Fantasy points at home. But he should struggle in Week 3 against the Jaguars in London, and he's always been a risky starting option on the road.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Jordan Howard (shoulder), DeMarco Murray (hamstring), Rob Kelley (ribs), Terrance West (unknown) and Rex Burkhead (ribs)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Javorius Allen (73 percent), Chris Carson (67 percent), Theo Riddick (78 percent) and Darren Sproles (78 percent)



Priority list 44% Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB We're not sure if Kelley is going to be out for Week 3 against the Raiders with his injured ribs, but Thompson is worth adding in all leagues regardless, especially in PPR. He played well in Week 1 against the Eagles with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he also added three carries for 4 yards. And he was a stud against the Rams in Week 2 with three carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 29 yards on seven targets. You can also look at Samaje Perine (49 percent owned) if Kelley is out, but I wouldn't invest heavily in him (5 percent or less of your FAAB dollars). Thompson is worth 10 percent or less of your FAAB dollars in standard leagues and 15 percent or less in PPR. 20% Chris Johnson Arizona Cardinals RB Johnson will likely replace Kerwynn Williams as the starter for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and he might keep the job until David Johnson is back. Along with Andre Ellington , no one was great in Arizona Wildcats backfield in the first game without David Johnson, but Chris Johnson was respectable with 11 carries for 44 yards. If Chris Johnson does start in Week 3 against Dallas as expected, he can be considered a flex option in standard formats. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 61% Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB Johnson had a productive game in Week 2 at Baltimore with four carries for 21 yards and three catches for 59 yards on six targets, and he now has 11 targets through two games. He's not going to get many carries as long as Isaiah Crowell is healthy, but he could be needed more in the passing game with Coleman out. In PPR leagues, I would consider Johnson a strong flex option in Week 3 against the Colts. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars in standard formats and up to 10 percent in PPR. 51% Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints bench or even cut Adrian Peterson at this point, leaving the backfield touches to Mark Ingram and Kamara. And as the rookie has shown through two games, he might be ready for a bigger workload. He only had one carry for 3 yards, but he had three catches for 51 yards on seven targets and now has 13 targets through two games. We'd like to see Ingram lead this backfield in touches, but Kamara should be a close second. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Collins made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 against Cleveland and had seven carries for 42 yards. He could be needed for a bigger role in Week 3 against Jacksonville in London if West is unable to play. Collins would likely share touches with Allen, and he would be worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars to speculate on as a West replacement. 29% D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB When Thursday's game at Cincinnati started, it looked like Foreman was heading for a 50-50 split in workload with Lamar Miller , but Miller ended up having the bigger game with 21 touches to 12 for Foreman. Still, the carries were only 18-12 in favor of Miller, and Foreman could continue to take on more work as the season moves on. It's hard to trust Foreman in Week 3 since the Houston Texans will likely be trailing, and Miller is more reliable in the passing game. But Foreman is worth a look if you have a roster spot to stash someone. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 32% Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals RB We hope this is the week the Cincinnati Bengals turn Joe Mixon loose, especially with the offensive coordinator change from the fired Ken Zampese to Bill Lazor. But even if Mixon does get more touches, Bernard will still be used in the passing game, and the Bengals will likely be chasing points in Week 3 at Green Bay. He's worth speculating on and potentially starting as a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. Bernard is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 7% Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Richard is one of three running backs to consider stashing this week if you have the roster space, along with Wendell Smallwood (21 percent) and Devontae Booker (8 percent). Richard is clearly the best backup running back to Marshawn Lynch , and he is the handcuff to invest in ahead of DeAndre Washington . Should Lynch have to miss time due to injury, Richard could be popular off the waiver wire. Smallwood could start getting more work with LeGarrette Blount falling out of favor in Philadelphia. And while C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles are running well in Denver, Booker could return soon from his wrist injury. If Anderson or Charles were to miss time due to injury, which has happened before to both running backs, Booker could take advantage of this revamped Denver offensive line. All three are only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Bilal Powell (97 percent): Our one concern with Powell this year was Matt Forte staying healthy, and the playing time has been an issue for Powell through two games. I'd like to keep stashing Powell if possible because Forte is an injury risk, but if you need a roster spot in a shallow league, you can feel safe to cut him.

(97 percent): Our one concern with Powell this year was staying healthy, and the playing time has been an issue for Powell through two games. I'd like to keep stashing Powell if possible because Forte is an injury risk, but if you need a roster spot in a shallow league, you can feel safe to cut him. LeGarrette Blount (93 percent): Blount had no carries and just one catch in Week 2 at Kansas City. If the Eagles aren't going to use him then Fantasy owners should just move on. Even when he does play, he will be too touchdown dependent to trust.

Paul Perkins (89 percent): The New York Giants are going to struggle to run the ball all year, and Perkins is in a timeshare with Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa . Perkins isn't worth stashing in most formats.

(89 percent): The are going to struggle to run the ball all year, and Perkins is in a timeshare with and . Perkins isn't worth stashing in most formats. Adrian Peterson (87 percent): It's clear this is a bad fit for Peterson and the Saints, and it would not be a surprise if New Orleans cuts him at this point. He's just taking away valuable touches for Ingram and Kamara, and he's a liability in the passing game. If you're never going to start Peterson on your Fantasy team, cut him and find someone else who can help you.

Jeremy Hill (59 percent): With the offensive coordinator change, the hope would be Hill moves to the bench in favor of Mixon. Hill has been the third-best running back in Cincinnati anyway behind Mixon and Bernard, and you're never going to start him in any leagues.

(59 percent): With the offensive coordinator change, the hope would be Hill moves to the bench in favor of Mixon. Hill has been the third-best running back in Cincinnati anyway behind Mixon and Bernard, and you're never going to start him in any leagues. Eddie Lacy (58 percent): He was a healthy scratch in Week 2 against San Francisco. That's all you need to know. Carson and Rawls are better, and Lacy could get cut by Seattle soon.



Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Jordy Nelson (quad), Randall Cobb (shoulder), Corey Davis (hamstring), Corey Coleman (hand) and John Brown (quad)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Tyrell Williams (76 percent), Cooper Kupp (73 percent) and Allen Hurns (68 percent)



Priority list 47% J.J. Nelson Arizona Cardinals WR Nelson was someone I wrote about in Breakouts 1.0 in March, and he's taking advantage of John Brown being out. With Brown not expected to play in Week 3 and potentially out even longer, we should see Nelson continue to post quality stats. He's actually scored seven touchdowns in his past seven games, including one in each game this season, and he has 13 targets for 10 catches and 163 yards to go with it. He's a No. 2 Fantasy receiver for Week 3 against Dallas, and he's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. In deeper leagues, look at Jaron Brown (3 percent) also with 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 57% Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay got all the hype this preseason, but Jones has quietly played well and should be considered the second-best Lions receiver behind Golden Tate . Including the preseason, Jones has a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's actually scored against two tough secondaries for the Cardinals and Giants. His best matchup so far this year will be in Week 3 against Atlanta, and Jones is worth adding and using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 45% Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars got good production from Lee and Hurns in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans in the first game without Allen Robinson (torn ACL), but the majority of it came in garbage time. Hurns had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Lee had seven catches for 76 yards on 12 targets. I like Lee better than Hurns, but both should be added where available. They have a tough matchup in Week 3 against Baltimore in London, but their value is on the rise with Robinson out. Both Jaguars receivers are worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 8% Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR We thought Robby Anderson would be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets this year, but Kearse has taken on that role through two games and is worth adding. He had seven catches for 59 yards on nine targets in Week 1 at Buffalo and four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 2 at Oakland. We know the Jets are going to be bad all year, but Kearse could see a lot of targets and is worth carrying on your roster. He's also a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3 against Miami. I'd spend at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars on Kearse this week. 0% Rashard Higgins Cleveland Browns WR Higgins was signed off the practice squad prior to Week 2 against Baltimore, and he played well with seven catches for 95 yards on 11 targets. With Coleman now out, Higgins could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in Cleveland. Kenny Britt has quickly fallen out of favor, and Higgins played 54 snaps against the Ravens compared to 42 for Britt. Higgins could be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3 at the Colts, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 50% Kendall Wright Chicago Bears WR In the first game without both Cameron Meredith (torn ACL) and Kevin White (collarbone) in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, Wright was Chicago's leading receiver with seven catches for 69 yards on 10 targets. We doubt many owners in standard leagues are going to like or ever trust Wright, but he could post these kinds of stat lines on a regular basis as the new No. 1 receiver for the Chicago Bears . He's worth a least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars in PPR and 1 percent in standard leagues. Also, in deeper formats, you can look at Josh Bellamy (0 percent) with a 1 percent FAAB bid. 13% Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess should benefit with Olsen out, and he got seven targets in Week 2 against Buffalo, which was second on the team behind Kelvin Benjamin . With the Saints coming to Carolina in Week 3, Funchess is worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given the matchup. I'd take a flier on him with 1 percent of my FAAB dollars. 43% Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett got nine targets in Week 2 against San Francisco and finished with six catches for 64 yards. Maybe he's finally fully healthy from last year's broken leg, and we hope this is a game he can build off of. Seattle needs a second receiver to step up behind Doug Baldwin , and Paul Richardson (10 percent) also caught a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers despite playing through a dislocated finger. I'd speculate on Lockett with 1 percent of my FAAB dollars, and he could benefit greatly if Graham misses any extended action due to his ankle injury. 56% Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR Sanu had a solid game in Week 2 against Green Bay with five catches for 85 yards on six targets, and he now has 15 targets through two games. He's the No. 2 receiver for Matt Ryan behind Julio Jones , and owners in PPR leagues should consider using him as a No. 3 Fantasy option or flex, including Week 3 at Detroit. Sanu is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers WR Allison could end up in a prime role if Nelson and Cobb are out, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues just in case one or both miss Week 3 against Cincinnati. Aaron Rodgers would lean on Davante Adams , Ty Montgomery and Martellus Bennett if Nelson or Cobb sit out, but Allison got five targets in Week 2 against Atlanta and finished with three catches for 24 yards. He's worth a flier in deeper leagues with 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Brandon Marshall (94 percent): Through two games, Marshall has two catches for 27 yards on nine targets, and drops are becoming a problem for him now. He looks like his best days are clearly behind him.

(94 percent): Through two games, Marshall has two catches for 27 yards on nine targets, and drops are becoming a problem for him now. He looks like his best days are clearly behind him. Mike Wallace (80 percent): Jeremy Maclin has easily been the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens to start the season, and Wallace has been a non-factor against the Bengals and Browns with two catches for 15 yards on four targets. Better games are ahead for Wallace, but he has minimal stash value as long as Maclin is healthy.

(80 percent): has easily been the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens to start the season, and Wallace has been a non-factor against the Bengals and Browns with two catches for 15 yards on four targets. Better games are ahead for Wallace, but he has minimal stash value as long as Maclin is healthy. John Brown (67 percent): We hope he's back by Week 4 since he's already been ruled out for Week 3, but there's no reason to stash him given his health concerns. It's unfortunate that his sickle-cell trait may ruin his career. When he is cleared to play you can just add him back to your roster.

Corey Coleman (77 percent): There's no reason to stash him while he's out, and the initial timetable could be 6-8 weeks. It's too bad he got hurt because he looked on the verge of a breakout campaign. Once he's cleared to return you should plan to add him back on your Fantasy team.

Jordan Matthews (64 percent): It doesn't appear like Matthews or Zay Jones will be worth using in most Fantasy leagues even though they are the only legitimate wide receivers in Buffalo. Matthews has five catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets through two games.

Tight ends



Injuries of note: Rob Gronkowski (groin), Greg Olsen (foot), Tyler Eifert (back), Jimmy Graham (ankle), Jordan Reed (chest) and Jesse James (ankle)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Hunter Henry (74 percent), Coby Fleener (78 percent), Eric Ebron (68 percent) and Jason Witten (68 percent)



Priority list 54% Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Brissett was great for Doyle in Week 2 against Arizona with eight catches for 79 yards on eight targets. And he has a great matchup in Week 3 against the Browns, who have allowed at least nine Fantasy points in each game this year against Jesse James and Benjamin Watson . The other positive is Luck should return soon, so Doyle's breakout campaign can still happen when his quarterback play improves even more. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 44% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Don't give up on Clay yet even though he struggled in Week 2 at Carolina with three catches for 23 yards on three targets. He's still the best receiving threat for the Buffalo Bills , and the Denver Broncos just gave up a big game to Witten last week with 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. Clay still has five touchdowns in his past five starts with Taylor. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 5% Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson did exactly what we expected against the Browns in Week 2 with eight catches for 91 yards on eight targets. And he's the No. 1 tight end for the Ravens this year, and last season Dennis Pitta led Baltimore in targets with 119. Watson could be a low-end starter for the rest of the year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 44% Evan Engram New York Giants TE The Giants are bad, and it's hard to trust anyone at this point other than Odell Beckham . But Engram had seven targets in Week 2 against the Lions to lead the team, and he caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 44 yards on five targets in Week 1 at Dallas. And the Eagles just gave up a big game to Travis Kelce (eight catches, 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets). He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 61% Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook has 11 targets through two games, and he's been decent with nine catches for 81 yards against Tennessee and the Jets. He faces the Washington Redskins this week, and they've allowed at least nine Fantasy points to a tight end in each game this year against Zach Ertz and Gerald Everett . Cook is a low-end starting option for Week 3. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 8% David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku and Seth DeValve (1 percent) should both be more involved with Coleman out, and Njoku scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 2 at Baltimore with three catches for 27 yards on four targets. DeValve had two catches for 61 yards on four targets against the Ravens also, and both are worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 3 at the Colts. Both guys are worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Dickson will start for the Panthers with Olsen out, and he has a great matchup against the Saints in Week 3. New Orleans has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each week against Kyle Rudolph and Gronkowski. Dickson is only a streaming option for now. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 7% Dwayne Allen New England Patriots TE Allen and Vernon Davis (3 percent) are worth keeping an eye on if the guys in front of them miss Week 3 due to injury. Neither guy would be worth starting, but they are streaming options if Gronkowski is out for the New England Patriots against the Texans or Reed is out for the Redskins against the Raiders.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (3 percent): He could not be put in the table above yet because he's coming off his two-game suspension, but I would add Seferian-Jenkins behind Watson as the No. 4 tight end this week since the Jets need help in the passing game. He had a solid training camp and preseason, and he could easily be the best target for Josh McCown moving forward. For Week 3, Seferian-Jenkins faces the Dolphins, who just allowed 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown to the Chargers tight ends last week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Greg Olsen (99 percent): Fantasy owners in shallow leagues or deep benches can likely afford to stash Olsen, but he's expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken foot. You might have to drop Olsen to add another tight end, which is frustrating but could be the reality of your roster.

Tyler Eifert (89 percent): Like Olsen, you don't want to drop Eifert, but he's injured again and could be out for Week 3 at Green Bay. We hope he plays, so check his status, but if you can't carry two tight ends then you might have to part ways with Eifert.

Cameron Brate (43 percent): Brate still has potential as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end, but he's not worth starting in Week 3 at Minnesota and can be dropped to add most of these guys off waivers. Brate only had two catches for 24 yards on three targets in Week 2 against Chicago.



