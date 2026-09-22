Week 2 was rough for injuries, which should make it a busy week on the waiver wire. It might be time to spend some FAAB.



At quarterback, we're down three stars after Caleb Williams (hamstring) was injured against Minnesota, Jayden Daniels (elbow) was hurt at Dallas and Jaxson Dart (knee) left Monday night at the Rams. All three are expected to miss an extended period of time. Bryce Young (54 percent rostered on CBS Sports) is the No. 1 quarterback to add, and Jameis Winston (2 percent rostered) and Marcus Mariota (2 percent rostered) are worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with Daniels and Dart out. Kyler Murray (64 percent rostered) is also expected to return in Week 3 at Tampa Bay after missing Week 2 with a concussion.



Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Jadarian Price (shoulder) and J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) were all injured in Week 2. There's a chance all three could play in Week 3, but adding Jonah Coleman (49 percent rostered) is a priority after RJ Harvey (hamstring) missed Denver's game against Jacksonville. Tank Bigsby (49 percent rostered) should also be added if Barkley is out, and Emanuel Wilson (4 percent rostered) could be an option to replace Price.



Wide receiver was already missing plenty of stars with A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve and then Puka Nacua (hip), Nico Collins (hamstring), Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Michael Pittman (foot) were out for Week 2. Mike Evans (hip), D.J. Moore (shoulder), Alec Pierce (heel), Jayden Reed (back) and Caleb Douglas (ankle) were all injured in Week 2, so we're again looking for replacement options. My favorites are Denzel Boston (52 percent rostered) and Tre Tucker (50 percent rostered).



It appears like we're getting good news at tight end with the return of Brock Bowers (knee) in Week 3 at New Orleans, but Dallas Goedert (knee) was injured in Week 2 at Tennessee. The best replacement is Dalton Schultz (60 percent), who could be a starting Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season.



We'll cover plenty of other guys at every position, as well as streaming options at DST and kicker. Injuries are a problem, and we're here to help.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

QB | RB | WR| TE

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Jaxson Dart (knee), Kyler Murray (concussion), Sam Darnold (hip) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyler Shough (75 percent rostered). Shough followed up his 29.2 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Detroit with 24.4 points at Baltimore in Week 2. He has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in seven of his past eight games going back to last season, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 3 against Las Vegas.



Drop candidates: Baker Mayfield (87 percent rostered), Bo Nix (86 percent) and Malik Willis (50 percent). I had high hopes for Mayfield in Week 2 against Cleveland when he was the Start of the Week, and he struggled with 14.2 Fantasy points. He has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 games going back to last season, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against Minnesota. ... Nix scored 16.1 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Jacksonville, and he has now combined for just 23.5 points on the season. He'll have some big games as the season goes on. Still, he shouldn't be started in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against the Rams. ... Willis is averaging just 15.6 Fantasy points per game in two outings against Las Vegas and San Francisco. Now he could be without Caleb Douglas (ankle). I can't start Willis in any one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 against Kansas City.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 648 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 33.7 Young was again awesome in Week 2 at Atlanta with 30.1 Fantasy points, which came after scoring 37.4 points in Week 1 against Chicago. He has now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven of his past 10 games going back to last season, including the playoffs, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3 at Cleveland. Young is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 18 RUYDS 9 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -0.4 I had Murray (concussion) as a drop candidate in last week's column because we didn't know how long he would be out. He missed Week 2 at Chicago, but he's expected to play in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, which is great news. Hopefully, he'll stay healthy for the rest of the season, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Buccaneers. Murray is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NYG -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 1 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 2.5 Winston will start in place of Jaxson Dart (knee), and Winston is a must-add in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. At the time of publication, we don't know how long Dart will be out, but Winston can also be useful in one-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding in those formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Winston has started nine games in 2024 and 2025 for the Giants and Browns, and he scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in five of them. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 3 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Jayden Daniels (elbow) isn't expected to play in Week 3, and we'll see how long he's out after getting injured in Week 2 at Dallas. Mariota will start in his place, and he did well for Daniels in 2025, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in four of eight starts. Mariota also had four games with at least 40 rushing yards, and he could be a low-end starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 against Seattle. He should be added in those leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Mariota is worth adding for at least 20 percent. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 627 RUYDS 44 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.7 Stroud has passed for 627 yards and rushed for 44 yards through two games, but he only has two touchdowns and has scored a combined 37.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo and Cincinnati. We'll see if Nico Collins (hamstring) can play in Week 3 at Indianapolis after being out in Week 2, but Stroud can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues even if Collins sits again. The Colts have allowed a season-high 706 passing yards in two games with four touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stroud is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 462 RUYDS 24 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.4 Smith just scored 17.6 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Green Bay, but I like him as a flier in deeper leagues in Week 3 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks so far after Tyler Shough and Josh Allen combined for 658 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. Smith is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 372 RUYDS 21 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 13.5 Brissett has yet to top 20 Fantasy points in two games against the Chargers and Seahawks, but he remains a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 at San Francisco. He scored 25.9 Fantasy points in one game against the 49ers last season in Week 11 and hopefully, he can repeat that level of production this week. Brissett is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Penix (knee) will make his season debut in Week 3 at Green Bay, and we're excited to see him on the field. It's more about what he'll do for Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, but Penix could also be a low-end starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues for the rest of the season. He's worth adding in those formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. And he's a must-add where available in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 13 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.5 We'll see if Darnold (hip) can play in Week 3 at Washington after missing Week 2, and Darnold would be a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and lead the NFL with seven passing touchdowns allowed to Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Darnold is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. If Darnold is out, then you can pivot to Drew Lock (9 percent rostered), who just had 235 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 at Arizona. Lock is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in one-quarterback leagues and 10 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 60 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.9 Watson had a solid game in Week 2 at Tampa Bay with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he added 22 rushing yards for 23.7 Fantasy points. It's his first game with more than 20 Fantasy points since Week 3 of 2024, and we'll see how he does in Week 3 against Carolina. I don't have high expectations for Watson yet, but he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyson Bagent QB CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 54 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Bagent will start for Caleb Williams (hamstring), who is considered week-to-week. I don't have high expectations for Bagent, but he is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He started four games in 2023 for the Bears and averaged just 13.4 Fantasy points per game.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Jadarian Price (shoulder), J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), RJ Harvey (hamstring), Rico Dowdle (toe), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Jordan Mason (thumb), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Dylan Sampson (knee), Isiah Pacheco (back), Jaylen Wright (neck) and James Conner (foot)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Mike Washington Jr. (79 percent rostered), Rachaad White (74 percent), Woody Marks (74 percent) and Tyler Allgeier (69 percent). Washington, Allgeier and Marks are high-end handcuffs to stash. Marks could be a flex option in PPR, even in tandem with David Montgomery, and Marks just had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Cincinnati. ... After a disappointing Week 1 with just 4.7 PPR points at Philadelphia, White was exceptional in Week 2 at Dallas with 14.3 PPR points. He had seven carries for 43 yards and six catches for 40 yards on six targets. White will continue to share work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has flex appeal in all leagues if he remains a significant contributor in the passing game.



Drop candidates: Kenneth Gainwell (89 percent rostered), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (64 percent), Christopher Brooks (30 percent) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (27 percent). Gainwell has been a non-factor in two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, with a combined seven carries for 25 yards and four catches for 8 yards on five targets. He also saw his playing time dwindle from 46 percent of the snaps in Week 1 to 35 percent in Week 2. Eventually, Gainwell could be a solid contributor, but he's droppable now in 10-team leagues. ... Rodriguez will need Bhayshul Tuten to miss time to be Fantasy relevant, and Rodriguez has 12 carries for 36 yards and no touchdowns or targets in two games. At best, you can consider Rodriguez a handcuff to stash. ... Brooks has played the most snaps of Green Bay's running backs this season, but now he's sharing touches with MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) could also be reinstated soon, and Brooks is not worth rostering in the majority of leagues. ... Najee Harris played Monday night at the Rams, and Tracy is clearly the odd man out behind Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary and now Harris. There's no reason to roster Tracy in any redraft leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 We'll see what happens with J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) heading into Week 3 against the Rams, but Coleman would be a must-start Fantasy option if both were out. Harvey missed Week 2 against Jacksonville, and Dobbins was injured against the Jaguars. Coleman stepped up with 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 19 yards on three targets. It doesn't appear that Dobbins will be out for an extended period of time and could play against the Rams, but we don't know about Harvey. It's worth speculating on Coleman, given his upside, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 We don't know about the status for Saquon Barkley (shoulder), who left Week 2 at Tennessee with a stinger but returned after halftime, finishing with four carries for 9 yards and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. If he's out for Week 3 at Chicago on Monday night, then Bigsby and Will Shipley (1 percent rostered) will split touches for the Eagles against the Bears. Against the Titans, Bigsby had 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on two targets, and Shipley had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches for 5 yards on two targets. I'd use Bigsby as a No. 2 Fantasy running back if Barkley is out, and Bigsby is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Shipley would be a flex option and should be added for 1 percent. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 It appears like Jadarian Price (shoulder) will be OK for Week 3 at Washington, but Wilson is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case Price is out. Wilson had 21 carries for 92 yards and no catches on one target in Week 2 at Arizona, and he would be at least a flex if he starts in place of Price against the Commanders. Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 4 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Johnson has looked good in limited touches for the Chiefs as the backup to Kenneth Walker III, with 10 carries for 39 yards and four catches for 64 yards on four targets in two games against Denver and Indianapolis. He's a lottery ticket to stash in all leagues in case Walker misses any time, and I would use Johnson as a flex option in Week 3 at Miami in tandem with Walker. Johnson should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 5 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 The bad news is Kamara had a bad stat line in his 2026 debut in Week 2 at Baltimore with nine carries for 15 yards and five catches for 7 yards on six targets. The good news is he had 14 total touches while sharing playing time with Travis Etienne. Kamara only played 29 percent of the snaps, and C.J. Donaldson is also in the mix for touches with Etienne, but Kamara is not a bad stash candidate in PPR. He could be a flex option in deeper leagues while Etienne is healthy, and Kamara could be a starter in all formats if Etienne ever misses any time. Kamara is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 4 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Spears played better in Week 2 against the Eagles with seven carries for 41 yards and two catches for 29 yards on two targets than he did in Week 1 against the Jets, when he had three carries for 12 yards and two catches for 12 yards on four targets. Tony Pollard remains the lead running back for the Titans, and Spears only played 36 percent of the snaps against Philadelphia. While I don't want to invest heavily in Tennessee's offense, Spears can be stashed on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kaleb Johnson RB GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Johnson ran well in Week 2 at the Jets with eight carries for 32 yards, and we'll see if he earns more touches heading into Week 3 against Atlanta. The Packers are trying to figure out their run game without Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) and so far, MarShawn Lloyd (19 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 6 yards and a touchdown) and Christopher Brooks (11 carries for 40 yards and one catch for 15 yards) have failed to impress in two games. In deeper leagues, you can add Johnson for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. DeeJay Dallas RB MIN Minnesota • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 8 REC 2 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Aaron Jones had a solid game in Week 2 at Chicago with 23 carries for 105 yards and no targets. Jordan Mason (thumb) is on injured reserve, and Jones briefly left the Bears' game with a minor knee injury in the fourth quarter. Dallas appears to be the No. 2 running back behind Jones, and Demond Claiborne (13 percent rostered) is third on the depth chart. Jones isn't on the injury report for now heading into Week 3 at Tampa Bay, but you might want to stash Dallas in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case Jones is out.

Handcuffs to stash:



These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.



Braelon Allen - 47 percent rostered

Brian Robinson Jr. - 40 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 19 percent rostered

Keaton Mitchell - 32 percent rostered

Kaytron Allen - 12 percent rostered

Seth McGowan - 8 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 20 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 12 percent rostered

Emari Demercado - 14 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 3 percent rostered

Ollie Gordon II - 3 percent rostered

Injuries: Puka Nacua (hip), Mike Evans (hip), Nico Collins (hamstring), D.J. Moore (shoulder), Zay Flowers (hamstring), A.J. Brown (ankle), Alec Pierce (heel), Michael Pittman (foot), Jayden Reed (back), Caleb Douglas (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: KC Concepcion (78 percent rostered), Romeo Doubs (75 percent), Xavier Worthy (73 percent), Josh Downs (73 percent) and Devaughn Vele (73 percent). Concepcion has been overshadowed by Denzel Boston through two games, but don't forget about the other rookie for the Browns. Concepcion has 10 catches on 11 targets to start the season, but he's only produced 71 yards. More production will come, and you should stash Concepcion in all leagues. ... Doubs was New England's best receiver in Week 2 against Pittsburgh in the first game without A.J. Brown (ankle), with three catches for 96 yards on four targets. Doubs should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues until Brown returns. ... Worthy has 13 targets in two games against Denver and Indianapolis, and Patrick Mahomes is on fire to start the season. Worthy only has eight catches for 43 yards, but he did score a touchdown against the Colts. He's a good stash candidate in all leagues. Downs should be rostered in all leagues with Alec Pierce (heel) injured, and Downs just had seven catches for 72 yards on nine targets in Week 2 at Kansas City. He has top-20 upside with Pierce out. ... Vele is hot to start the season with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens. He should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues for the foreseeable future.



Drop candidates: Michael Pittman (80 percent rostered), Wan'Dale Robinson (74 percent), Jakobi Meyers (73 percent), Makai Lemon (70 percent) and Rashid Shaheed (51 percent). Pittman missed Week 2 with a foot injury, and his status for Week 3 is in doubt. He had three catches for 58 yards on three targets in Week 1 against Atlanta, and he's someone you can drop in 10-team leagues for now. ... You might consider holding Robinson for Week 3 at the Giants in a revenge game, but he's off to a slow start with the Titans. Through two games, he only has six catches for 47 yards on seven targets. I would drop Robinson in all non-PPR leagues. ... Meyers scored a touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland, but he only has three catches for 68 yards on three targets in two games. It will be hard to trust Meyers in most leagues while Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. are healthy. ... Lemon will hopefully improve as the season goes on, but he's off to a slow start with the Eagles, with four catches for 9 yards on five targets. We'll see if Dallas Goedert (knee) being out helps Lemon, but DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are outperforming the rookie through two games. ... Shaheed had six targets in Week 2 at Arizona, but he finished with three catches for 35 yards and now has four catches for 39 yards on nine targets in two games. The only receiver to roster in Seattle right now is Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.2 Boston is off to a great start in his first two NFL games with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. He should only continue to get better as the season goes on, and he could eventually become a starter in three-receiver leagues -- maybe even in Week 3. Deshaun Watson has played better than expected to start the season, and Boston is his big-play threat. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 Tucker rebounded from a dud in Week 1 against Miami with a huge game in Week 2 at the Chargers. He had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Los Angeles after catching two passes for 27 yards on four targets against the Dolphins. Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to play in Week 3 at New Orleans, and he'll become the focal point of the Raiders' passing game. But Tucker can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues and is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL BAL -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Bateman stepped up in Week 2 against New Orleans with Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) out, with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has nine games since 2024 with at least five targets, and he scored at least 15.8 PPR points in seven of them. Flowers is expected to return in Week 3 against Dallas in Brazil, but Lane is on injured reserve. If Flowers remains out, then Bateman is a must-start receiver in all leagues, and he's a potential No. 3 receiver with just Lane sidelined. I would add Bateman for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Mitchell was heavily involved in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 63 yards on 12 targets. He now has nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets in two games, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. I like Mitchell as a sleeper in Week 3 at Detroit, and the Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Wicks has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his first two games with the Eagles, with seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He could see a boost in value with Dallas Goedert (knee) out, and I like Wicks as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 3 against the Bears. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 D.J. Moore (shoulder) left Week 2 against Detroit, and Coleman stepped up with six catches for 63 yards on six targets. We'll see if Moore can play in Week 3 against the Chargers, and he's expected to be OK. But if Moore is out, then Coleman could be a potential starter in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Khalil Shakir (51 percent rostered) is also worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he would benefit if Moore is out against the Chargers. That said, Shakir is off to a slow start with seven catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 The Colts need help at receiver with Alec Pierce (heel) expected to miss several weeks. Josh Downs and Tyler Warren will be the top targets in the passing game, and we'll see if Allen can step up as well. He's off to a slow start in two games with seven catches for 37 yards on 11 targets, and Darius Slayton (2 percent rostered) was signed Monday night, so we'll see what he does with the Colts. For now, you can add Allen in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, but just keep an eye on his potential looming three-game suspension stemming from his August arrest on DUI charges. Slayton is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kalif Raymond WR CHI Chicago • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 14 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.7 I'd be more excited about Raymond if Caleb Williams (hamstring) were healthy, and honestly, I'd love for Raymond to become a non-factor to help Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze produce at a higher level. Raymond has been a go-to option for the Bears in two games with 13 catches for 124 yards and on 14 targets, and we'll see what happens with Tyson Bagent now starting until Williams is healthy. You can still stash Raymond now for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, but I wouldn't start him in Week 3 against Philadelphia. Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 15 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Dalton Schultz was a star without Nico Collins (hamstring) in Week 2 against Cincinnati, but none of the receivers stepped up. We'll see if Collins is out again in Week 3 at Indianapolis, and maybe the receivers will fare better against the Colts. I'd look at Hutchinson first, and he had nine targets against the Bengals for three catches and 37 yards. Collins has missed three games over the past two seasons, and Hutchinson has at least six targets in each outing. Kayshon Boutte (29 percent rostered) would be next, and he had three catches for 37 yards on five targets against Cincinnati. I still have interest in Jaylin Noel (6 percent rostered) in deeper leagues, but he only had one catch for 31 yards on five targets against the Bengals. And then a wild-card for this group is Jared Wayne (1 percent rostered), who had two catches for 33 yards on seven targets in Week 2. Hutchinson and Boutte are worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in all leagues, and Noel and Wayne are worth 1 percent in deeper formats. But all of them will be irrelevant if Collins plays in Week 3. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Caleb Douglas (ankle) left Week 2 at San Francisco, and he could be out in Week 3 against the Chiefs. You can drop Douglas (60 percent rostered) in shallow leagues if he's not going to play against Kansas City, but hopefully, he's not out long. Without Douglas, Fantasy managers should look at Washington and potentially Chris Bell (22 percent rostered) in deeper leagues. Washington has seven catches for 96 yards on 13 targets in two games, and he should get more opportunities if Douglas is out. I hope the same thing happens for Bell, who only has one catch for 25 yards on three targets in two games. He has the most upside of Miami's receiving corps, but Bell is still working his way back from last year's torn ACL. Washington is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in all leagues, and Bell is worth 1 percent in deeper formats. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 86 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Bourne had a quiet game in Week 2 against Seattle with two catches for 11 yards on three targets, but none of the Cardinals played well against the Seahawks aside from Trey McBride. Bourne has been the No. 2 receiver in Arizona so far behind Michael Wilson and ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr., and we'll see if that continues for Bourne moving forward. He's a good stash receiver in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 We don't know how long Michael Pittman (foot) will be out, but he missed Week 2 at New England, which allowed Bernard and Roman Wilson (2 percent rostered) to have bigger roles. Bernard had four catches for 35 yards on eight targets, and Wilson had five catches for 28 yards on six targets. Both are only worth adding in deeper leagues, with Bernard the preferred option, for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and we'll see if they fare better in Week 3 against Cincinnati. But both could become irrelevant if Pittman plays against the Bengals.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Brock Bowers (knee), Dallas Goedert (knee), David Njoku (leg), Charlie Kolar (forearm), Mason Taylor (thumb), Eli Raridon (thigh) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (hamstring).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (77 percent rostered) and Jake Ferguson (77 percent). Johnson is off to a good start this season with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens. He should have another solid outing in Week 3 against Las Vegas, and Johnson should be added in all leagues where still available. ... I gave up on Ferguson too soon after Week 1, when he had only two catches for 6 yards on two targets against the Giants. He rallied in Week 2 against Washington with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, and he's going to have spike games like this when he finds the end zone. He remains a low-end starter in deeper leagues heading into Week 3 against Baltimore in Brazil.



Drop candidates: Brenton Strange (62 percent rostered), Michael Mayer (34 percent) and T.J. Hockenson (31 percent). Strange caught a touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland, but he only has four catches for 40 yards on five targets for the season. He will only be useful for Fantasy managers when he finds the end zone. ... Mayer can still be relevant with Bowers back, but Mayer will clearly see a reduction in targets in a secondary role. If Bowers plays as expected in Week 3 at New Orleans, then you can drop Mayer in all leagues. ... Hockenson was great in Week 1 against Green Bay with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but he struggled in Week 2 at Chicago with three catches for 29 yards on four targets. We'll see how Hockenson does with Kyler Murray (concussion) back, but I'm not rostering Hockenson in the majority of leagues heading into Week 3 at Tampa Bay.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 5th ROSTERED 60% Schultz had a monster game in Week 2 against Cincinnati with 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets. Two things worked in his favor against the Bengals with Nico Collins (hamstring) out, as well as Cincinnati continuing to be among the worst teams at defending tight ends. Well, Collins may be out in Week 3 at Indianapolis, and the Colts are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Schultz scored at least 11.3 PPR points in two games with Indianapolis last season, with a combined 11 catches for 128 yards on 12 targets, and we like Schultz as a potential starting tight end in all leagues for the rest of the season, even when Collins is healthy. Schultz is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Ferguson stepped up in Week 2 against the Giants with Puka Nacua (hip) out, with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. We'll see if Nacua can return in Week 3 at Denver, but I like Ferguson as a low-end starting Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season. We came into the season expecting him to be the third option in the passing game behind Nacua and Davante Adams, but Ferguson had no catches on just one target in Week 1 against San Francisco. We'll see how he does moving forward when everyone is healthy, but I would add Ferguson in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Freiermuth is off to a solid start in two games with nine catches for 78 and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 3 against the Bengals. Cincinnati once again struggled with Dalton Schultz in Week 2 (26 PPR points), and Freiermuth has a tremendous history against the Bengals. He's faced Cincinnati 10 times in his career, and he has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in eight of those outings, with six touchdowns. He's averaging 14.7 PPR points against the Bengals, and he should be added in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 In New England's first full game without A.J. Brown (ankle) in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, Henry led the team in targets with five. He only finished with three catches for 40 yards, but he should continue to be a go-to option for Drake Maye until Brown is healthy. Henry should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues heading into Week 3 at Jacksonville, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 61 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Waller only had three catches for 33 yards on three targets in Week 2 at Atlanta, but he scored two touchdowns. He also had a touchdown in Week 1 against Chicago called back due to a penalty. We're hopeful Waller will be more involved as the season goes on, but he only has five targets total in two games. That said, Bryce Young is clicking right now, and Waller could be an end zone threat for the Panthers and Fantasy managers. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 50 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 David Njoku (leg) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) are headed to injured reserve, which means Gadsden is the last tight end standing for the Chargers. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Gadsden caught a touchdown in Week 2 against Las Vegas, with two catches for 18 yards on two targets but hopefully he'll get more opportunities moving forward with Njoku and Kolar out. Last year, as a rookie, Gadsden had nine games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in six of those outings. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 38 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Sadiq could be a sneaky starter in deeper leagues in Week 3 against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Through two games, Detroit has allowed Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox to combine for 16 catches for 187 yards and four touchdowns on 25 targets. Sadiq has four catches for 38 yards on six targets, along with a rushing touchdown, but he could have a breakout game in Week 3 given the matchup. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Ertz was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Monday after it was reported that Dallas Goedert (knee) will miss multiple weeks with a sprained MCL. We'll see how quickly Ertz gets on the field for Philadelphia, and he's coming back from last year's torn ACL. Ertz could be a nice option in deeper leagues, but he's only worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Chiefs (56 percent rostered) at. MIA

Packers (43 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Bengals (14 percent rostered) at PIT

Giants (17 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Kicker streamers

Trey Smack (26 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Spencer Shrader (39 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Ryan Fitzgerald (3 percent rostered) at CLE

Wil Lutz (27 percent rostered) vs. LAR