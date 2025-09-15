Joe Burrow (toe) suffered the biggest injury in Week 2, but we also lost Austin Ekeler (Achilles) for the season and Jayden Reed (collarbone) for six to eight weeks. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is also out for Week 2, and we're waiting to find out how long Jayden Daniels (knee), Aaron Jones (hamstring), and Justin Fields (concussion) will be out after all three were injured last week.

The waiver wire will be busy heading into Week 3, especially at quarterback, with Fantasy managers scrambling to replace Burrow and McCarthy and potentially Daniels and Fields. Daniel Jones (44 percent rostered on CBS Sports) is my favorite option, but we'll also touch on Jake Browning (2 percent), Carson Wentz (1 percent rostered), Marcus Mariota (1 percent), and Tyrod Taylor (1 percent).

There aren't a lot of great running backs on the waiver wire, but Chris Rodriguez (13 percent) and/or Jeremy McNichols (1 percent) might be relevant now with Ekeler out. It's also a good idea to stash some handcuff options, including Tyjae Spears (36 percent), Blake Corum (16 percent), and Tyler Allgeier (48 percent).



Wide receiver is loaded with interesting players to add, including Wan'Dale Robinson (42 percent), Cedric Tillman (46 percent), Rashid Shaheed (51 percent), Troy Franklin (8 percent), Christian Kirk (55 percent), and Elic Ayomanor (13 percent). And we'll look at the Packers, who could help replace Reed in Romeo Doubs (37 percent) and Dontayvion Wicks (3 percent).



At tight end, the best player to add is Juwan Johnson (54 percent), who has now played well for two weeks in a row. Johnson looks like a must-start Fantasy tight end moving forward in all leagues.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Joe Burrow (toe), Jayden Daniels (knee), J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Justin Fields (concussion), and Brock Purdy (toe).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Caleb Williams (87 percent rostered), Drake Maye (86 percent), and Trevor Lawrence (70 percent). Williams has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in each of the first two games, and he has a great matchup in Week 3 against Dallas. ... Maye had a breakout game with 30 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Miami, and hopefully he can stay hot in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. ... Lawrence doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 3 against Houston, but he scored 24 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 2 and can be a low-end starter in all leagues moving forward.



Drop candidates: Joe Burrow (100 percent rostered) and Brock Purdy (86 percent). Burrow needs surgery and could miss three months, which could put him out until Week 15. If you don't have an IR spot to stash him, then unfortunately, you'll likely have to drop him in redraft leagues. ... Purdy is unlikely to play in Week 3 because of his toe injury, and we don't know when he'll be able to return. For now, he's droppable in one-quarterback redraft leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 588 RUYDS 28 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 28.1 In two starts for the Colts, he has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in each outing, and he looks good so far. Hopefully, this isn't a fluke, and he was impressive against Denver in Week 2 with 23-of-34 passing for 316 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, and a rushing touchdown. Jones should be considered a low-end starting option in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 at Tennessee, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 241 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.7 Browning stepped up for Joe Burrow (toe) in Week 2 against Jacksonville with 241 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Browning started seven games for the Bengals in 2023 when Burrow was out with a wrist injury and averaged 22.2 Fantasy points per game. Burrow is going to need surgery, so Browning could be Cincinnati's starter until potentially Week 15. In one-quarterback leagues, Browning is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Browning is worth potentially all of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 482 RUYDS 42 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.7 Young struggled in Week 1 at Jacksonville with 10.2 Fantasy points, but he rebounded in Week 2 against Arizona with 328 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two rushing yards. Now, he attempted 55 passes against the Cardinals, but he has a favorable upcoming schedule against Atlanta, New England, Miami, and Dallas in his next four games. Young can be a borderline starter in deeper one-quarterback leagues in those matchups, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PIT -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 447 RUYDS 2 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.1 Rodgers scored 33.7 Fantasy points in Week 1 at the Jets, but he struggled in Week 2 against Seattle with 203 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He gets New England and Minnesota in his next two games, and that could be favorable for Rodgers in the short term. The Patriots, for example, have been a fantastic matchup in the first two games of the season for Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa. Rodgers is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -12.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 429 RUYDS 7 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 14.9 I'm not sure you want to trust Tagovailoa in Week 3 at Buffalo, but he gets the Jets and Carolina after that. Tagovailoa bounced back from his Week 1 disaster at the Colts (7.3 Fantasy points) with a strong outing against the Patriots in Week 2 with 315 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Dolphins still have a lot to prove after starting 0-2, and they could be 0-3 after Thursday's game against the Bills. But Tagovailoa can still deliver as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 543 RUYDS -8 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.9 Stafford will be tough to trust in Week 3 at Philadelphia, but he did play well in Week 2 at Tennessee with 298 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He scored 15.6 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Houston, which wasn't an easy matchup either, but Stafford has standout weapons in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on his side. As long as his back is OK, Stafford can be a low-end starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 445 RUYDS 14 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Stafford will be tough to trust in Week 3 at Philadelphia, but he did play well in Week 2 at Tennessee with 298 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He scored 15.6 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Houston, which wasn't an easy matchup either, but Stafford has standout weapons in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on his side. As long as his back is OK, Stafford can be a low-end starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 445 RUYDS 14 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Darnold was bad in Week 1 against San Francisco with 5.4 Fantasy points, but he rebounded in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 295 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Darnold's upcoming schedule is great with New Orleans, Arizona, Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville in his next four games, so he could be useful in deeper, one-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Russell Wilson QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 618 RUYDS 67 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.7 Wilson just had a monster game against Dallas in Week 2 with 450 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, along with 23 rushing yards. I'm skeptical of trusting Wilson, and he could be benched at some point sooner rather than later for Jaxson Dart. Wilson also has a difficult upcoming schedule against Kansas City and the Chargers in the next two games. That said, he looked great against the Cowboys, so he could be useful in deeper, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Spencer Rattler QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 421 RUYDS 43 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.5 Rattler played well in Week 2 against the 49ers with 25-of-34 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns and four carries for 14 yards. He only scored 11.5 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Arizona, and he could be replaced by Tyler Shough at some point. But Kellen Moore has allowed Rattler to attempt 80 passes in two games, and Rattler could fall into enough production to help in deeper, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. And he's worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 279 RUYDS 6 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.7 Jones stepped in for Brock Purdy (toe) in Week 2 at New Orleans with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 6 rushing yards. But Purdy could return soon, and not many Fantasy managers will be ready to trust Jones heading into Week 3 against Arizona. That said, Jones has now scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in four of his past seven starts, going back to last season when he played for Jacksonville. Jones is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Jayden Daniels (knee) was injured in Week 2 at Green Bay, and he could be out for Week 3 against Las Vegas. Mariota would start for the Commanders, and he would be a low-end starting option in all leagues. Mariota played the majority of Week 7 in 2024 for an injured Daniels and passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and ran four times for 11 yards and scored 23.6 Fantasy points. Mariota is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is out for Week 3 against the Bengals, and we'll see if he can return in Week 4. Wentz will start for the Vikings, and he should be considered a sleeper in all leagues. Wentz can hopefully benefit from playing in Kevin O'Connell's offense and throwing to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Adam Thielen in this matchup against the Bengals. It could be a fun game with Wentz vs. Browning, and Wentz is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 56 RUYDS 21 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.3 Justin Fields (concussion) was injured in Week 2 against Buffalo, and Taylor stepped in and was 7-of-11 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown and three carries for 21 yards. He will face Tampa Bay in Week 3 if Fields is out, and Taylor would be a potential starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. In those leagues, Taylor would be worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dillon Gabriel QB CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 19 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.7 The Browns are 0-2, and Joe Flacco could get benched at some point in the near future. Gabriel appears to be next in line to start in Cleveland, and he's worth stashing in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Aaron Jones (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (Achilles), Joe Mixon (foot), Tyjae Spears (ankle), and Will Shipley (oblique).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cam Skattebo (81 percent rostered), Trey Benson (80 percent), Brian Robinson Jr. (79 percent), and Bhayshul Tuten (75 percent). We'll see if Skattebo is now the Giants' best running back, but he played more snaps than Tyrone Tracy in Week 2 at Dallas and handled more carries. Skattebo finished with 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 14 yards on three targets. Tracy had five carries for 15 yards and four catches for 36 yards on five targets. I wouldn't go overboard to add Skattebo since the Giants play the Chiefs in Week 3, but he's worth picking up where available. ... Benson and Robinson are high-end handcuffs that should be rostered in every league. Should either one get elevated into a starting role, then they would be a potential must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. ... Tuten should be the No. 1 running back to add where available if he's on waivers. In the first game after Tank Bigsby was traded to the Eagles, Tuten had eight carries for 42 yards and two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on two targets against Cincinnati. He'll continue to share touches with Travis Etienne, but Tuten might be a flex option while Etienne is healthy. And Tuten would be a must-start running back in all leagues if Etienne got hurt.



Drop candidates: Austin Ekeler (92 percent rostered), Kaleb Johnson (78 percent), Braelon Allen (72 percent), and Jaydon Blue (65 percent). Ekeler is out for the season, and we'll see what happens for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and Jeremy McNichols (see below). ... Johnson had two carries for minus-1 yard and no targets in two games so far this season. He's clearly behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, and it's hard to envision Johnson having a prominent role any time soon. ... I'm still hopeful Allen will have a significant role this season, but the Jets looked awful in Week 2 against Buffalo. And Allen only has eight carries through two games for 20 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target. ... I'm also hopeful Blue will have a role for the Cowboys this season, but he's been inactive for two games. And Javonte Williams looks great, so waiting on Blue doesn't make sense in most redraft leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 Austin Ekeler (Achilles) is out for the season and, barring another running back of significance added to the roster, Washington will likely go with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and McNichols as the main options in the backfield. Croskey-Merritt gets a bump in value without Ekeler, but McNichols will likely take Ekeler's role in the passing game. I wouldn't expect many touches, but the Commanders probably trust McNichols more in pass protection than Croskey-Merritt heading into Week 3. And Rodriguez, for now, seems to be more of a backup to Croskey-Merritt. McNichols is only worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 There's an opening in Washington's backfield with Austin Ekeler (Achilles) out for the season, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt should benefit the most. But it's also worth seeing what could happen with Jeremy McNichols and Rodriguez. For now, I expect McNichols to step into Ekeler's role since the Commanders probably trust McNichols more in pass protection than Croskey-Merritt heading into Week 3. And Rodriguez, who was a healthy scratch in the first two weeks of the season, seems more like a backup for Croskey-Merritt. But with Ekeler out, things could change, and it's worth speculating on Rodriguez in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Corum had five carries for 44 yards and scored his first career touchdown in Week 2 at Tennessee. After the game, Sean McVay said Corum "really impressed," which could lead to the second-year running back getting more work in tandem with Kyren Williams. "I was really pleased with Blake," McVay said. "He's explosive. He's a good football player, I have a lot of trust in him. And then we'll continue to see that moving forward, so I thought that was good today." Corum is a lottery ticket if Williams were to miss any time. And, if his role expands in tandem with Williams, Corum could become a flex option in deeper leagues. Corum is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Spears (ankle) is on the injured reserve/designated for return list and is out for at least two more games. The earliest he could return is Week 5, but it might be time to stash him if you have an open roster spot. And he should be stashed in all leagues if you have an IR spot. When healthy, Spears will share touches with Tony Pollard, and Spears could become a weekly flex option in all leagues when healthy. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Allgeier is more than just a handcuff for Bijan Robinson based on his workload through the first two games, with 26 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for four yards on one target. The Falcons are going to use Allgeier in tandem with Robinson, and Allgeier will have some Fantasy value when he finds the end zone like he did in Week 2 at Minnesota. If Robinson were to miss any time, then Allgeier would be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Miles Sanders RB DAL Dallas • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 68 REC 3 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Sanders, not Jaydon Blue, is the No. 2 running back in Dallas -- for now. And if something were to happen to Javonte Williams, then Sanders could be a potential lottery ticket in all leagues. Through two games, Sanders has nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 1 yard on three targets. Williams looks great so far, but if he were to miss any time, then Sanders could be helpful for Fantasy managers in all leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Chris Godwin (ankle), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Christian Kirk (hamstring), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Christian Watson (knee), and Jalen McMillan (neck).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cooper Kupp (84 percent rostered), Chris Godwin (82 percent), Khalil Shakir (81 percent), Marquise Brown (79 percent), Darnell Mooney (77 percent), and Jauan Jennings (71 percent). Kupp's miserable game in Week 1 against San Francisco (3.5 PPR points) was followed up with 16 PPR points in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. He had seven catches for 90 yards on nine targets, and hopefully that's the Kupp we'll see moving forward. ... Godwin (ankle) is starting to practice, although he might not return until Week 5. That said, if you can stash him now, it might be a good idea since he can still be a quality Fantasy asset when healthy. ... I wouldn't worry too much about Shakir's down game in Week 2 at the Jets with one catch for 12 yards on two targets since the Bills only attempted 27 passes in the 30-10 win. Shakir faces Miami in Week 3, and the Dolphins secondary is terrible. He'll bounce back and remain a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver most weeks. ... Worthy could return in Week 3 at the Giants, but Brown should still have a prominent role for the Chiefs until Rashee Rice (suspension) returns. Brown only had five catches for 30 yards on five targets in Week 2 against the Eagles, but he led Kansas City in receptions. ... Mooney made his season debut in Week 2 at Minnesota after missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury, but he only had two catches for 20 yards on four targets. He has the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as the season goes on, so add Mooney where available. ... Jennings played through his shoulder injury in Week 2 at New Orleans and finished with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He has the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues when healthy and could still be San Francisco's best receiver this season ahead of Ricky Pearsall.



Drop candidates: Jayden Reed (73 percent rostered), Rashod Bateman (62 percent), Adam Thielen (50 percent), Luther Burden III (34 percent), Demario Douglas (31 percent), and Xavier Legette (25 percent). Reed (collarbone) will miss six to eight weeks and is droppable in redraft leagues if you can't stash him on IR. ... Bateman has combined for four catches for 25 yards on eight targets through two games, and he remains touchdown dependent to help his Fantasy value. The touchdowns will come, but Bateman isn't worth rostering in the majority of leagues heading into Week 3. ... Thielen gets one more game without Jordan Addison (suspension), but Thielen has been disappointing so far with two catches for 26 yards on four targets in two games. Even with a positive matchup in Week 3 against Cincinnati, you can drop Thielen in the majority of leagues. ... I'm still hopeful Burden will have a big role with the Bears, but it might not happen any time soon. Through two games, Burden has two catches for 2 yards on three targets, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago's offense. ... Douglas has not produced like I hoped through two games with three catches for 6 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and you can drop him in most leagues heading into Week 3 against Pittsburgh. ... Legette has 15 targets in the first two games of the season, but he's combined for four catches for 8 yards. There's no reason to roster him heading into Week 3 in the majority of leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 197 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.9 Don't add Robinson if you're chasing his Week 2 performance against Dallas with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. It was a wild game where Russell Wilson passed for 450 yards. But Robinson has 18 targets through two games, and he had 93 catches on 140 targets in 2024. Maybe Wilson can help expand Robinson's game, but he's always worth using as a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver most weeks. He should be added for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 15 REYDS 74 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Tillman is off to a good start in 2025 with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he should continue to benefit as long as Joe Flacco starts for the Browns. In Tillman's past six healthy games going back to last season, he now has 31 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns on 55 targets, and he scored at least 16.2 PPR points in four of those outings. Tillman can be considered a borderline starter in all three-receiver leagues moving forward, and he is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Shaheed is off to a good start so far through two games with 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he seems to have a solid rapport with Spencer Rattler. Shaheed has now scored at least 15.2 PPR points in five of his past eight games going back to last season, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.2 Franklin looks great through two games with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he just scored 24 PPR points in Week 2 at Indianapolis. He appears to have moved past Bo Nix as the No. 2 receiver in Denver behind Courtland Sutton. Franklin struggled in his rookie campaign in 2024, but he played at Oregon with Bo Nix, so maybe that rapport is starting to show this season. Franklin has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if this continues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE GB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 We'll see who benefits the most in Green Bay with Jayden Reed (collarbone) out, but Wicks saw a big boost in production in Week 2 against Washington after Reed got hurt. He had four catches for 44 yards on six targets against the Commanders, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if his role expands. Wicks is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and I would add him first ahead of Romeo Doubs. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE GB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 We'll see who benefits the most in Green Bay with Jayden Reed (collarbone) out, but Doubs should remain a constant in the passing game for Jordan Love. Through two games, Doubs has five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if his role expands. Doubs is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, but Wicks probably has more upside than Doubs with Reed out. Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Kirk (hamstring) has yet to practice after getting hurt prior to Week 1, and we don't know when he's going to return to action, although it would be nice if he could face his former team at Jacksonville in Week 3. When healthy, he should be the No. 2 receiver for the Texans opposite Nico Collins, and Kirk has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 13 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Ayomanor looked good in Week 2 against the Rams with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he now has 13 targets through two games. Ayomanor earned some buzz in training camp as a receiver that Cam Ward can rely on, and that has carried over into the season. Calvin Ridley will eventually start making plays for the Titans, and Chigoziem Okonkwo will also be a factor. But Ayomanor is worth adding in all leagues, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper formats heading into Week 3 against the Colts. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tory Horton WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 32 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Horton is the No. 3 receiver for the Seahawks behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and Horton might not get enough targets on a weekly basis to be a consistent Fantasy option when everyone is healthy. But he showed flashes of his potential in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and his role could expand as the season goes on. He's a good stash candidate for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Hunter Renfrow WR CAR Carolina • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Renfrow had a solid game in Week 2 at Arizona with seven catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets despite dealing with a rib injury, and he now has 15 targets in two games with the Panthers. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could return in Week 5, but Renfrow should continue to be a decent weapon for Bryce Young until then. Renfrow could be a potential No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 3 against Atlanta, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Brock Bowers (knee), Evan Engram (calf), Isaiah Likely (foot), and Darren Waller (hip).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (69 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (66 percent), and Jake Ferguson (66 percent). Pitts was great in Week 1 with seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay, and he would benefit in a major way if Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were out in Week 2 at Minnesota. ... Kincaid got off to a good start in Week 1 against Baltimore with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and have a breakout season in 2025. ... Ferguson had a quiet game in Week 1 with five catches for 23 yards on six targets, but he should continue to be involved with Dak Prescott and remains a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 2 against the Giants.

Drop candidates: Darren Waller. It was a good week for tight ends, so there's not a lot of guys to move on from as of now. Waller didn't play in Week 1 at Indianapolis, and we don't know when he'll be ready to go. Given the options on the waiver wire, anyone counting on Waller should find a replacement prior to Week 2.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.8 Johnson has been one of the best surprises of any player at any position so far this season with 13 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in the first two games of the year, and he scored at least 15.6 PPR points in each outing. He's clearly a go-to target for Spencer Rattler, and Johnson should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues heading into Week 3 at Seattle. Johnson should be added for at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Fannin's Week 2 outing at Baltimore (five catches for 48 yards on five targets) wasn't as good as his performance in Week 1 against Cincinnati (seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets), but he's clearly a go-to target for Joe Flacco and coach Kevin Stefanski. The production should continue to be there for Fannin, and he's worth starting as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 3 against Green Bay. Fannin should be added for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Likely (foot) has missed the first two games of the season, but he's starting to increase his activity level in practice and could be ready for Week 3 against Detroit. Given his upside -- and Mark Andrew's struggles with two catches for 7 yards on four targets in two games -- Likely could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues sooner rather than later. He's worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR Carolina

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 81 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Sanders had a solid game in Week 2 at Arizona with seven catches for 54 yards on nine targets, and he's worth a look in deeper leagues heading into Week 3 against Atlanta. Keep in mind that Bryce Young attempted 55 passes against the Cardinals, but someone needs to help Tetairoa McMillan in the passing game. Against Arizona, it was Hunter Renfrow and Sanders, and both are worth a look off the waiver wire right now. For Sanders, he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Chiefs (46 percent rostered) at NYG

Seahawks (43 percent rostered) vs. NO

Buccaneers (40 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Colts (12 percent rostered) at TEN

Kicker streamers