Through two weeks of the season, we've already had some of the best running backs in the NFL suffer injuries that have forced them to miss time. And it stinks, especially Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury Monday night.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is on the PUP list, and he's out until Week 5. Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Aaron Jones (hamstring) missed Week 2, and we don't know when they'll return. J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) is out for the season. And then Sunday and Monday happened.

Saquon Barkley injured his ankle at Arizona, and he's expected to miss 2-3 weeks. David Montgomery injured his thigh against Seattle, and he could also miss multiple weeks.

Jamaal Williams hurt his hamstring Monday night at Carolina in the second quarter, and he was unable to return. And then, the worst injury of all, was Chubb getting carted off at Pittsburgh.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb is out for the rest of the season, which is brutal. And now the Browns and Fantasy managers have to figure out how to replace him.

The most logical choice is Jerome Ford, who is rostered in 23 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. Ford was great against the Steelers with more than 130 total yards and a touchdown, and he is now going to be the most added player off the waiver wire. With Chubb out for the season, Ford is worth at least 50 percent of your remaining FAB -- if not more.

Pierre Strong Jr. is also on the roster, but Cleveland could look to add a running back via free agency or trade. A reunion with Kareem Hunt would make sense, or the Browns could look at someone like Leonard Fournette or Darrell Henderson Jr. And then there's Cam Akers, who the Rams have placed on the trade block, or even Taylor. All scenarios are possible right now, but Ford is expected to be the initial starter.

The best running back aside from Ford who might be available is Zack Moss (57 percent rostered), who will be the lead rusher in Indianapolis until Taylor is back. Matt Breida (6 percent) now steps into the lead role for the Giants, and he should be added in all leagues. He has a tough matchup in Week 3 at San Francisco, but then Breida gets more favorable opponents against Seattle in Week 4 and Miami in Week 5 if Barkley is still out.

Justice Hill (59 percent) will help Gus Edwards replace Dobbins, and he could be useful for the rest of the season. Craig Reynolds (1 percent) will work with Jahmyr Gibbs while Montgomery is out, and he could be someone to consider in deeper leagues.

And Tony Jones (1 percent) stepped up with Williams hurt for the Saints, and Alvin Kamara (suspended) is out for one more game. We'll see what happens with Williams and Kendre Miller (hamstring) in Week 3 at Green Bay, but Jones could be someone to consider in deeper formats.

We'll break down these running backs below, and we'll also give you some options at wide receiver and tight end that could also be flex options moving forward. The Chubb injury is also a reminder to invest in some handcuffs, even if they aren't your own, like Tyjae Spears (53 percent), Ty Chandler (28 percent), Sean Tucker (17 percent), Keaontay Ingram (7 percent) and Rico Dowdle (6 percent). They might be impactful players in case any future injuries happen.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Joe Burrow (calf), Lamar Jackson (hand), Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee)

Joe Burrow (calf), Lamar Jackson (hand), Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee) Check to see if available : Jordan Love (77 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (77 percent). Love has been a quality Fantasy quarterback through the first two games of the season, and he's done it without Christian Watson (hamstring). I'm excited to see what Love can do when he has Watson on the field, but he's scored at least 26.3 Fantasy points in each outing against the Bears and Falcons. He has a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Saints, but Love should be rostered in all leagues at this point. ... Wilson had a great Fantasy outing in Week 2 against Washington with 308 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with six carries for 56 yards. While 50 passing yards and a touchdown came on a Hail Mary at the end of the game, Wilson is now averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game to start the season. And he just got Jerry Jeudy back in Week 2 from his hamstring injury. I don't want to start Wilson in Week 3 at Miami, but Wilson is worth stashing on most benches. He will hopefully get Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) back soon, which should make Wilson a more attractive Fantasy option.

Check to see if available : Jordan Love (77 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (77 percent). Love has been a quality Fantasy quarterback through the first two games of the season, and he's done it without Christian Watson (hamstring). I'm excited to see what Love can do when he has Watson on the field, but he's scored at least 26.3 Fantasy points in each outing against the Bears and Falcons. He has a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Saints, but Love should be rostered in all leagues at this point. ... Wilson had a great Fantasy outing in Week 2 against Washington with 308 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with six carries for 56 yards. While 50 passing yards and a touchdown came on a Hail Mary at the end of the game, Wilson is now averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game to start the season. And he just got Jerry Jeudy back in Week 2 from his hamstring injury. I don't want to start Wilson in Week 3 at Miami, but Wilson is worth stashing on most benches. He will hopefully get Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) back soon, which should make Wilson a more attractive Fantasy option.

Drop candidates: Derek Carr (69 percent rostered) and Kenny Pickett (55 percent rostered). Carr struggled at Carolina on Monday night with 228 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he only scored 16.6 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Tennessee. He seems to have limited upside, despite a stellar receiving corps, and there's no reason to stash Carr in one-quarterback leagues. ... Pickett scored 11.7 Fantasy points in Week 1 against San Francisco, and he wasn't much better in Week 2 against Cleveland when he passed for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception and minus-6 rushing yards. Without Diontae Johnson (hamstring), and with how Pickett has looked in two games, there's no reason to stash him on your bench in one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 641 RUYDS 28 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Stafford is only averaging 15.2 Fantasy points per game through two outings, but he's attempted 93 passes and thrown for 641 yards. It's only a matter of time before better Fantasy production starts to come, especially if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5, and the Rams have found fantastic new weapons for Stafford in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. The upcoming schedule is favorable for Stafford, who gets Cincinnati in Week 3, Indianapolis in Week 4 and Arizona in Week 6. He's worth stashing on your bench if you need a second quarterback for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 171 RUYDS 3 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Minshew should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in case Anthony Richardson (concussion) can't play in Week 2 at Baltimore. Minshew came on for Richardson in Week 2 at Houston and completed 19-of-23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. In two starts last year for the Eagles, Minshew averaged 20.8 Fantasy points per game, and he would be considered a No. 2 quarterback against the Ravens if Richardson is out. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Minshew is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 501 RUYDS 24 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.2 Howell had a quality outing in Week 2 at Denver with 25.3 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 21.3 Fantasy points per game for the season. I don't love his matchup in Week 3 against Buffalo, but Howell has the chance to help Fantasy managers this season during bye weeks, as well as an injury replacement if needed. He should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but in one-quarterback leagues he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 490 RUYDS 28 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.2 Mayfield is off to a surprising start, averaging 20.2 Fantasy points per game in two starts against the Vikings and Bears. Those have been favorable matchups, and we'll see how he does in his next two matchups against the Eagles and Saints. But Mayfield is leaning on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which is smart, and he hasn't turned the ball over yet. He should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but in one-quarterback leagues he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR CIN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS -1 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 If Joe Burrow (calf) is out for Week 3 against the Rams, you should add Browning in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He would hopefully step in and take advantage of throwing to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Irv Smith Jr., and there could be a scenario where the Bengals opt to rest Burrow until he's healthy. I hope that's not the case, but Browning is worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Nick Chubb (knee), Saquon Barkley (ankle), David Montgomery (thigh), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), Jeff Wilson (abdomen), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Evan Hull (knee), Salvon Ahmed (groin) and Chase Edmonds (knee)

Nick Chubb (knee), Saquon Barkley (ankle), David Montgomery (thigh), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), Jeff Wilson (abdomen), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Evan Hull (knee), Salvon Ahmed (groin) and Chase Edmonds (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Roschon Johnson (79 percent rostered), Jaylen Warren (78 percent), Elijah Mitchell (74 percent), Antonio Gibson (73 percent), Tank Bigsby (73 percent) and De'Von Achane (68 percent). Johnson and Khalil Herbert will continue to split playing time for the Bears, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Johnson steps into the lead role sooner rather than later. Through two games, Johnson is averaging 11.9 PPR points per game compared to 9.1 for Herbert, and I have Johnson stashed on all my rosters for the potential of what he can become later in the season. ... Warren had 86 total yards against the Browns in Week 2 (six carries for 20 yards and four catches for 66 yards on six targets), and he looks more explosive than Najee Harris. He has flex appeal moving forward if he continues to play like this. ... Mitchell didn't play in Week 2 at the Rams, but he's the ultimate lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey. You should stash Mitchell on your bench if he's somehow on the waiver wire. ... Brian Robinson Jr. looks fantastic right now for the Commanders, but Gibson is still playing on passing downs and will have some big games this season. He's a good running back to stash on your bench, especially in PPR. ... Bigsby didn't touch the ball in Week 2 against the Chiefs, but I still want to stash him on my bench where available. He's the handcuff to Travis Etienne, and he could be a lottery ticket this season. ... Achane was active in Week 2 at New England after being a healthy scratch in Week 1 at the Chargers. He only had one carry for 5 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target against the Patriots, but now Salvon Ahmed (groin) is banged up. Achane is now the No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert, and he could soon have a prominent role if Mostert were to miss any time. That makes Achane someone to stash on your bench.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Roschon Johnson (79 percent rostered), Jaylen Warren (78 percent), Elijah Mitchell (74 percent), Antonio Gibson (73 percent), Tank Bigsby (73 percent) and De'Von Achane (68 percent). Johnson and Khalil Herbert will continue to split playing time for the Bears, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Johnson steps into the lead role sooner rather than later. Through two games, Johnson is averaging 11.9 PPR points per game compared to 9.1 for Herbert, and I have Johnson stashed on all my rosters for the potential of what he can become later in the season. ... Warren had 86 total yards against the Browns in Week 2 (six carries for 20 yards and four catches for 66 yards on six targets), and he looks more explosive than Najee Harris. He has flex appeal moving forward if he continues to play like this. ... Mitchell didn't play in Week 2 at the Rams, but he's the ultimate lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey. You should stash Mitchell on your bench if he's somehow on the waiver wire. ... Brian Robinson Jr. looks fantastic right now for the Commanders, but Gibson is still playing on passing downs and will have some big games this season. He's a good running back to stash on your bench, especially in PPR. ... Bigsby didn't touch the ball in Week 2 against the Chiefs, but I still want to stash him on my bench where available. He's the handcuff to Travis Etienne, and he could be a lottery ticket this season. ... Achane was active in Week 2 at New England after being a healthy scratch in Week 1 at the Chargers. He only had one carry for 5 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target against the Patriots, but now Salvon Ahmed (groin) is banged up. Achane is now the No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert, and he could soon have a prominent role if Mostert were to miss any time. That makes Achane someone to stash on your bench.

Drop candidates: Nick Chubb (100 percent rostered), Jamaal Williams (94 percent), Rashaad Penny (72 percent) and Deon Jackson (42 percent). Chubb is out for the season, and you can drop him in redraft leagues. ... If Williams is out for Week 3 then you might consider dropping him since Alvin Kamara will return in Week 4 following his three-game suspension. ... Penny might have some value if Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) and Boston Scott (concussion) are both out in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, but Penny will be buried on the depth chart -- or inactive -- if everyone is healthy for the Eagles. D'Andre Swift should be the No. 1 running back for Philadelphia moving forward. ... Jackson got replaced by Zack Moss, and it's doubtful he'll get much work moving forward if Moss stays healthy. And, hopefully, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will come off the PUP list in Week 5, which would make Jackson completely irrelevant for Fantasy managers.

Handcuffs to stash: Tyjae Spears (53 percent rostered), Ty Chandler (28 percent), Sean Tucker (17 percent), Keaontay Ingram (7 percent) and Rico Dowdle (6 percent). We learned a lesson with Nick Chubb (knee) getting hurt Monday night -- having a backup running back in a good situation could lead to a lottery ticket like we got with Jerome Ford. So here are some backup running backs who could be available that might become lottery tickets at some point this season.

Potential NFL free agents to stash: Kareem Hunt (20 percent rostered) and Leonard Fournette (6 percent). With all the running back injuries, we could see one of these guys getting a job soon. Hunt could return to Cleveland to help replace Chubb, and we'll see if someone is interested in Fournette. In deeper Fantasy leagues, you can add these guys now just in case they end up on a NFL roster in the near future.



Nick Chubb (100 percent rostered), Jamaal Williams (94 percent), Rashaad Penny (72 percent) and Deon Jackson (42 percent). Chubb is out for the season, and you can drop him in redraft leagues. ... If Williams is out for Week 3 then you might consider dropping him since Alvin Kamara will return in Week 4 following his three-game suspension. ... Penny might have some value if Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) and Boston Scott (concussion) are both out in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, but Penny will be buried on the depth chart -- or inactive -- if everyone is healthy for the Eagles. D'Andre Swift should be the No. 1 running back for Philadelphia moving forward. ... Jackson got replaced by Zack Moss, and it's doubtful he'll get much work moving forward if Moss stays healthy. And, hopefully, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will come off the PUP list in Week 5, which would make Jackson completely irrelevant for Fantasy managers. Handcuffs to stash: Tyjae Spears (53 percent rostered), Ty Chandler (28 percent), Sean Tucker (17 percent), Keaontay Ingram (7 percent) and Rico Dowdle (6 percent). We learned a lesson with Nick Chubb (knee) getting hurt Monday night -- having a backup running back in a good situation could lead to a lottery ticket like we got with Jerome Ford. So here are some backup running backs who could be available that might become lottery tickets at some point this season.

Tyjae Spears (53 percent rostered), Ty Chandler (28 percent), Sean Tucker (17 percent), Keaontay Ingram (7 percent) and Rico Dowdle (6 percent). We learned a lesson with Nick Chubb (knee) getting hurt Monday night -- having a backup running back in a good situation could lead to a lottery ticket like we got with Jerome Ford. So here are some backup running backs who could be available that might become lottery tickets at some point this season. Potential NFL free agents to stash: Kareem Hunt (20 percent rostered) and Leonard Fournette (6 percent). With all the running back injuries, we could see one of these guys getting a job soon. Hunt could return to Cleveland to help replace Chubb, and we'll see if someone is interested in Fournette. In deeper Fantasy leagues, you can add these guys now just in case they end up on a NFL roster in the near future.

Week 3 Waiver Priority List Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 Ford stepped up in a major way with Nick Chubb (knee) going down Monday night at Pittsburgh, and Ford will likely be the starter in Cleveland for the rest of the season. Against the Steelers, Ford had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He had a 69-yard run to get the Browns down to the 1-yard line in the third quarter, and eventually Pierre Strong Jr. got into the end zone. Cleveland can still add a running back to the roster, but barring a trade of someone significant, Ford should be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues moving forward. He's worth at least 50 percent of your remaining FAB, if not more, given his upside in this role with Chubb out. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.7 Moss played 98 percent of the snaps for the Colts in Week 2 at Houston, and he looked good with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 19 yards on four targets. We'll see what happens with Anthony Richardson (concussion) heading into Week 3 at Baltimore, as well as when Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 5, but for now Moss has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND BAL -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 3 REYDS 12 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Hill played 57 percent of the snaps in Week 2 at Cincinnati compared to 43 percent for Gus Edwards, and Hill had 11 carries for 41 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets. Edwards, meanwhile, had 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and no targets. Both will continue to share touches with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) out, and Hill should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. He's a potential flex option in Week 3 against the Colts. Matt Breida RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 1 REYDS -3 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 If the timetable for Saquon Barkley (ankle) is 2-3 weeks, Breida should start for the Giants at San Francisco on Thursday night, followed by Seattle in Week 4 and potentially at Miami in Week 5. I wouldn't want to trust Breida against the 49ers, but he could be a flex against the Seahawks and Dolphins. Gary Brightwell will also have a role, but Breida should get the chance for 15-plus touches in place of Barkley. Breida is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tony Jones RB NO New Orleans • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Jones might be a starting flex option in all leagues in Week 3 at Green Bay if Jamaal Williams (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) are out, with Alvin Kamara still suspended for one more game. Against the Panthers on Monday night, Jones played 51 percent of the snaps and had 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns, along with two targets. Taysom Hill will also share carries with Jones, and the Saints might opt to add another running back. But if Jones is the starter against the Packers then he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Craig Reynolds RB DET Detroit • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 1 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.9 Jahmyr Gibbs will hopefully play the majority of snaps for the Lions with David Montgomery (thigh) out, but we know the Lions will lean on someone else to help Gibbs. And that someone is likely Reynolds. Against Seattle in Week 2, he had three carries for 7 yards and one catch for minus-2 yards on one target. He doesn't offer the upside of Gibbs or even Montgomery, but if he's getting Montgomery's playing time then that could make Reynolds a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB since Montgomery could miss multiple weeks.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Brandin Cooks (knee), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Darnell Mooney (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)

Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Brandin Cooks (knee), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Darnell Mooney (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Nico Collins (78 percent rostered), Jakobi Meyers (75 percent), Kadarius Toney (67 percent) and Skyy Moore (65 percent). Collins should be 100 percent rostered after the way this season has started. Through two games, Collins has 13 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's averaging 20.8 PPR points per game. He's looking like a third-year breakout receiver as the No. 1 option for C.J. Stroud in Houston. ... Meyers will hopefully return in Week 3 against Pittsburgh after missing Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion. In Week 1 at Denver, Meyers looked great with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come when he's healthy. ... The Chiefs receiving corps is clearly still a work in progress, but it's not a bad idea to invest in Moore and Toney, in that order, if both are available. Moore had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets at Jacksonville in Week 2, and Toney had five catches for 35 yards on five targets. You'd like to see more targets for both based on their upside, and hopefully that's what will happen as the year goes on.



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Nico Collins (78 percent rostered), Jakobi Meyers (75 percent), Kadarius Toney (67 percent) and Skyy Moore (65 percent). Collins should be 100 percent rostered after the way this season has started. Through two games, Collins has 13 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's averaging 20.8 PPR points per game. He's looking like a third-year breakout receiver as the No. 1 option for C.J. Stroud in Houston. ... Meyers will hopefully return in Week 3 against Pittsburgh after missing Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion. In Week 1 at Denver, Meyers looked great with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come when he's healthy. ... The Chiefs receiving corps is clearly still a work in progress, but it's not a bad idea to invest in Moore and Toney, in that order, if both are available. Moore had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets at Jacksonville in Week 2, and Toney had five catches for 35 yards on five targets. You'd like to see more targets for both based on their upside, and hopefully that's what will happen as the year goes on.

Drop candidates: Brandin Cooks (90 percent rostered), Odell Beckham Jr. (76 percent), Quentin Johnston (65 percent), JuJu Smith-Schuster (63 percent), Rashod Bateman (56 percent), Allen Lazard (49 percent) and Jameson Williams (45 percent). We don't know how long Cooks (knee) is going to be out after missing Week 2 against the Jets, but if you need a roster spot, you might be able to drop him in shallow leagues. ... I'm hopeful Lamar Jackson will help elevate Beckham and Bateman in Baltimore's revamped passing attack, but both have been disappointing through two games. In shallow leagues, it's easy to drop both until we see them perform at a higher level. ... I don't want to drop Johnston because he could be awesome as the season goes on, but it might take an injury for Keenan Allen or Mike Williams for that to happen. While both are healthy, you can drop Johnston in shallow leagues. Through two games, Johnston has only three catches for 16 yards on five targets. ... Smith-Schuster has been outplayed by Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker through the first two games of the season, and it's hard to trust Smith-Schuster right now. In two games, he only has nine catches for 61 yards on 13 targets. ... There's no reason to roster Lazard with Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) out. ... Williams is someone you can drop for a roster spot while he's suspended. He's not eligible to return until Week 7, and you can pick him back up off waivers in Week 5 to beat the potential rush.



Week 3 Waiver Priority List Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Reynolds is off to a great start this season with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in two games, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in six of them. I like Reynolds as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Atlanta, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 196 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.6 It's been a great start to the season for Atwell, who has 13 catches for 196 yards on 17 targets in two games. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing against Seattle and San Francisco, and he's doing a fantastic job of connecting with Matthew Stafford as a starter opposite Puka Nacua. We'll see what happens if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5, but for now you can use Atwell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 at Cincinnati. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 The Texans receiving corps is off to a good start through two games. Nico Collins has been a breakout candidate, and Dell and Woods and have been useful for Fantasy managers as well. Dell got a boost in Week 2 with Noah Brown (groin) placed on injured reserve, and Dell played well against the Colts with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3 at Jacksonville. Woods has been a good PPR receiver through two outings with 12 catches for 131 yards on 19 targets, and he's a potential starter in deeper PPR formats against the Jaguars. Dell is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Woods is worth adding for up to 5 percent. Robert Woods WR HOU Houston • #2

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 19 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.6 The Texans receiving corps is off to a good start through two games. Nico Collins has been a breakout candidate, and Dell and Woods and have been useful for Fantasy managers as well. Dell got a boost in Week 2 with Noah Brown (groin) placed on injured reserve, and Dell played well against the Colts with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3 at Jacksonville. Woods has been a good PPR receiver through two outings with 12 catches for 131 yards on 19 targets, and he's a potential starter in deeper PPR formats against the Jaguars. Dell is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Woods is worth adding for up to 5 percent. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 13 REYDS 85 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 In Week 1 at Chicago, it was Romeo Doubs who caught two touchdowns for the Packers. In Week 2, it was Reed with two scores at Atlanta, and he had four catches for 37 yards on eight targets. We'll see what happens with Doubs and Reed once Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy, and I hope Reed will remain a key part of the Packers passing attack for the rest of the season. It's worth finding out by adding Reed in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 I was looking forward to seeing what Burks could do in a lead role with DeAndre Hopkins dealing with an ankle injury prior to Week 2 against the Chargers. Hopkins played, but Burks showed some of his upside with a 70-yard reception in the second quarter. He only finished with three catches for 76 yards on four targets, and it's doubtful he'll get enough targets if Hopkins is on the field. But Burks remains a good stash candidate just in case Hopkins does miss any action moving forward. Burks is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Maybe Thielen isn't done after all, and he could be the leading receiving for the Panthers this season. In Week 2 against the Saints, Thielen had seven catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he was clearly the go-to guy for Bryce Young. Now, there's not a lot of upside in this Carolina passing attack until Young starts to improve, but Thielen doesn't exactly have a lot of standout competition for targets. He could be a starting receiver in deep three-receiver leagues, and Thielen is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #83

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 122 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Mims showed off his big-play ability in Week 2 against Washington with two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He also added two carries for 10 yards, and he'll have weeks like this where he looks impressive. However, he only has four targets this season, and that could be a weekly problem in an offense with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. I love the idea of stashing Mims, but I don't want to start him any time soon. He's only worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (concussion)

: Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Sam LaPorta (79 percent rostered). LaPorta is off to a good start through two games with 10 catches for 102 yards on 11 targets, and he scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 2 against Seattle. He should continue to improve as the year goes on, and it's time to consider him a weekly starter in PPR heading into Week 3 against Atlanta.

Sam LaPorta (79 percent rostered). LaPorta is off to a good start through two games with 10 catches for 102 yards on 11 targets, and he scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 2 against Seattle. He should continue to improve as the year goes on, and it's time to consider him a weekly starter in PPR heading into Week 3 against Atlanta. Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (76 percent rostered), Dalton Schultz (62 percent) and Gerald Everett (41 percent). The allure of Higbee coming into the season when Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was hurt was that Higbee would be the main target for Matthew Stafford. Well, we know what's happened through the first two games with the emergence of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, and Higbee has combined for just six catches for 61 yards on 10 targets. You can drop him if needed. ... Schultz was better in Week 2 against the Colts than he was in Week 1 at Baltimore, but he still has just six catches for 38 yards on 11 targets this season. With Houston finding other weapons in Nico Collins, Nathaniel Dell and Robert Woods, it's tough to trust Schultz as a starter in the majority of leagues. ... Through two games, Everett only has five catches for 68 yards on six targets. There's just too many mouths to feed for the Chargers to trust Everett as a starter in the majority of leagues.



Week 3 Waiver Priority List Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -3 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.9 It's time to trust Henry as a starting Fantasy tight end heading into Week 3 at the Jets. Through two games, Henry has 11 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. Even without the touchdowns, Henry would still be averaging 10.5 PPR points per game. Mac Jones is leaning on Henry in the passing game, and Fantasy managers should buy into him being productive in new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's system. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I'm looking forward to seeing this Cowboys offense in a competitive game after blowouts against the Giants and Jets. That might not happen in Week 3 at Arizona, but Ferguson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in that matchup. He has 11 targets in two games but only five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown to show for it. With Brandin Cooks (knee) banged up, Ferguson will remain a popular target for Dak Prescott, which should lead to plenty of positive production moving forward. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Ertz has done a nice job in PPR in the first two games of the season, and it's nice to see him being productive after last year's torn ACL. In matchups against Washington and the Giants, Ertz has 12 catches for 77 yards on 18 targets, and it's clear Joshua Dobbs will continue to lean on him. He has a tough matchup in Week 3 against Dallas, but Ertz can be considered a low-end starter in PPR given his 9.0 targets per game to start the season. He's worth adding in PPR for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 8 RUYDS 79 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 4.6 The Saints backfield is a mess right now with Alvin Kamara suspended, and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) are hurt. Depending on what happens in Week 3 at Green Bay, Hill could end up sharing backfield duties with Tony Jones against the Packers. That's what happened in Week 2 at Carolina when Williams was injured, and Hill ended up with nine carries for 75 yards. He also caught a pass for minus-1 yard on two targets. Hill might be listed as just a quarterback on your Fantasy platform, but if he's still tight end eligible then he would have increased value in Week 3 if Williams and Miller are out. Just keep an eye on if New Orleans adds another running back to the roster. Hill is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Chiefs (48 percent rostered) vs. CHI

Titans (11 percent rostered) at CLE

Seahawks (21 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Dolphins (51 percent rostered) vs. DEN

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS