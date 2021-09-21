Injuries hit us hard in Week 2, and now Fantasy managers could be scrambling heading into Week 3. We should have an active week on the waiver wire as we search for replacement options.

Quarterback was the position decimated the worst, as Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Carson Wentz (ankle), Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and Andy Dalton (knee) could miss Week 3 and beyond. Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and Derek Carr (ankle) also got hurt, but both are expected to play.

Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues could be in trouble, and we'll see if guys like Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason and Davis Mills are able to step up since they are available in most leagues. With Dalton hurt, Justin Fields gets a chance to prove he deserves the full-time job in Chicago, but he's already rostered in too many leagues.

At running back, Darrell Henderson (ribs), Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) were all injured. The Rams have Sony Michel ready to go for Week 3, so pick him up where available, although coach Sean McVay was optimistic Henderson would play against the Buccaneers.

The 49ers could have Mitchell available against the Packers, but Sermon and Hasty might be out. Keep an eye on guys like Trenton Cannon and Kerryon Johnson, who could be needed in Week 3.

Amari Cooper (ribs), Diontae Johnson (knee), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Laviska Shenault (shoulder) were all hurt Sunday, but Cooper, Johnson and Shenault have a chance to play in Week 3. Landry is week-to-week, but we expect him to sit against the Bears. The good news for Browns fans is Odell Beckham (knee) is expected to return to action against Chicago after missing the first two games of the year.

Are we buying hot starts from Sterling Shepard, Cordarelle Patterson and Derek Carr? We'll give you our top waiver wire priorities for Week 3 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Tight end was spared any major injuries in Week 2, although Zach Ertz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. His absence should mean great things for Dallas Goedert.

We'll list many free agent suggestions to add off the waiver wire below, and hopefully your Fantasy rosters will be fine. We'll also have streamers at DST and kicker for Week 3. While the injuries are frustrating, we could see other players emerge, which is how you can use the waiver wire to your advantage.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Derek Carr (ankle), Carson Wentz (ankle), Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip), Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and Andy Dalton (knee)

Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Derek Carr (ankle), Carson Wentz (ankle), Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip), Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and Andy Dalton (knee) Check to see if available: Justin Fields (78 percent rostered) and Kirk Cousins (75 percent). Fields should start for however long Dalton is out, and hopefully he impresses enough to keep the job in Chicago. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 against Cleveland. Cousins is a must-start quarterback in an expected shootout against Seattle and should be a borderline starter all year.



Justin Fields (78 percent rostered) and Kirk Cousins (75 percent). Fields should start for however long Dalton is out, and hopefully he impresses enough to keep the job in Chicago. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 against Cleveland. Cousins is a must-start quarterback in an expected shootout against Seattle and should be a borderline starter all year. Drop candidates: Jameis Winston (85 percent rostered), Baker Mayfield (73 percent) and Ben Roethlisberger (61 percent). Winston will have some good moments this season, but he's not worth holding in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 at New Orleans. Mayfield is playing hurt and doesn't have a high ceiling on a weekly basis. And Roethlisberger was a huge letdown in Week 2 against the Raiders and will be hard to trust most weeks, especially if Diontae Johnson (knee) is out.

Jameis Winston (85 percent rostered), Baker Mayfield (73 percent) and Ben Roethlisberger (61 percent). Winston will have some good moments this season, but he's not worth holding in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 at New Orleans. Mayfield is playing hurt and doesn't have a high ceiling on a weekly basis. And Roethlisberger was a huge letdown in Week 2 against the Raiders and will be hard to trust most weeks, especially if Diontae Johnson (knee) is out. Superflex and two-quarterback desperation plays: Davis Mills (1 percent rostered), Jacoby Brissett (1 percent) and Jacob Eason (1 percent). If you're stuck, maybe one of these replacement options could help you. I have them ranked in order.



Add in this order:

Week 3 Priority List Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -10.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 592 RUYDS 20 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.8 Bridgewater has been fantastic in two starts for the Broncos, and he's averaging 24.0 Fantasy points per game. He's a great streaming option in Week 3 against the Jets. After that, things get tough for Bridgewater with matchups against Baltimore in Week 4 and at Pittsburgh in Week 5, but we can worry about that later. For Week 3, he has top-10 upside, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB budget. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 516 RUYDS 122 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.4 In leagues with four points for passing touchdowns, Jones should be the No. 1 quarterback to add this week. Through two games, he's scored at least eight Fantasy points with his rushing stats alone, including 16 points at Washington in Week 2. He has a great matchup in Week 3 against the Falcons, and hopefully he continues to use his legs. It will be even better for Jones once he gets on the same page with Kenny Golladay. Jones is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LV -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS 15 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.1 Carr is expected to play in Week 3 against Miami despite dealing with an ankle injury, and this won't be an easy matchup for him. But neither was Week 1 against Baltimore and Week 2 at Pittsburgh, and Carr scored 27 Fantasy points in each outing. If he can keep this up -- and he ended last season with at least 24 Fantasy points in four healthy games in a row -- he can be a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Sam Darnold QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CAR -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 584 RUYDS 6 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22 The Jets might miss Darnold after the way he's played through the first two games of the season since he's averaging 21.5 Fantasy points per game. He could have another solid outing in Week 3 at Houston, and he also faces Dallas in Week 4 if you want to look ahead. Darnold is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 458 RUYDS 23 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.3 Heinicke will continue to start for Fitzpatrick until he's ready to return, but Heinicke could keep the job all year if he plays well. He did a nice job in Week 2 against the Giants with 23 Fantasy points, and we'll see how he fares at Buffalo in Week 3. It's not an easy matchup, but he could be an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues where available. He also gets Atlanta in Week 4 if you want to look ahead. Heinicke is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (toe), Darrell Henderson (ribs), Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion), JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and Rashaad Penny (calf)

Check to see if available: James White (77 percent rostered), Michael Carter (77 percent), Sony Michel (71 percent) and Tony Pollard (71 percent). White should be rostered in all leagues, and he's off to a great start especially in PPR. Carter had a solid performance in Week 2 against the Patriots, and hopefully the Jets start to feature him more on a weekly basis. Michel could start for Henderson and should be rostered in all leagues. And the same goes for Pollard, who has looked better running the ball than Ezekiel Elliott so far this season.

James White (77 percent rostered), Michael Carter (77 percent), Sony Michel (71 percent) and Tony Pollard (71 percent). White should be rostered in all leagues, and he's off to a great start especially in PPR. Carter had a solid performance in Week 2 against the Patriots, and hopefully the Jets start to feature him more on a weekly basis. Michel could start for Henderson and should be rostered in all leagues. And the same goes for Pollard, who has looked better running the ball than Ezekiel Elliott so far this season. Drop candidates: David Johnson (53 percent rostered), Rhamondre Stevenson (48 percent), Larry Rountree III (44 percent), Tevin Coleman (43 percent) and Giovani Bernard (43 percent). Johnson won't have much Fantasy value as long as Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay are healthy, and Stevenson appears to have fallen behind J.J. Taylor on New England's depth chart. Rountree is likely behind Justin Jackson now on the Chargers' depth chart, and Coleman is behind Carter and Ty Johnson. Bernard could have some nice games this season, but we might only see him perform well when Tampa Bay is trailing. I'm not sure we'll see that any time soon how good Tampa Bay looks right now.

Week 3 Priority List J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 5 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 You've already seen the good and bad of McKissic this season in two games. In Week 1 against the Chargers he had only one carry and no catches. In Week 2 against the Giants he had four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 83 yards on six targets. When Washington is chasing points or needs to throw, he will likely have the chance for some big games. When the Football Team has a lead, it will likely be all Antonio Gibson. In PPR, he's worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB budget because he's a weekly flex in those formats. In any other format, he's only worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I never expected Patterson to be a priority add this season, but here we are after Week 2. It's clear the Falcons value him as a significant offensive weapon since he's had nine total touches in each of the first two games, including seven carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, along with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on six targets. While his workload has been OK in tandem with Mike Davis, he's also the backup to Davis right now, ahead of Wayne Gallman. If Davis were to get hurt, we could be looking at Patterson as the starter for the Falcons. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS BUF -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.4 Moss played in Week 2 at Miami after being ruled inactive in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, and he made an immediate contribution with eight carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 8 yards on two targets, with a lost fumble. He's behind Devin Singletary, so keep that in mind, but Moss should still be rostered in most leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 2 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 Mattison is worth stashing where available after we watched Dalvin Cook hobbling around with a sprained ankle in Week 2 at Arizona. If Cook were to get hurt and miss time, Mattison would likely be a weekly starter in all leagues. Cook is expected to be fine for Week 3 against Seattle, but Mattison should still be added now as a precaution. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Gainwell is the clear No. 2 running back in Philadelphia behind Miles Sanders, and he has at least eight total touches in the first two games. He's played at least 33 percent of the snaps in each outing against Atlanta and San Francisco, and he could be a lottery ticket if Sanders were to miss any time. He also has some flex appeal in deeper leagues while Sanders is healthy, and Gainwell is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -6.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 2 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.2 Williams is worth adding if you have an open roster spot just in case the Chiefs decide to give him more work. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has struggled through two games and lost a crucial fumble in Week 2 at Baltimore. It's doubtful he's punished, but you never know how Andy Reid will react. Last year, Williams played well for the Chiefs in the playoffs when Edwards-Helaire was hurt, and Williams is also the handcuff in Kansas City again this season. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Amari Cooper (ribs), Diontae Johnson (knee), Jarvis Landry (knee), Odell Beckham (knee), Laviska Shenault (shoulder), Jamison Crowder (groin), Tyrell Williams (concussion), Parris Campbell (abdomen), Nico Collins (shoulder) and Danny Amendola (thigh)

Amari Cooper (ribs), Diontae Johnson (knee), Jarvis Landry (knee), Odell Beckham (knee), Laviska Shenault (shoulder), Jamison Crowder (groin), Tyrell Williams (concussion), Parris Campbell (abdomen), Nico Collins (shoulder) and Danny Amendola (thigh) Check to see if available: Marvin Jones (85 percent rostered), Marquise Brown (82 percent) and Michael Pittman (66 percent). Jones has scored in each game for the Jaguars and is clearly their most reliable receiver. Brown is off to a great start for the Ravens and has become a must-start Fantasy option. And Pittman just had what hopefully is a breakout game for the Colts with eight catches for 123 yards on 12 targets, and he could be their No. 1 receiver until T.Y. Hilton (neck) is back.



Marvin Jones (85 percent rostered), Marquise Brown (82 percent) and Michael Pittman (66 percent). Jones has scored in each game for the Jaguars and is clearly their most reliable receiver. Brown is off to a great start for the Ravens and has become a must-start Fantasy option. And Pittman just had what hopefully is a breakout game for the Colts with eight catches for 123 yards on 12 targets, and he could be their No. 1 receiver until T.Y. Hilton (neck) is back. Drop candidates: Marquez Callaway (80 percent rostered), Jakobi Meyers (70 percent), Michael Gallup (49 percent) and Curtis Samuel (45 percent). I hate having to drop Callaway, but he's been a non-factor through two games with three catches for 22 yards on six targets. Meyers is worth holding in PPR since he has 15 targets in two games, but he's only managed 10 catches for 82 yards and no touchdowns so far. And Gallup (calf) and Samuel (groin) are only worth stashing if you have an IR spot while they are hurt.

Week 3 Priority List Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 19 REYDS 207 TD 1 FPTS/G 21.4 I'm not sure what more we need to say about Shepard, who is the early leader for best waiver wire add of the year. We've been saying since the preseason that he might be the best Giants receiver this season, and he's off to an amazing start with 16 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets in two games. If Daniel Jones continues to rely on Shepard like this then he might be a top-15 PPR receiver all season. He's worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB budget, with his value higher in PPR. Also, you can take a flyer on Darius Slayton (6 percent rostered), who has 13 targets in two games for six catches, 119 yards and a touchdown. Just keep in mind that a squeaky wheel game is likely coming for Golladay this week against Atlanta. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC ARI -7.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 Moore was one of my favorite rookies coming into the NFL this year, regardless of position, and he will hopefully solidify himself as the No. 2 receiver for the Cardinals. Now, that's a crowded spot behind DeAndre Hopkins, as Moore, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green will all remain heavily involved. But Moore has the most upside of that trio, and he showed that in Week 2 against Minnesota with seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. His 77-yard touchdown was a wide-open throw from Kyler Murray, but he's only getting started in what should be a quality rookie campaign. It was also nice to see his snap count go from 29 percent in Week 1 to 46 percent in Week 2. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -10.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 In the first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle) in Week 2 at Jacksonville, Patrick was the better second receiver in Denver behind Courtland Sutton, ahead of K.J. Hamler. Both had similar playing time (51 snaps for Patrick and 49 snaps for Hamler), but Patrick had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on four targets, while Hamler had one catch for 5 yards on three targets. I like Patrick better than Hamler while Jeudy is out, and Patrick can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver or flex in Week 3 against the Jets. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 Mooney had a quality game in Week 2 against Cincinnati with six catches for 66 yards on eight targets. He now has 15 targets in two games, and I'm hopeful Fields will start to connect with Mooney while Dalton is out. Allen Robinson is off to a slow start, so look for him to get going soon, but Mooney can be a solid running mate and has plenty of upside. He is worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LV -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.6 Ruggs had what hopefully is a breakout game in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. It was the first game of his career with more than five targets, as he turned seven targets into five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Now, we just need him to get going earlier in games since most of his production through two weeks has come after halftime. He has game-breaking speed and ability, but he will be inconsistent, so keep that in mind. But also know he can win you a Fantasy week when he's on, and he should be rostered in most leagues. Of the Raiders top three receivers of Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards, Ruggs has the most upside by far. He should be added with at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 12 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 Moore has some big games coming, and it's only a matter of time before he and Zach Wilson start to connect. He had eight targets in Week 2 against New England and only had four catches for 47 yards, but Wilson continues to just miss him down the field. Moore doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 3 at Denver, but he is someone to stash in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. After the Broncos, Moore gets Tennessee in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 5, which should hopefully work out great. And while Crowder is out, you could take a flyer on Braxton Berrios (0 percent rostered) in deeper leagues after he had 18 targets in two games with 12 catches for 124 yards. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Osborn looks great in two games as the third receiving option for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. He has 15 targets in two games and has finished with 12 catches, 167 yards and one touchdown. It's hard to expect consistent production with Jefferson and Thielen healthy, but he's worth adding in deeper leagues with how much Cousins is leaning on him. Osborn is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Quintez Cephus WR DET Detroit • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -9 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Cephus has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Lions with Tyrell Williams hurt, but Cephus could be a go-to guy for Jared Goff all year. Cephus has 13 targets in two games for seven catches, 75 yards and two touchdowns. In deeper leagues, he could be a decent flyer for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Zach Ertz (illness), Evan Engram (calf), Anthony Firkser (knee) and James O'Shaughnessy (ankle)

Zach Ertz (illness), Evan Engram (calf), Anthony Firkser (knee) and James O'Shaughnessy (ankle) Check to see if available: Robert Tonyan (80 percent rostered), Jared Cook (75 percent) and Jonnu Smith (73 percent). In 10-team leagues, you could see Tonyan on the waiver wire, and he's always a threat to score as evidenced by his touchdown Monday night against the Lions. Cook just missed a touchdown in Week 2 against Dallas and should be a low-end starter. And Smith hasn't had a big game yet, but I still like his long-term upside.



Robert Tonyan (80 percent rostered), Jared Cook (75 percent) and Jonnu Smith (73 percent). In 10-team leagues, you could see Tonyan on the waiver wire, and he's always a threat to score as evidenced by his touchdown Monday night against the Lions. Cook just missed a touchdown in Week 2 against Dallas and should be a low-end starter. And Smith hasn't had a big game yet, but I still like his long-term upside. Drop candidates: Mike Gesicki (71 percent rostered) and Zach Ertz (56 percent). Gesicki will be hard to trust if Tagovailoa is out, especially with Will Fuller expected back in Week 3. That said, I'm only dropping him in 10-team leagues. And Ertz is not worth stashing if he's expected to miss Week 3 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with Dallas Goedert outplaying him in two games.

Week 3 Priority List Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CLE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 8 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 The Browns have a crowded tight end corps with Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, but Hooper is still playing the most of the trio. And he could see more action with Landry out, even if Beckham returns. Hooper has been quiet so far in two games with just eight catches for 67 yards on eight targets, but hopefully Mayfield leans on him more until Landry is back. Hooper is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NYG -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Engram might play in Week 3 against Atlanta after being out for the first two games with a calf injury, and hopefully he'll be at 100 percent. We'll see how he does sharing playing time with Kyle Rudolph, and there could be some rust after his extended absence. But hopefully if Engram goes, he can take advantage of a dream matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed three touchdowns in two games against Goedert and Rob Gronkowski. If Engram were fully healthy then I would take him ahead of Hooper on this list. Engram is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 85 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 It's an ugly week at tight end when we're mentioning Doyle as the No. 3 option to add, but he did have eight targets in Week 2 against the Rams for five catches and 64 yards. We'll see if he can keep that up, especially with Hilton out, and hopefully Eason will lean on him. I don't have high hopes for Doyle, but he could be a useful option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Freiermuth is already seeing more playing time for the Steelers over Eric Ebron, and maybe Pittsburgh will lean on the rookie tight end even more if Diontae Johnson is out. Freiermuth had four targets in Week 2 against Las Vegas for four catches and 36 yards, and we'll see if he has the chance for a productive game against the Bengals in Week 3. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dan Arnold TE CAR Carolina • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CAR -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 3% Darnold had a decent game in Week 2 against New Orleans with three catches for 55 yards on four targets. We'll see if he can carry that over to Week 3 at Houston and Week 4 at Dallas, and those have been two of the worst teams so far this season against tight ends. In deeper leagues, Arnold could be worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Panthers are loaded with weapons, but maybe Darnold to D. Arnold can become a thing. Maxx Williams TE ARI Arizona • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC ARI -7.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED I wouldn't get too excited about Williams, but in deep tight-end premium leagues he might be worth a flyer. In Week 2 against Minnesota, he had a rare productive game with seven catches for 94 yards on seven targets. To put that in perspective, the most receiving yards he's ever had in a season was 268 yards in 2015 with Baltimore. Maybe this is a sign of things to come for Williams, but I doubt it. However, if you're stuck, he's only worth up to 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Panthers (29 percent rostered) at HOU Raiders (4 percent) vs. MIA Bears (27 percent) at CLE Titans (8 percent) vs. IND

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS