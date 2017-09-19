Fantasy Football Week 3: What you missed Monday, beginning with Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning and the dreadful Giants' offense

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday:

The New York Giants offense is a mess

There really weren't any other noteworthy takeaways from the game between the Giants and Detroit Lions . This is the headline: The Giants have now failed to score 20 points in eight straight games.

And there isn't really one easy answer for why.

The offensive line has been a mess, leading to just a 3.2 yards per carry through the first two games of the season. Eli Manning has also been sacked eight times on 78 dropbacks, the fifth-highest rate in football. That was expected to be an issue in the preseason, and it has been one; per Pro Football Focus, the Giants rank just 26th in pass blocking and 15th in run blocking.

However, this isn't all on the line. Manning was pressured 13 times Monday on 37 dropbacks, a pressure rate that only ranked 15th in the league for the week. However, he went down five times on those 13 pressures, and on at least one sack, he went down without even taking a hit:

Now seems like good time to point out that Manning is almost 37 years old, and could just be hitting the wall. We saw a steep decline in his play in 2016, as he posted his lowest yards per attempt since 2007, and he hasn't seemed to pull out of it. Odell Beckham (more on him shortly) being at full health will help, but it's hard to be optimistic about Manning if you waited on QB and grabbed him. You need someone else now. Consider Alex Smith , Jay Cutler or Trevor Siemian , all of whom have solid matchups in Week 3.

It's not just the passing game, though. Second-year running back Paul Perkins has a long run for the season of 4 yards.

Four.

He has picked up just 26 total on his 14 carries, and ranks 49th among all rushers (least 11 attempts) with just 1.71 yards per carry after contact. If you were hoping for a breakout, it does not appear imminent.

Others notes from Monday Night Football

Odell Beckham (ankle) made it through the game fine … If you're looking for a silver lining to this dark cloud, it's that Beckham made it through the game without an issue. He played just 34 of the team's 56 snaps Monday, but caught four of five passes for 36 yards. If this offense has any hope, it rests on Beckham's shoulders.



If you're looking for a silver lining to this dark cloud, it's that Beckham made it through the game without an issue. He played just 34 of the team's 56 snaps Monday, but caught four of five passes for 36 yards. If this offense has any hope, it rests on Beckham's shoulders. Eric Ebron 's touchdown regression began … Ebron caught just one touchdown on 61 receptions in 2016, so some improvement was in order. He hauled in his first of the season Monday, and it came in the red zone. He has competition for targets down there, but Ebron remains a starting-caliber TE with high-end upside.



Ebron caught just one touchdown on 61 receptions in 2016, so some improvement was in order. He hauled in his first of the season Monday, and it came in the red zone. He has competition for targets down there, but Ebron remains a starting-caliber TE with high-end upside. Kenny Golladay had just one catch … Kevin Ogletree alert? Golladay was the darling of the Fantasy world after his four-catch, two-score game in Week 1, but he followed it up with a dud. He's talented enough to keep on your roster, but given the presence of Marvin Jones , Golden Tate , Theo Riddick and Ebron, Golladay will be hard to trust until he really establishes himself.



What else you need to know from around the NFL.

Jordy Nelson (quad) is 50-50 for Week 3

According to Adam Schefter, the injury that forced Nelson out of Sunday night's game is not considered serious, but he is in question for this week, at the least. Nelson looked good in the season opener, hauling in seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, but didn't even receive a target before exiting Week 2.

We'll need to keep a close eye on Nelson's status, for a number of reasons. For one thing, Randall Cobb is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could leave the Green Bay Packers ' extra short-handed in Week 3 against the Bengals. The other thing to watch is what it means for Aaron Rodgers . There's no way you're sitting him, but expectations might need to be tempered a bit if Nelson and Cobb are sidelined.

Rodgers wasn't bad on Sunday night without Nelson, because it's hard for him to be bad. However, he did need 50 pass attempts to get to 21 Fantasy points, and that would be the concern if Nelson sits out. Rodgers was still good in 2015 without Nelson, but he wasn't transcendent; Rodgers finished seventh in Fantasy scoring at the position. Your ceiling may be lowered if Nelson is out and you're relying on Rodgers.

Greg Olsen (foot) will miss 6-8 weeks following surgery

We knew it was serious after Olsen told reporters he broke his foot, and now we know how serious. This doesn't end Nelson's Fantasy season, but it makes it awfully hard to stash him, knowing you'll need to carry two tight ends for at least the next month and a half.

Plus, let's say Nelson misses the full eight weeks, putting him on track for a potential return in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins . If he doesn't make it back by then, the Carolina Panthers are on a bye in Week 11, meaning now it's a 10-week injury. That's a real possibility, especially given how tricky foot injuries can be. I won't say you need to cut Olsen, but you have to consider it.

Ben Watson (8-91-0 in Week 2), Jared Cook , Austin Hooper , and Ebron are some of the names you might want to consider to replace Olsen.

Corey Coleman (hand) will miss 6-8 weeks following surgery

Another injury we feared Sunday was confirmed Monday, and Coleman is even harder to stash than Olsen. We love Coleman's talent, and he's shown flashes in parts of 12 games in the NFL so far. However, the Cleveland Browns ' QB situation isn't great, and Coleman caught just one of seven passes thrown his way in Week 2. He's a high-upside flier when healthy, but you can drop him now that he isn't.

Rob Kelley (ribs) did not suffer a fracture

Sunday, the Washington Redskins feared Kelley had suffered a fractured rib, the kind of injury that could certainly keep him out for at least a few weeks. For now, he has been diagnosed with a rib cartilage injury, a much less serious issue.

Of course, it still leaves his status for Week 3 very much in doubt. We'll learn more Wednesday when they practice, but make adding Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson a priority if you were planning on starting Kelley. All three looked solid in Week 2's win over the Rams.

Terrance West is dealing with an injury

It is a "soft-tissue" injury. I wish I had more information than that – like say, where the injury is – but that is all that has been reported. This explains why West played just 15 snaps Sunday, and why Javorius Allen and Alex Collins got larger-than-expected roles in Week 2.

The good news is, West didn't just lose his job. If he is healthy moving forward, expect him to at least split work with Allen, and this is a team that wants to give the ball to its backs as much as possible. Keep a close eye on West's status as the Baltimore Ravens ' move through practice in Week 3, and add Allen wherever he is available, regardless of West's status.

