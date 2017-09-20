Fantasy Football Week 3: What you missed Tuesday, with questions about Chris Thompson's role in Washington

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Chris Thompson isn't likely to get a starring role

Even if Rob Kelley rib cartilage injury keeps him off the field in Week 3, don't expect Washington to feature Thompson much more than he already has been. Coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday he wants to be judicious about he uses his unique weapon:

But he's so important to us on third down we just have to be careful. He's not the biggest guy in the world. We don't want him to get 20-25 carries a game and get a lot of pounding on that body. He's definitely needed in pass protection and the routes and all that stuff on third down and red zone. So we'll try to expand his role a little bit, but we don't want to go too crazy with him.

There's no doubting Thompson is an exciting talent, someone who has proven he can make big plays every time he touches the ball. However, he has just 13 touches in two games this season, and though there is room for that to increase, the 5'9", 190-pound back isn't likely to see a huge increase in his role.

Thompson is still worth adding, especially in PPR leagues, where he is set to handle nearly all third-down work. However, this probably won't be a Ty Montgomery situation; his career high in carries (12) came on Oct. 23, 2016, and he had just 30 in the next nine games combined. Gruden simply doesn't believe Thompson is built to sustain a large, every-down role, so if Kelley misses time, expect Samaje Perine to get plenty of work.

Rashard Higgins is listed as a starter on the Cleveland Browns ' depth chart

Tuesday is the lightest day for NFL news, because you're in the in-between zone where teams haven't started practicing for this coming weeks' games. In that context, a Browns' starting lineup change certainly qualifies as news. Especially with Higgins coming off a big seven-catch, 95-yard performance in Week 3.

Higgins already led the Browns in snaps at wide receiver last week, playing 55 of 71, and Corey Coleman was the only other receiver with more than five targets. With Coleman now on IR following hand surgery – and Kenny Britt already appearing to be in the dog house – there's a big opportunity here for Higgins. He doesn't have a track record beyond Week 2 to speak of, but he showed enough to at least be worth a look in 12-team or deeper leagues. After all, someone has to catch the ball.

