Fantasy Football Week 3 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections for D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel with Kyle Allen at quarterback

We started this week off talking about what Michael Thomas and JuJu Smith-Schuster might look like without their star quarterbacks. Now it looks like we need to consider the Carolina pass-catchers as well, with Cam Newton looking like he may miss Week 3 as well.

This task is a little more difficult because we know less about D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel as receivers than we do about those star No. 1s. Moore has been a target hog in the first two games of 2019, but has only reached the end zone twice in 18 games. Samuel has shown big-play ability, but may be the fourth option in the passing game. They both have an outstanding matchup.

For the purpose of projections I value volume more than just about anything, and that's why Moore is still in my top-15 receivers even after a downgrade at quarterback. Samuel was a No. 3 option for me when I first projected Week 3, but with Allen under center, he's a boom-or-bust flex. Could Samuel outperform Moore? Of course, and he could do it on just one play. But especially in PPR, I'll take the consistency of Moore's targets.

Neither of these receivers are a bad play in a GPP with Allen as your quarterback. In his Week 17 start last season, he scored 28 Fantasy points, Moore caught four passes for 81 yards and Samuel two for 72 and a touchdown.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. The Eagles could be without their top two pass catchers in Week 3. Jeffery's calf strain seems like a bigger deal than Jackson's groin, but as of now we don't expect either. Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz would be the biggest beneficiaries. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Gallup will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a torn meniscus. This gives Devin Smith an opening, but my expectations is we see a more concentrated passing attack. This could be an enormous week for Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

6 -- Receptions of 20 yards or more for John Ross this season. That leads the NFL.

51 -- Snaps for Marquise Brown in Week 2 after only playing 14 in Week 1. He's looking more and more like a must-start wide receiver.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. MIA Cooper faces the Dolphins without Michael Gallup. The Cowboys can do whatever they want in this matchup, and I'd assume that will include a large dose of Cooper targets. It's hard to rank him anywhere other than top five. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Matchup @ PHI Golladay's matchup is interesting. The Eagles should have a good defense but have been terrible against wide receivers. Terry McLaurin, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley all ate against them. Only Washington has given up more points to the position. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. DEN Will it ever get easy for Davante Adams? First the Bears, then the Vikings, now Chris Harris. You're still starting Adams, but I don't feel certain you're getting the production you paid for this week either. Don't worry, in Week 4 he gets the Eagles.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 71% I'm not excited about Agholor longterm, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd rather start in Week 3 assuming Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are both out. Week 2 against the Falcons shows why. Agholor hauled in eight of 11 targets for 107 yards and a score. In 2018 he had four games with at least eight targets and averaged 20 PPR Fantasy points in those four games. He's close to a must-start option in PPR if both Jeffery and Jackson sit. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 73% McLaurin is bizarro Agholor. I am very excited about him long-term, but he faces the Bears in Week 3, so it's hard to call him a start. That being said, I wouldn't say he's definitely a sit either. McLaurin has 16 targets in his first two NFL games, and he's been outstanding in both games. There should be plenty of garbage time for Washington in Week 3, so I don't hate him as a flex. Just don't expect another top-20 week. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 58% Choosing between the Chiefs receivers is no easy ask. Both had six targets last week. Both should have had two long touchdowns. Both have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. That being said, they're more lottery tickets than guys I'd project as starters. The Chiefs have the Ravens in Week 3, and Tyreek Hill is only a few weeks from returning. In other words they aren't great short-term options or guaranteed long-term stashes. But they both need to be rostered. I prefer Hardman slightly because of his upside.

Stashes Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 49% Tate only has two weeks left on his suspension, and when he returns he'll have Daniel Jones throwing him the football. That gives him more upside even if it lowers his floor. I'd consider Tate a No. 3 receiver in PPR once he returns, making him a nice bench stash if you don't have a Week 3 need. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 47% Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. That doesn't yet make him a starter because he's only averaging five targets per game, but there's certainly room for growth.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,100 Fitzgerald is fifth in the NFL in targets and he's averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Somehow he's still below $6,000 on both sites. Don't ask questions. Just play him in every lineup. Cash, tournaments, everything. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $7,000 Allen's pricing isn't as egregious but he has 25 targets in two games and he's my No. 1 receiver in Week 3 even when you don't factor in his price. I may not play him in every lineup, but Philip Rivers is going to pepper him with targets and the Texans don't have anyone who can stop them.

Contrarian Plays Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $8,000 DraftKings $7,400 Thomas saw his price drop without Drew Brees, and I'm anticipating he'll see an ownership drop as well. Assuming that's true, I'll take a shot on him in tournaments, especially on DraftKings, where you get full PPR. Worst case scenario he should catch a bunch of passes in garbage time. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $5,900 Moore actually profiled as a decent cash game play for me, but if he's low-owned I'm going to stock up in tournaments. I love the targets, I love the matchup and I'm not that concerned about the quarterback. Is Allen as good as a healthy Newton? No. But I'm not sure he'll be worse than the version we've seen the first two weeks.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

