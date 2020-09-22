Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers (7:44)

With all the injuries Fantasy football managers have had to deal with in 2020, it's welcome news to hear we should be getting some of the top receivers back for Week 3. Chris Godwin is expected to return for the Buccaneers matchup against the Broncos and Kenny Golladay should be back for the Lions against Arizona as well. There's reason for caution with both Godwin and Golladay, but it's most likely you're plugging both back into your lineup without a second thought. 

Golladay is coming back from a hamstring injury, which is the type of soft tissue injury that presents a re-injury risk. But given the fact the Lions held him out last week and reports came out almost immediately that Golladay would return in Week 3 gives you reason for optimism. Besides, we expect that game in Arizona to turn into a shootout.

Godwin has been cleared from the concussion protocol, so he should be fine, too. It's more the Buccaneers offense that we're concerned about. They haven't been as advertised the first two weeks of the year and a trip to Denver may not make things better. Denver will play slow and ugly with Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton both injured. Still, you can't actually consider sitting Godwin unless you're absolutely stacked at the position.

With both Godwin and Golladay in the mix, the position is starting to look a bit deeper. But we still have plenty of injury replacements to make after Week 2.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Out Week 3
Sterling Shepard WR
This could help Darius Slayton, but it's hard to trust any Giants right now.
Parris Campbell WR
The Colts may not throw enough against the Jets for this to matter.
Sammy Watkins WR
This is why you stashed Mecole Hardman.. Let's see if it pays off.
Breshad Perriman WR
Braxton Berrios and Chris Hogan are deep flexes with all the Jets starting wide receivers out.
Courtland Sutton WR
Jerry Jeudy will be the No. 1 for the Broncos, but it's a tough matchup against Tampa Bay.
  • 732 -- Calvin Ridley has 732 receiving yards in the eight games he's played since the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu. He's a bona fide No. 1 receiver in Fantasy.
  • 31.5% -- Nearly a third of Ben Roethlisberger's passes have gone to Diontae Johnson. That makes him must-start but could be a problem for JuJu Smith-Schuster.
  • 111 -- Terry McLaurin leads receivers with 111 yards after reception. 
  • 17.9 -- Michael Gallup has more air yards per target than any receiver, minimum 10 targets. He's more of a flex due to CeeDee Lamb, but he still has boom potential.
  • 5 -- Laviska Shenault had five carries in Week 2 for 37 yards. His unique usage makes him an interesting flex, better in non-PPR.
  • 0 -- Will Fuller played 63% of the Texans offensive snaps in Week 1 and somehow saw zero targets. Watch their injury report to see if his hamstring tweak is more serious than reported.
DeVante Parker WR
Keenan Allen WR
Darius Slayton WR
Jerry Jeudy WR
Week 3 Waivers
Russell Gage WR
I go back and forth between Gage and Corey Davis for the No. 1 priority. Gage has more longterm appeal in full PPR, but I'd rather start Davis in Week 3. Gage has more targets, receptions, and touchdowns through two weeks than Julio Jones. And he's dominating Hayden Hurst for the third spot in the Atlanta pecking order.
Corey Davis WR
Davis was a bit of a disappointment in Week 2, but thankfully he scored a touchdown. Im going to start him for as long as A.J. Brown is out, and maybe a week or two longer. We just don't really know the severity of Brown's bone bruise or how effective he'll be when he tries to come back. The Vikings secondary is in shambles so Week 3 should be a good matchup for Davis.
N'Keal Harry WR
Harry has as many targets as Julian Edelman through two weeks and made some very impressive plays in primetime against Seattle. He profiles as the best red zone option on the Patriots if they ever stop running Cam Newton in those situations. The only reason Harry isn't higher is I worry about how run-heavy the Patriots will be against bad offenses.
Keelan Cole WR
Cole is available almost everywhere despite the fact that he has 50% more targets than any other Jacksonville receiver. It was surprising this offseason when Jacksonville brought Cole back, but he's showing why early in the season. You may not get another chance to add him after he faces the Dolphins in primetime.
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
I'd rather have Shenault on my bench than Cole, and I'd definitely rather have Shenault in a keeper league. He looked very good running the ball in Week 2 and I still expect his role in the passing game will expand as the season goes on. I'm only starting him in non-PPR right now, because the targets aren't quite there for PPR yet.
Stashes
K.J. Hamler WR
I don't want to start Hamler in Week 3 with a backup quarterback and Tampa Bay on the schedule, but I definitely want to stash him. Hamler played 62% of the offensive snaps and saw seven targets in his Week 2 debut against the Steelers. He and Jerry Jeudy could be very solid starting options later in the season.
Top Play
D.J. Moore WR
This is a difficult matchup, but so was Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Moore is a true No. 1 receiver and now that Christian Mccaffrey is out I expect his target share to be locked in at close to 30%. Carolina won't have much success running against the Chargers, which means the pass volume will be high as well. Expect double-digit targets, triple-digit yardage, and Moore's first touchdown of the season.
Contrarian Play
A.J. Green WR
Yeah, Green has been a whole lotta "almost" so far this season. It hasn't been pretty. I just can't stay away from 11 targets per game at his price point. The Bengals should be chasing points again against Philadelphia, which should mean another 40-plus pass attempts for Joe Burrow.
