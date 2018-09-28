Fantasy Football Week 4: Baker Mayfield, Aaron Jones, John Brown among top sleepers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 4 started with a bang after that explosive 38-31 victory for the Rams against the Vikings on Thursday night. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come for the rest of the league.

For the Vikings, three of their five main weapons were Fantasy stars with Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs all having outstanding performances. Kyle Rudolph was OK, but Dalvin Cook was limited in his playing time coming off a hamstring injury, which resulted in a bad outing.

Don't panic on Cook, who had just 10 carries for 20 yards and no catches in Los Angeles, and he's someone to target in trade as a buy-low candidate. Better days are ahead, and he should be fine with his hamstring in Week 5 at Philadelphia now that he has extra time to rest.

The Rams had a party with their Fantasy production, and everyone relevant delivered in a big way. Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cook, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp helped many Fantasy owners start their week with a bonanza of points, and good luck if you're playing against any of those players in Week 4.

Now, if you are chasing points heading into Sunday, or if you just want some players not started in the majority of leagues but have upside, we're here to help. Here are some sleepers to consider for your lineups this week.

Quarterbacks 19.2 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill comes into this game 10-1 in his last 11 outings going back to 2016, and he's playing well with at least 20 Fantasy points in his past two contests against the Jets and Raiders. New England has allowed 639 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in the past two games against Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford, and Tannehill has passed for at least 300 yards in four games in a row against the Patriots, with multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings. 18.4 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum started the season playing well with 25 Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 1, but he combined for just 18 points the past two weeks against Oakland and Baltimore. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, who have allowed an astounding 1,127 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and one interception to Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Jimmy Garoppolo in three games. 18.0 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield makes his first NFL start in what could be a tough place to play in the Black Hole in Oakland. Luckily for him, the Raiders defense hasn't been so tough this year. Jared Goff in Week 1 and Tannehill last week both had at least 21 Fantasy points against Oakland, and Mayfield could reach that total if he doesn't make mistakes. He's a good streaming option in deeper leagues.

Running backs 14.1 projected points James White New England Patriots RB This is more for owners in non-PPR leagues than PPR since White has at least 13 PPR points each week. But in non-PPR, White still has at least eight points a week and has been the lone constant in the Patriots backfield given his production in the passing game. White caught a touchdown in his previous game against the Dolphins last year, and Miami is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 22. 10.7 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB Let's hope Lindsay keeps his hands to himself after he was ejected at Baltimore in Week 3 for throwing a punch. Prior to last week, Lindsay had 100 total yards in each of the first two games, with a touchdown catch in Week 1 against Seattle. With this game against the Chiefs expected to be a track meet and the Broncos likely chasing points, look for game script to favor Lindsay over Royce Freeman. 8.9 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB The 49ers allow the fourth-most receptions to running backs, so look for Ekeler to have success in the passing game this week. He has 11 catches on the season, but Week 3 at the Rams was the first time he failed to gain at least 90 total yards. He should get back on track this week as part of a standout tandem with Melvin Gordon. 10.4 projected points Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB Allen's Fantasy stats have been inflated with his touchdown dives since he's scored inside the red zone in all three games, but his production in the passing game is what interests me. He has 13 catches on the season, which is tied for 10th among running backs, and he could be needed this week in a game where the Ravens are chasing points on the road. Now, the Steelers lead the NFL in fewest receptions allowed to running backs at eight, but Allen had eight catches in two games against Pittsburgh last year. And in his last game against the Steelers in Week 14 he scored two touchdowns. 5.3 projected points Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB Both top Packers running backs in Jones and Jamaal Williams are worth using as flex options this week against the Bills. I'm not buying that Buffalo has a great run defense after shutting down the Vikings last week without Dalvin Cook (hamstring). And prior to last week, Buffalo had allowed five running backs in two games to score or gain at least 90 total yards. Jones made his 2018 debut in Week 3 at Washington and had six carries for 42 yards and one catch for 5 yards in limited playing time. Look for more production this week at home.

Wide receivers 8.7 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR We told you to draft Godwin in all leagues this offseason, and he's delivering quality production each week. Through three games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing, and he just had a season-high 10 targets against the Steelers in Week 3. Godwin is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup at Chicago. 11.3 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR Stills still isn't getting the targets you'd like to see from a team's No. 1 receiver with only 13 on the season, but he has two games this year with at least 15 PPR points. And he's facing a Patriots defense this week that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in just three games. Stills is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value will rise if he's chasing points on the road. 13.5 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd has been exceptional over the past two games against Baltimore and Carolina with 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and hopefully he doesn't slow down this week against Atlanta. The matchup is fantastic because the Falcons have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 75 receiving yards in the past two games against Carolina and New Orleans. 10.8 projected points Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR Callaway will hopefully play well with Mayfield under center, and he just had 10 targets in Week 3 against the Jets in the first game since Josh Gordon was traded to New England. He finished with just four catches for 20 yards, but plenty of big plays are coming. The Raiders have allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 85 receiving yards this season, which bodes well for Callaway and Jarvis Landry. 11.2 projected points John Brown Baltimore Ravens WR Brown has scored at least 13 PPR points in all three games this season, and he gets a favorable matchup at Pittsburgh this week. With the Ravens likely chasing points, look for Brown to again have at least nine targets, which has happened in each of the past two games. The Steelers have already allowed eight receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards this year.

Tight ends 9.3 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard looks on the verge of having a breakout season, and he's been excellent for the past two games. He has nine catches for 168 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh over that span, and it was great to see him get a career-high eight targets against the Steelers. Hopefully that continues, and I like Howard as a top-10 tight end in Week 4 against the Bears, who have allowed a tight end to score in consecutive games with Will Dissly and Ricky Seals-Jones. 6.9 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Atlanta with five catches for 71 yards on six targets, and hopefully he can build on that performance. He gets a favorable matchup against the Giants despite their success against tight ends so far. Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a touchdown called back against the Giants in Week 1, and the Texans tight end group combined for five catches for 115 yards against New York in Week 3. Watson is a low-end starting option in all leagues. 7.0 projected points Tyler Eifert Cincinnati Bengals TE Just when things looked bleak for Eifert after two down games to open the season, he rebounded with a strong performance in Week 3 at Carolina with season highs in targets (eight), catches (six) and yards (74). Hopefully he can stay this involved in the offense moving forward, and the Falcons secondary is a mess with Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) missing in the secondary, as well as linebacker Deion Jones (foot) out. Eifert is worth using as a low-end starting option this week.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.