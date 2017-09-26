Fantasy Football Week 4: Beyond Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Zach Ertz, the TE rankings are barren

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

It's been a rough season for the tight end position so far. Jason Witten , Marcedes Lewis , and Charles Clay are all top-five in Fantasy points to date, despite one having just 62 receiving yards, and the other two averaging fewer than 9 yards per reception.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. Jordan Reed , Travis Kelce , Jimmy Graham , Eric Ebron , Hunter Henry , Jack Doyle … the list of early disappointments at the position runs the gamut from early-rounders to breakout picks, and even the vaunted rookie class has produced zero top-10 options so far.

Which is why the rankings for Week 4 are kind of a mess. There's agreement on the top four among our experts, and that includes Graham, who ranks a whopping 31st at the position in standard scoring right now.

Good luck!