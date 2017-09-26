Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Beyond Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Zach Ertz, the TE rankings are barren

Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

It's been a rough season for the tight end position so far. Jason Witten , Marcedes Lewis , and Charles Clay are all top-five in Fantasy points to date, despite one having just 62 receiving yards, and the other two averaging fewer than 9 yards per reception.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. Jordan Reed , Travis Kelce , Jimmy Graham , Eric Ebron , Hunter Henry , Jack Doyle … the list of early disappointments at the position runs the gamut from early-rounders to breakout picks, and even the vaunted rookie class has produced zero top-10 options so far.

Which is why the rankings for Week 4 are kind of a mess. There's agreement on the top four among our experts, and that includes Graham, who ranks a whopping 31st at the position in standard scoring right now.

Good luck!

Week 4 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR) Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC)
3 Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (at LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs WAS)
4 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs IND)
5 Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG) Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU)
6 Charles Clay BUF (at ATL) Eric Ebron DET (at MIN) Vernon Davis WAS (at KC)
7 Vernon Davis WAS (at KC) Charles Clay BUF (at ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET)
8 Eric Ebron DET (at MIN) Vernon Davis WAS (at KC) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI)
9 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs DET) Jason Witten DAL (vs LAR)
10 Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU) Delanie Walker TEN (at HOU) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYG)
11 Jared Cook OAK (at DEN) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI) Charles Clay BUF (at ATL)
12 Martellus Bennett GB (vs CHI) Jared Cook OAK (at DEN) Jared Cook OAK (at DEN)
13 Benjamin Watson BAL (vs PIT) Jason Witten DAL (vs LAR) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs PIT)
14 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs TEN) Coby Fleener NO (at MIA) Evan Engram NYG (at TB)
15 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs JAC) Julius Thomas MIA (vs NO) Jack Doyle IND (at SEA)
16 Coby Fleener NO (at MIA) Ed Dickson CAR (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs PHI)
17 Jason Witten DAL (vs LAR) Hunter Henry LAC (vs PHI) Eric Ebron DET (at MIN)
18 Evan Engram NYG (at TB) David Njoku CLE (vs CIN) Zach Miller CHI (at GB)
19 Hunter Henry LAC (vs PHI) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs JAC) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs TEN)
20 Julius Thomas MIA (vs NO) Jonnu Smith TEN (at HOU) Coby Fleener NO (at MIA)
21 Jack Doyle IND (at SEA) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs PIT) Marcedes Lewis JAC (at NYJ)
22 David Njoku CLE (vs CIN) Evan Engram NYG (at TB) Seth DeValve CLE (vs CIN)
23 Antonio Gates LAC (vs PHI) Jack Doyle IND (at SEA) Jesse James PIT (at BAL)
24 Marcedes Lewis JAC (at NYJ)  Jermaine Gresham ARI (vs SF)  Julius Thomas MIA (vs NO)
