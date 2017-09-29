Fantasy Football Week 4: Chris Carson, Dak Prescott ready to breakout, while Ben Roethlisberger carries some risk in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

Week 3 was upside down for a lot of Fantasy owners. A lot of what we expected to happen went awry.

It started with the Thursday night game when the Rams and 49ers looked like the Greatest Show on Turf was facing off against Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Roger Craig, with both teams combining for 80 total points. The Jaguars then looked like the Ravens, and the Ravens looked like the Jaguars when Jacksonville bullied Baltimore in London in a 44-7 victory.



The Jets, who many predicted to go 0-16 this year, smacked the Dolphins around in a 20-6 victory. And some of the best Fantasy quarterbacks in Week 3 were Blake Bortles , Case Keenum , Jacoby Brissett , Jared Goff and Brian Hoyer .



It was all just as we drew it up.



Another surprise was the Saints figuring out their defense in a 34-13 rout of the Panthers in Carolina. Or, more likely, it was just another disappointing day for Cam Newton . And that was frustrating because Newton was our Start of the Week.



I had high hopes for Newton turning things around in Week 3, but this looks like a lost season for him. Coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason, Newton doesn't look right, and he's hampered with Greg Olsen (foot) on injured reserve, as well as Kelvin Benjamin hurting his knee against New Orleans.



We'll see if Benjamin is able to play in Week 4 at New England, and it's another good matchup for Newton. But he can't be trusted as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback now.



Week 3 was definitely wacky. Let's see what Week 4 brings.



Start of the Week

Chris Carson RB / Seahawks (vs. IND) Week 4 projections: 11.3 Fantasy points

The thing you hope for from good players is that when things aren't going great they still find a way to be successful. We witnessed that with Chris Carson in Week 3 at Tennessee.



While he was clearly the leader of Seattle's backfield -- he played 56 percent of the snaps against the Titans and led the team with 11 carries -- he only had 34 rushing yards. But he also managed two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, and it was good to see him score 10 Fantasy points in a standard league and 12 in PPR.



It wasn't a great game by any stretch. But with the Seahawks chasing points, and Fantasy owners starting to buy into Carson as a starting option, he delivered a serviceable stat line.



That sets up well for this week.



Seattle faces Indianapolis at home in Week 4, and the Seahawks should be able to control this game and potentially dominate time of possession. That should mean plenty of work for Carson, and we saw a similar situation in Week 2 against San Francisco when he had 20 carries for 93 yards and one catch for 7 yards.



The Seahawks held the ball for nearly 37 minutes in that game, and Carson had seven carries in the fourth quarter. That game was a 12-9 Seattle victory, and this game could potentially be more lopsided in the Seahawks' favor.



Now, this won't exactly be a one-sided affair for Carson and the Seattle run game. The Colts run defense has been better than expected this season, and no running back has gained more than 44 rushing yards, including matchups with Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell .



But Gurley managed 15 Fantasy points in Week 1. And while Crowell struggled against Indianapolis in Week 3 with just 54 total yards, Duke Johnson had 104 total yards and a touchdown.



Sometimes good players find a way, no matter the circumstances. And that should happen to Carson, who also benefits with C.J. Prosise (ankle) out.



Carson is a No. 2 running back with upside in Week 4 and should be started in the majority of leagues.



I'm starting Carson over: Carlos Hyde (at ARI), DeMarco Murray (at HOU), Christian McCaffrey (at NE), Marshawn Lynch (at DEN) and Lamar Miller (vs. TEN)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.4 Projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson finally had the breakout game we've been waiting for in Week 3 at Tennessee with a career-high 373 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 26 rushing yards. He's now run for at least 26 yards in three games in a row, and his passing stats will hopefully remain high. In Week 4 against the Colts, Wilson gets to face a defense that has allowed two 300-yard games to Jared Goff and Carson Palmer , with even DeShone Kizer posting 242 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions and 44 rushing yards and a touchdown vs. Indianapolis in Week 3. Take away the interceptions, and that's a stat line Wilson is capable of this week. 20.1 Projected points Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals QB Palmer had his first productive Fantasy outing in Week 3 against Dallas with 25 Fantasy points, and he should be able to build off that performance this week against the 49ers. San Francisco just got beat up by Goff for 292 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 3, and Palmer has been excellent at home. In his past three home games going back to last year, Palmer is averaging 314 passing yards per game, while racking up seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also averaging 333 passing yards in his past five meetings with the 49ers overall, with eight total touchdowns and six interceptions. Palmer has top-10 upside this week. 19.0 Projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB I expected Wentz to struggle in a tough matchup against the Giants in Week 3, and he failed to score 20 Fantasy points for the first time this year, as he finished with just 18 points. Prior to that, Wentz opened the season with at least 22 Fantasy points in consecutive road games at Washington and at Kansas City. He must like playing away from home, and he's worth starting this week against the Chargers. They have allowed Trevor Siemian and Alex Smith to both score at least 18 Fantasy points this year, but I'm counting on another 20-point performance from Wentz in Week 4. He should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. 22.3 Projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott just got finished with a brutal stretch of games against the Giants, Broncos and Cardinals to open the season, and he managed to still help Fantasy owners who started him. He scored at least 18 Fantasy points in all three games, including a dominant 26 points at Arizona on Monday night in Week 3. This week, things should be easier against a Rams team that just got torched by Brian Hoyer for 332 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception and a 9-yard rushing score. Prescott should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback with upside this week. 19.5 Projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton played well in Week 3 at Green Bay, and he delivered his first 20-point Fantasy performance of the season. In his first game under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, Dalton was sharp with 21-of-27 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and he leaned on A.J. Green with 13 targets, which resulted in 10 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. Now, Dalton gets the Browns, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they have faced in Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett. Dalton has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row against the Browns and is averaging 24.5 points against Cleveland over that span.

Sleeper quarterbacks

Trevor Siemian (vs. OAK): Siemian had two great performances at home in the first two games of the year against the Chargers and Cowboys, and he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in both outings. He struggled on the road at Buffalo with seven Fantasy points, but returning to Denver should be good for his outlook. It will also help that he's facing a shaky Raiders defense, and Kirk Cousins just carved them up for 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. Siemian should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option this week.

just carved them up for 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. Siemian should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option this week. Philip Rivers (vs. PHI): Eli Manning had a get-right game against the Eagles in Week 3 with 366 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and we hope Rivers can follow suit. He's coming off a miserable performance against the Chiefs last week with just three Fantasy points, but Rivers is due to play well after he averaged 21 Fantasy points in his first two games against Denver and Miami. He's a low-end No. 1 quarterback in this matchup.

(vs. PHI): Eli Manning had a get-right game against the Eagles in Week 3 with 366 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and we hope Rivers can follow suit. He's coming off a miserable performance against the Chiefs last week with just three Fantasy points, but Rivers is due to play well after he averaged 21 Fantasy points in his first two games against Denver and Miami. He's a low-end No. 1 quarterback in this matchup. Deshaun Watson (vs. TEN): Watson did a nice job against the Patriots in Week 3 with 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 41 yards. He now has 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in two starts, and that part of his game is big for his Fantasy production. The Titans have allowed multiple touchdowns to two of the three quarterbacks they've faced this year in Derek Carr and Wilson, and Watson is worth streaming this week.



Sit 'Em 17.1 Projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB As we said above, you can't trust Newton now, even though the Patriots have allowed Alex Smith, Drew Brees and Watson to score at least 26 Fantasy points against them in all three games this year. Newton is averaging just 11.3 Fantasy points on the season, and he scored only seven points against New Orleans. It could really get ugly if Benjamin is out, with Olsen on the sidelines. Newton is barely an option in two-quarterback leagues. 12.7 Projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr picked a bad time to have a stinker in Week 3 at Washington with just six Fantasy points because he should have another rough outing this week at Denver. In his past five games against the Broncos, Carr is averaging just 184 passing yards with six total touchdowns, four interceptions and two fumbles. And in two games at Denver, Carr is averaging just 147 passing yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a fumble. Michael Crabtree (chest) is banged up, and Amari Cooper is having a problem holding onto the ball. You should steer your way clear of Carr in Week 4 given the matchup. 17.3 Projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston had a rough game in Week 3 at Minnesota with 328 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, and things could get worse this week against the Giants. Only three quarterbacks in New York's past 19 games (Aaron Rodgers, Cousins and Roethlisberger) have scored more than 20 points against this defense, and Winston has now scored 20 Fantasy points just once in his past nine games going back to last season. The schedule lightens up for Winston moving forward, but he should not be started against this Giants defense in Week 4. 19.1 Projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford was robbed of having a 20-point Fantasy outing in Week 3 against Atlanta when Golden Tate's potential game-winning touchdown was ruled down at the end of the game. Stafford has now scored a combined 33 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Falcons after scoring 34 points in Week 1 against Arizona. This is a tough week for Stafford against the Vikings, and he's averaged just 226 passing yards in his past two meetings with Minnesota, including three touchdowns and one interception over that span. The Vikings have done well to limit Brees, Roethlisberger and Winston to start the year, and they should be able to limit Stafford at home. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 16.8 Projected points Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins QB Cousins was great in Week 3 against Oakland as we expected with 365 passing yards and three touchdowns, but he should have another down performance this week, much like he did in the first two weeks of the season against the Eagles and Rams when he combined for 25 Fantasy points. The Chiefs gave up a big game to Wentz in Week 2 when he scored 28 Fantasy points, but otherwise Kansas City has held Tom Brady and Rivers to 13 points combined in their other two games. Cousins is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week.

Bust Alert

Ben Roethlisberger QB / Steelers (at BAL) Week 4 projections: 14.2 Fantasy points

The Ravens might have been embarrassed by the Jaguars last week, but they should rebound playing at home in Week 4. And Baltimore has been a house of horrors for Roethlisberger in his career. In his past five games in Baltimore, Roethlisberger is averaging just 248 passing yards with five total touchdowns, seven interceptions and two fumbles. We all know he's not the same quarterback on the road as he is at home, and this should be a good week to avoid him if you can. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues.

Running backs

Start 'Em 9.7 Projected points Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB We expected Mixon to take a step forward with his workload in Week 3 at Green Bay, and that happened with 18 carries for 62 yards and three catches for 39 yards. It wasn't a huge game, but the Bengals will likely stick with him as their main running back moving forward, especially this week. The Browns have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games with Javorius Allen and Terrance West in Week 2 and Frank Gore in Week 3. No running back, including Le'Veon Bell in Week 1, has gained more than 66 rushing yards against Cleveland, but Allen did have over 100 total yards. Mixon might not have a dominant performance in this game, but he should be in most lineups since the best is yet to come for him after the workload he got in Week 3. 11.7 Projected points C.J. Anderson Denver Broncos RB Pump the brakes. Anderson is not losing his job to Jamaal Charles. Not yet, anyway. While Charles looked better than Anderson in Week 3 at Buffalo, it's not like Anderson has done anything to lose touches. And Fantasy owners should still have faith in Anderson, especially at home against the Raiders. In two home games this year against the Chargers and Cowboys, Anderson has 34 combined Fantasy points in a standard league, with at least 85 total yards in each game. The Raiders have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this year or allow a running back to gain more than 53 yards on the ground, but Anderson should be tough to stop in Week 4. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back this week with top-10 potential. 9.6 Projected points Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints RB Each week we continue to see Ingram take on more work, and this should be his breakout game of the season against the Dolphins in London. He's still sharing touches with Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara, but Ingram went from 11 touches in Week 1 to 12 touches in Week 2 to 16 touches in Week 3. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but he did gain 86 total yards last week at Carolina. The Dolphins have allowed a rushing touchdown in each game this year against Melvin Gordon and Bilal Powell, and this should be Ingram's best performance to date. If you've gone away from Ingram over the past two games then this is the time to trust him again. 8.6 Projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB Cohen was nearly the hero for the Bears in Week 3 against the Steelers, but he stepped out of bounds on what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown run in overtime. He still managed more than 100 total yards for the second time in three games, and he's now scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league twice as well. Cohen has been a fixture in the passing game with 20 catches on 25 targets, and this week's opponent, the Packers, have allowed a receiving touchdown to a running back in each of the past two games to Tevin Coleman and Giovani Bernard. Cohen has been a stud in PPR, but he should be started in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy running back. Even with Jordan Howard at 100 percent, Cohen should still be plenty productive. 9.7 Projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB We'll have to wait and see the status of Rob Kelley (ribs) and Samaje Perine (hand), but it shouldn't matter when it comes to Thompson this week and moving forward. He's been exceptional to start the season, and while he's due for a letdown, he's still worth the risk of starting this week at Kansas City. Coach Jay Gruden said Thompson won't be headed for an expanded role, even if Kelley and Perine are out, but he just had a season-high 14 touches and managed 188 total yards and a touchdown, including six catches. He has 19 targets on the season and has been Washington's best weapon in the passing game. He should be started in all PPR leagues, but owners in standard formats should buy in as well. Thompson is a No. 2 Fantasy running back in every league.

Sleeper running backs

Wendell Smallwood (at LAC): Smallwood was added in most leagues this week with Darren Sproles (broken arm/torn ACL) out for the year, and it's worth using him as a flex against the Chargers. LeGarrette Blount has the better chance to score a touchdown than Smallwood, but Smallwood played more snaps than Blount in Week 3 against the Giants and is the best Eagles running back in PPR.

(at LAC): Smallwood was added in most leagues this week with (broken arm/torn ACL) out for the year, and it's worth using him as a flex against the Chargers. has the better chance to score a touchdown than Smallwood, but Smallwood played more snaps than Blount in Week 3 against the Giants and is the best Eagles running back in PPR. Javorius Allen (vs. PIT): I expect Allen to be heavily involved in the passing game for the Ravens this week, and the Steelers have allowed decent production to running backs out of the backfield this season. In Week 1, Cleveland had three running backs combine for six catches and 62 yards, and Chicago had three running backs combine for 12 catches and 83 yards last week. Allen is the better receiving option than Terrance West, and I would use Allen as a flex this week in all leagues.

Bilal Powell (vs. JAC): Matt Forte (toe) is not expected to play, so Powell should get a heavy workload, which has worked out for Powell over the past two years, including Week 3 against Miami. He had 15 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, and he should be in line for about 20 touches against the Jaguars. It's a tough matchup, and Elijah McGuire will get work also, but use Powell as at least a flex in all leagues with Forte out.

Duke Johnson (vs. CIN): In the first game without Corey Coleman (hand) in Week 3 at the Colts, Johnson had seven targets for six catches and 81 yards. He also added two carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. He's not worth using in most standard leagues in Week 4, but he does have at least 59 receiving yards in each of the past two games on nine catches and 13 targets. He's a borderline starter in PPR.



Sit 'Em 7.7 Projected points Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts RB Gore helped any of the Fantasy owners who started him the past two weeks against the Cardinals and Browns because he scored a touchdown in each game, but otherwise he has not run well. He has 49 carries for 145 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and two catches for 10 yards, and he's suffering, along with the rest of the offense, with Andrew Luck (shoulder) out. The Seahawks have struggled with running backs so far this year with Ty Montgomery, Carlos Hyde and DeMarco Murray all scoring at least 13 Fantasy points in a standard league, with Hyde and Murray running for at least 115 yards. There's no way Gore will do that. He could score, but I'm not banking on him scoring a touchdown to help his Fantasy production. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy running back at best in Week 3. 9.2 Projected points Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions RB I had high hopes for Abdullah in Week 3 against Atlanta, but he didn't play as well as I expected. He finished the game with 14 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 39 yards, and this is now three games in a row with at least 17 touches. The Lions are still leaning on him as their No. 1 running back, but he's been held to eight and seven Fantasy points in a standard league in the past two weeks. That's OK as a flex option, but he should struggle this week against the Vikings. Minnesota has yet to allow a touchdown to a running back this year, including a matchup with Le'Veon Bell, and Abdullah has combined for 14 carries for 52 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one catch for 9 yards in two career meetings with the Vikings. You should avoid Abdullah if possible this week. 10.0 Projected points Isaiah Crowell Cleveland Browns RB Crowell is looking like one of the bigger busts this season given his lofty draft status in Round 3 compared to his production. He has 16 Fantasy points combined through three games, including just eight the past two weeks against Baltimore and Indianapolis. He hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game with four catches for 43 yards, and he hasn't scored a touchdown. The Bengals get back standout linebacker Vontaze Burfict from his three-game suspension, and Crowell could struggle to find running room. He did score 13 Fantasy points in each meeting with Cincinnati last year, but that seems like a long time ago. It's hard to trust Crowell as anything more than a flex option this week given his struggles to open the year. 7.9 Projected points Jonathan Stewart Carolina Panthers RB Stewart continues to get plenty of work for the Panthers with at least 13 touches in all three games this year, but he hasn't run for a touchdown and has just nine Fantasy points combined in his past two games against the Bills and Saints. Christian McCaffrey remains a solid starter for the Panthers, but Stewart will face a tough matchup with the Patriots. Since getting abused by Kareem Hunt in Week 1, New England has limited the production for the backfields in New Orleans and Houston, with no touchdowns allowed in those two games. And if Stewart doesn't score then his production will be miniscule.

Bust Alert

Marshawn Lynch RB / Raiders (at DEN) Week 4 projections: 7.5 Fantasy points

Lynch has been a disappointment so far, and it will be hard to trust him in this matchup on the road. The Broncos have yet to allow a rushing touchdown despite matchups with Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott and LeSean McCoy, and only Gordon scored on a reception. Denver is the only team to hold Elliott to single digits in Fantasy points in his 18-game career, and Lynch should have a tough time finding success this week. He only has one touchdown, which was Week 2 against the Jets, and he's been a non-factor in the passing game with three catches for 28 yards. He should only be used as a flex option in standard leagues this week.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 9.4 Projected points Dez Bryant Dallas Cowboys WR We downgraded Bryant significantly over the past three weeks with tough matchups against the Giants, Broncos and Cardinals, so now it's time to praise him when the opponent gets a little easier against the Rams in Week 4. Bryant did manage to score against Denver and Arizona, which saved his Fantasy value, but he only has 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the season despite getting 27 targets. The Rams allowed two receivers to score at least nine Fantasy points in Week 3 with Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor, and Bryant should have the chance for his best game of the year. For what it's worth, Bryant has scored a touchdown in each of his three career games with the Rams. 10.3 Projected points DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR It wasn't ideal how Parker got his production in Week 3 against the Jets, but we'll take the garbage-time touchdown as time expired. He finished with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he now has 12 catches for 161 yards and a score on 19 targets in two games this year. The Saints defense played well in Week 3 against the Panthers, but that has as much to do about the Carolina passing game as it does the New Orleans pass defense. Prior to Week 3, the Saints allowed three receivers to score at least 13 Fantasy points in the first two games. I like Parker and Jarvis Landry a lot this week. 8.3 Projected points Golden Tate Detroit Lions WR Tate played well in Week 3 against the Falcons with seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, but Fantasy owners might have lost their matchup when his potential game-winning touchdown at the end of the game was overruled. We hope Tate will get another chance to score this week. While the Vikings defense is tough, Tate should be able to avoid facing standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes given how often he plays in the slot. And in Tate's past two games against Minnesota, he has 17 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. He should be started in all leagues as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. 6.3 Projected points Rishard Matthews Tennessee Titans WR With Corey Davis (hamstring) out in Week 4, Matthews will continue to operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, and he has two games this year with at least nine targets. His best outing was Week 3 against Seattle with six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he played well against his Week 4 opponent, Houston, in 2016. In two games against the Texans last year, Matthews had 11 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. We hope a repeat performance is in store this week, and Matthews should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Houston allowed four touchdowns to New England's wide receivers in Week 3. 8.2 Projected points Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR Hogan just continues to make plays, and Fantasy owners should keep him active in all leagues. He's scored in each of his past two games against New Orleans and Houston, and Hogan has nine catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets over that span. He's facing a Panthers team this week that allowed three touchdowns to receivers against New Orleans in Week 3, and we expect Brady to keep Brandin Cooks and Hogan playing at a high level in this matchup. Hogan is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 4.

Sleeper wide receivers

Jarvis Landry (vs. NO): Landry, like most of the Dolphins, struggled in Week 3 at the Jets with six catches for 48 yards. But he had 11 targets, and he now has 26 in his first two games. He's an obvious start in PPR leagues with 19 catches for 126 yards to start the season, but he's worth using in standard formats as well. Slot receivers have had success against New Orleans this year, including Adam Thielen in Week 1 when he had nine catches for 157 yards,

in Week 1 when he had nine catches for 157 yards, Allen Hurns (at NYJ): Hurns has benefitted the most with Allen Robinson (knee) out, and he has a touchdown in each of the past two games. He also has nine catches for 102 yards on 10 targets over that span, and he should have success against the Jets this week. The Jets have already allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, and Hurns should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Marqise Lee is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.

(at NYJ): Hurns has benefitted the most with Allen Robinson (knee) out, and he has a touchdown in each of the past two games. He also has nine catches for 102 yards on 10 targets over that span, and he should have success against the Jets this week. The Jets have already allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, and Hurns should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Willie Snead (at MIA): Snead might not play much in his first game back from a three-game suspension, or he could be on the field for every play. Sean Payton might decide that Snead needs to play a lot, and we consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score double digits in Fantasy points each week, and this could be the week where multiple receivers hurt the Dolphins with Michael Thomas and potentially Snead.

(at MIA): Snead might not play much in his first game back from a three-game suspension, or he could be on the field for every play. Sean Payton might decide that Snead needs to play a lot, and we consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score double digits in Fantasy points each week, and this could be the week where multiple receivers hurt the Dolphins with and potentially Snead. Sterling Shepard (at TB): Tampa Bay should get standout cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) back after he sat out in Week 3 at Minnesota, and that will help the Buccaneers secondary. But Shepard should avoid Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves since he plays in the slot, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Shepard is also coming off an excellent game in Week 3 at the Eagles with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has seven catches in two of three games this year.

(at TB): Tampa Bay should get standout cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) back after he sat out in Week 3 at Minnesota, and that will help the Buccaneers secondary. But Shepard should avoid Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves since he plays in the slot, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Shepard is also coming off an excellent game in Week 3 at the Eagles with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has seven catches in two of three games this year. J.J. Nelson (vs. SF): Nelson let a lot of Fantasy owners down Monday night in Week 3 against Dallas with no catches on just three targets, but I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the 49ers at home. He should be healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury in practice last week, and San Francisco got abused by Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods last week for 12 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Larry Fitzgerald is an obvious start for the Cardinals, but Nelson is still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4.



Sit 'Em 8.4 Projected points T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR Hilton played well in Week 3 against the Browns with seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but he came into that game with seven catches for 106 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets combined against the Rams and Cardinals. We still don't fully trust Hilton without Luck, and he should struggle this week against the Seahawks. Hilton hasn't scored in his past five road games, and we don't expect Brissett to help Hilton go over 100 receiving yards this week. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup. 6.4 Projected points Pierre Garcon San Francisco 49ers WR Garcon was exceptional in Week 3 against the Rams, but a letdown game is coming this week against the Cardinals, especially if Garcon gets matched up with standout cornerback Patrick Peterson. Garcon had seven catches for 142 yards on 10 targets against the Rams, but he came into that game with nine catches for 107 yards on 15 targets combined against the Panthers and Seahawks. Garcon is still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues, but his lack of touchdowns in a difficult matchup makes him tough to trust. Keep him on your bench if possible in Week 4. 5.8 Projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jackson scored his first touchdown as a member of the Buccaneers in Week 3 at Minnesota with four catches for 84 yards on seven targets. He's had seven targets in each of the first two games, but this is a tough matchup for him in Week 4 against the Giants. Jackson has struggled during his career with Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and that matchup lowers the ceiling for Jackson. I consider him just a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 6.4 Projected points Terrelle Pryor Washington Redskins WR One of the leading candidates for Bust of the Year is Pryor, who comes into Week 4 with just 10 catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets through three games. Things looked promising in Week 1 when Pryor had 11 targets against the Eagles, but he only had six catches for 66 yards, along with some unfortunate miscues. Since then, Pryor has been missing in action, and Josh Doctson has emerged as a potential threat to his playing time and targets. This week, Pryor has a difficult matchup with the Chiefs, who should be able to keep him in check. He's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but Pryor needs to step up his play in a hurry because the first three weeks have been beyond frustrating.

Bust Alert

Amari Cooper WR / Raiders (at DEN) Week 4 projections: 6.4 Fantasy points

Cooper got off to a great start this season with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 1 at Tennessee, and he was finally involved in the red zone. But things have gone downhill fast over the past two games, as Cooper combined for five catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. This week, it could get ugly against the Broncos, and they have destroyed Cooper in his young career. In four career meetings with Denver, Cooper has just 14 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, and his best game was nine Fantasy points at Denver last year. We doubt he replicates that performance, especially since he could see extra attention if Crabtree is out. Cooper is barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 5.2 Projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE We're playing the matchup here since the Giants have been so bad against tight ends, and hopefully Brate and Winston take advantage of the situation. Jason Witten, Eric Ebron and Zach Ertz have each scored a touchdown against the Giants, with at least 10 Fantasy points for all three in a standard league. Brate hasn't had more than four targets in a game yet this year, but he did have four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 at Minnesota. He's worth using as a streaming option given the matchup. 5.3 Projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE Rudolph scored in Week 1 against the Saints with three catches for 26 yards, but he's struggled the past two weeks against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay with a combined four Fantasy points in a standard league. He bottomed out last week against the Buccaneers with one catch for 4 yards on two targets, but he should rebound in this matchup with the Lions. Rudolph has three touchdowns in his past five meetings with Detroit, and he's scored at least 13 Fantasy points in PPR in three games against the Lions over that span. Detroit has only faced one legitimate tight end this year, which was Evan Engram , and he had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 2. Rudolph has the chance for his best game of the season this week. 5.7 Projected points Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay has yet to have more than 53 yards in a game this year, but he does have two games with at least six targets and four catches. He's also scored in two of three games, and he has six touchdowns in the past six games he's played with Tyrod Taylor going back to last season. The Falcons have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end, but they are among the league leaders with 16 receptions to the position for 156 yards. Clay is likely better in PPR than standard leagues, but he has top-10 potential in all formats this week.

Sleeper tight ends

Jared Cook (at DEN): Cook has at least five targets in every game this year, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in PPR in two of them, including Week 3 at Washington when he had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Broncos have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the past two games with Witten and Clay, and Cook could see more targets if Crabtree is out.

(at DEN): Cook has at least five targets in every game this year, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in PPR in two of them, including Week 3 at Washington when he had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Broncos have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the past two games with Witten and Clay, and Cook could see more targets if Crabtree is out. Vernon Davis (at KC): We'll see what happens with Jordan Reed (chest) this week, but Davis showed in Week 3 against Oakland that he can be a solid fill-in option. Davis had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and this is now three times in the past five games where Reed has been out that Davis scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs, but Davis is a streaming option if he starts again.

(at KC): We'll see what happens with (chest) this week, but Davis showed in Week 3 against Oakland that he can be a solid fill-in option. Davis had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and this is now three times in the past five games where Reed has been out that Davis scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs, but Davis is a streaming option if he starts again. Ryan Griffin (vs. TEN): Griffin returned from his one-game absence from a concussion in Week 3 at New England and had six targets for five catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. He could be the de facto No. 2 option in the passing game behind DeAndre Hopkins until Will Fuller (collarbone) is 100 percent, and Griffin is another tight end worth streaming. The Titans allowed 10 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets to Seattle's tight ends in Week 3.



Sit 'Em 4.8 Projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle proved in Week 3 against the Browns that it will be difficult to trust the Colts players without Luck, even in a good matchup. Doyle came into that game off a solid outing in Week 2 against Arizona with eight catches for 79 yards on eight targets, and it looked like Jacoby Brissett was going to lean on him against Cleveland. Instead, Doyle had just two catches for 16 yards on five targets, and you can't start him in most formats in Week 4 at Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends in their past 21 games going back to 2015. 5.6 Projected points Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE Here we are again. In Week 1, Henry had no targets at Denver, but he followed that up with seven targets in Week 2 against Miami with seven catches for 80 yards. Then in Week 3, Henry had just one target and no catches against Kansas City. I'm hopeful there's a rebound performance coming this week against the Eagles, who have allowed three tight ends to catch at least five passes this year, including Travis Kelce scoring 16 Fantasy points in a standard league in Week 2. But I'm also worried Rivers has too many targets at his disposal, and Henry will continue to be a frustrating Fantasy option. He's just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end until he shows more consistency in his targets and production. 5.4 Projected points Coby Fleener New Orleans Saints TE I'm nervous that the quality production we got from Fleener this year while Snead has been out will end this week now that Snead is no longer suspended. Going back to last year, Fleener played four games with Snead out, and he scored at least nine Fantasy points in three of them, with three touchdowns over that span. In his other 16 games with Snead active, Fleener is averaging just 2.8 Fantasy points per game in a standard league. This is a good matchup against the Dolphins, but it's hard to trust Fleener as a starter if Snead is active as expected in London.

Bust Alert

Benjamin Watson TE / Ravens (vs. PIT) Week 4 projections: 5.0 Fantasy points

Watson was great in Week 2 against Cleveland with eight catches for 91 yards on eight targets, and he got saved with a garbage-time touchdown in Week 3 against Jacksonville in London to go with three catches for 12 yards on three targets. He could struggle again this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh hasn't faced a gauntlet of good tight ends this year, but they are the lone team to keep David Njoku out of the end zone, while also limiting Rudolph to four catches for 45 yards on six targets. Zach Miller also had just one catch for 17 yards on three targets, and Watson could have similar production. I don't have a problem stashing Watson given his expected production this year, but he isn't worth starting this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Jaguars (at NYJ) - 11.1 Projected points



I thought the Jaguars defense had the chance to be good this season with the additions of Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Barry Church to go with an up-and-coming unit featuring Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack, among others. But they have been beyond impressive through three games. Sure, the Titans got the better of Jacksonville's defense in the second half of Week 2, but the Jaguars have thoroughly dominated Houston and Baltimore in their other two games. This week, Jacksonville should dismantle the Jets, who are due for a letdown after beating the Dolphins last week. The Jaguars DST is a top-three Fantasy option in Week 4.

Sleeper DSTs

Bengals (at CLE): The Bengals get Burfict back at the perfect time, and the Browns have been good for opposing DST units, despite having a highly-rated offensive line. The Colts DST only had seven Fantasy points against Cleveland, but the Steelers in Week 1 (23 points) and the Ravens in Week 2 (19 points) both had outstanding games. So far, the Browns have given up eight interceptions, 11 sacks and scored fewer than 20 points twice. The Bengals DT had six sacks on Aaron Rodgers in Week 3 and returned an interception for a touchdown, and the return of Burfict should make this unit even better. They are a No. 1 option in Week 4.

Packers (vs. CHI): The Bears have played one game on the road so far this season at Tampa Bay in Week 2, and the Buccaneers DST scored 21 Fantasy points with a touchdown, two interceptions, one sack, two fumbles and just seven points allowed. Chicago should be chasing points in this game at Lambeau Field, which means Mike Glennon can't necessarily hide behind his running game. The Packers DST has no interceptions on the season, so they are due. Glennon should help the Packers DST finish as a top-10 unit.

Lions (at MIN): I'm not convinced that what Case Keenum did in Week 3 is indicative of what's to come for this Vikings passing attack, and he faced a Buccaneers defense that was decimated by injuries. The Lions have also been very fortunate with their turnovers, but they do have a DST touchdown in all three games, as well as seven interceptions and eight sacks. Still, this Lions DST does have plenty of talented players, especially if rookie middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) is healthy. The Lions are a sneaky streaming option this week.



Sit 'Em

Texans (vs. TEN) - 9.4 Projected points



The Texans DST was much better than expected in Week 3 at New England when they got five sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown. But they are due for a letdown this week at home against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing DSTs this season, which includes facing the Jaguars and Seahawks. The Titans have no fumbles, Mariota has one interception and they've allowed just two sacks. Tennessee has also scored 70 total points against Jacksonville and Seattle in the past two weeks. It's tough to bench the Texans DST, but this should be a week where they struggle.

Kickers

Start 'Em

Ryan Succop K / Titans (at HOU) Week 4 projections: 7.6 Fantasy points

Succop is likely due for a letdown performance after three games in a row of at least 12 Fantasy points, but he's been awesome so far in 2017. He has at least three field goals in every game this season, and he has at least three field goals and three extra points in each of his past two outings against Jacksonville and Seattle. The Texans have already allowed two kickers to score at least nine Fantasy points this year in Jason Myers and Randy Bullock , and Succop should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in Week 4.

Sleeper kickers

Blair Walsh (vs. IND): Walsh made three field goals in Week 1 at Green Bay, two field goals in Week 2 against San Francisco and none in Week 3 at Tennessee. As a result, his Fantasy production has gone from nine Fantasy points to three, but he should rebound this week. The Colts have allowed two kickers to score at least 10 Fantasy points with Greg Zuerlein and Phil Dawson, and Walsh will have another solid game this week.

(vs. IND): Walsh made three field goals in Week 1 at Green Bay, two field goals in Week 2 against San Francisco and none in Week 3 at Tennessee. As a result, his Fantasy production has gone from nine Fantasy points to three, but he should rebound this week. The Colts have allowed two kickers to score at least 10 Fantasy points with Greg Zuerlein and Phil Dawson, and Walsh will have another solid game this week. Jake Elliott (at LAC): Elliott is off to a good start with the Eagles with at least eight Fantasy points in the past two games against Kansas City and the Giants, including a 61-yard game winner in Week 3. All three kickers against the Chargers have scored at least six Fantasy points, with Cody Parker going off for 13 points in Week 2 in Los Angeles.

(at LAC): Elliott is off to a good start with the Eagles with at least eight Fantasy points in the past two games against Kansas City and the Giants, including a 61-yard game winner in Week 3. All three kickers against the Chargers have scored at least six Fantasy points, with Cody Parker going off for 13 points in Week 2 in Los Angeles. Harrison Butker (vs. WAS): He's the starting kicker now for the Chiefs with Cairo Santos (groin) out, and he's worth using as a streaming option at home. In Washington's first two games, Caleb Sturgis and Zuerlein each scored at least eight Fantasy points, and both made multiple field goals.



Sit 'Em

Giorgio Tavecchio K / Raiders (at DEN) Week 4 projections: 7.6 Fantasy points

Steven Hauschka had a big game against the Broncos in Week 3 with four field goals and two extra points, but the first two kickers in Denver struggled with Younghoe Koo and Dan Bailey making just 1-of-2 field goals and 5-of-5 extra points for a total of eight Fantasy points. Tavecchio had a big game in Week 1 at Tennessee with four field goals and two extra points, but he's combined for two field goals and seven extra points the past two weeks against the Jets and Redskins. I'd look for another option at kicker in Week 4.