Fantasy Football Week 4: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

One thing to ask yourself occasionally is "why am I here?". This can be relevant to a variety of situations, including the lobby of your favorite DFS site. Are you going there to try to scratch out a small profit in 50/50s or head-to-heads? Are you just there for the smaller contests with your friends? Or are you hoping to take down a GPP? If it's the latter, your have to think about ownership.

Thankfully, @UFCollective collective can help with that. I've used their projections to give you four high-upside plays that should have low ownership this week. You can get their full projected ownership here.

View Profile Andrew Luck IND • QB • 12 Projected FP 20.7 Projected FD Ownership 3.16% Projected DK Ownership 3.53%

I know, Andrew Luck has not been good. He's not making the deep throws. He couldn't even throw the Hail Mary at the end of last week's game. I'm tired of hearing about it and you know Luck is. He's said as much. He's also said he can make all the the throws. While I don't quite believe Luck on the second point, I do agree with Pete Prisco the Hail Mary is being overblown.

What matters more to me than how far Luck can throw the ball is how many times he can throw it, because he may approach 50 this week. The Texans pass defense has been extremely generous and this game has serious shootout potential. If there's also a little extra chip on Luck's shoulder about the deep ball I won't complain about it.

View Profile Kenyan Drake MIA • RB • 32 Projected PPR FP 13.7 Projected FD Ownership 1.09% Projected DK Ownership 1.12%

It's no wonder why Kenyan Drake's ownership is as low as it is. He only touched the ball seven times last week in what we thought was a plus matchup against the Raiders. Well, we know the Patriots are bad against the run, even if it's because they choose to be. They've allowed 4.7 yards per carry and 143 yards per game. It sure seems like it would make sense for Adam Gase to rely on his running game and his defense.

Speaking of that defense, they're the third best in terms of FanDuel scoring so far this year, they're the cheapest defense on the slate, and no one is going to play them. That's about all you could ask for out of a contrarian defense. Stacking Drake and the Dolphins is a solid bet on the type of game this will be, even if no one else wants to make that bet.

View Profile Taylor Gabriel CHI • WR • 18 Projected PPR FP 14.99 Projected FD Ownership 2.36% Projected DK Ownership 2.62%

Taylor Gabriel has 22 targets through three weeks of the season. Most of them came with Anthony Miller as a part of the offense. Miller is out this week and Gabriel could be looking at double-digit targets for a very low price on either site. Most of those targets will come out of the slot, a position Tampa Bay has struggled defending.

If this seems too cute to you, Allen Robinson and Trey Burton could both take advantage of this spot as well.

View Profile Geronimo Allison GB • WR • 81 Projected PPR FP 14.1 Projected FD Ownership 2.44% Projected DK Ownership 2.66%

Geronimo Allison has been a tough player to project this year. The production has largely been good but the targets, especially last week, were concerning. Assuming Randall Cobb is out, the second part shouldn't be a concern. If Cobb is out Allison becomes close to an auto-play, but his ownership may go up a little. Even if Cobb plays, Allison has upside against a Bills team that has approximately one good defensive back. This is the same team that shut down Stefon Diggs last week but saw Kirk Cousins throw to Adam Thielen 19 times last week.

