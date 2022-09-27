mac-jones-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Giovani Bernard, TBXXX
Mike Davis, BALXXX
Tyrion Davis-Price, SFXXX
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
D'Onta Foreman, CARXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Chuba Hubbard, CARXXX
Isaiah Spiller, LACXXX
Damien Williams, ATLXXX
Eno Benjamin, ARIXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXX
Isiah Pacheco, KCXX
Rex Burkhead, HOUX

Kenneth Gainwell, PHIX

Raheem Mostert, MIAX

Darrel Williams, ARIX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, CARXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXXX
Kenny Golladay, NYGXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Rondale Moore, ARIXXX
Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEXXX
Sterling Shepard, NYGXXX
Jalen Tolbert, DALXXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXXX
Chase Claypool, PITXX
Nelson Agholor, NEX

Corey Davis, NYJX

Darnell Mooney, CHIX

Skyy Moore, KCX

DeVante Parker, NEX

George Pickens, PITX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
Albert Okwuegbunam, DENXXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXX
Robert Tonyan, GBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Trey Lance, SFXXX
Baker Mayfield, CARXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX
Jameis Winston, NOXX
Justin Fields, CHIX