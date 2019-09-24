Fantasy Football Week 4 Cut List: Our rankings to help you make wise drops before waivers
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kalen Ballage, MIA
X
X
X
Kenyan Drake, MIA
X
X
X
Derrius Guice, WAS
X
X
X
Darrell Henderson, LAR
X
X
X
Nyheim Hines, IND
X
X
X
Dion Lewis, TEN
X
X
X
Jalen Richard, OAK
X
X
X
Giovani Bernard, CIN
X
X
|
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
X
|
Latavius Murray, NO
X
|
|
Tony Pollard, DAL
X
|
|
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Geronimo Allison, GB
X
X
X
Danny Amendola, DET
X
X
X
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
X
Marquise Goodwin, SF
X
X
X
Marqise Lee, JAC
X
X
X
Anthony Miller, CHI
X
X
X
Donte Moncrief, PIT
X
X
X
Mohamed Sanu, ATL
X
X
X
Corey Davis, TEN
X
X
|
Will Fuller, HOU
X
X
|
Jarvis Landry, CLE
X
X
|
James Washington, PIT
X
X
|
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Trey Burton, CHI
X
X
X
Jared Cook, NO
X
X
X
Vernon Davis, WAS
X
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
X
X
Hunter Henry, LAC
X
X
X
David Njoku, CLE
X
X
X
Jordan Reed, WAS
X
X
X
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
X
X
X
Jimmy Graham, GB
X
|
|
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Derek Carr, OAK
X
X
X
Kirk Cousins, MIN
X
X
X
Sam Darnold, NYJ
X
X
X
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
X
Drew Brees, NO
X
|
|
Andy Dalton, CIN
X
|
|
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
X
|
|
Baker Mayfield, CLE
X
|
|
