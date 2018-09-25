Fantasy Football Week 4 Cut List rankings as you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|LeGarrette Blount, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Devontae Booker, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|D'Onta Foreman, HOU
|X
|X
|X
|Frank Gore, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Doug Martin, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Anderson, CAR
|X
|X
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|X
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|X
|X
|Theo Riddick, DET
|X
|X
|Spencer Ware, KC
|X
|X
|Jordan Wilkins, IND
|X
|X
|Ronald Jones, TB
|X
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|X
Wide receivers
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Dez Bryant, FA
|X
|X
|X
|Josh Doctson, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Phillip Dorsett, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Michael Gallup, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Pierre Garcon, SF
|X
|X
|X
|Allen Hurns, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Brandon Marshall, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Rishard Matthews, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Cameron Meredith, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|John Ross, CIN
|X
|X
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|Ted Ginn, NO
|X
|Christian Kirk, ARI
|X
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|X
Tight ends
|Mike Gesicki, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Charles Clay, BUF
|X
|X
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
Quarterbacks
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Derek Carr, OAK
|X
|X
|Andrew Luck, IND
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
Kickers
|Player
|10
|12
|14
|Greg Zuerlein, LAR
|X
|X
|X
