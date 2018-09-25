Fantasy Football Week 4 Cut List rankings as you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

LeGarrette Blount, DETXXX
Devontae Booker, DENXXX
Tarik Cohen, CHIXXX
D'Onta Foreman, HOUXXX
Frank Gore, MIAXXX
Doug Martin, OAKXXX
C.J. Anderson, CARXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXX
Duke Johnson, CLEXX
Theo Riddick, DETXX
Spencer Ware, KCXX
Jordan Wilkins, INDXX
Ronald Jones, TBX

Rashaad Penny, SEAX

Wide receivers

Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Dez Bryant, FAXXX
Josh Doctson, WASXXX
Phillip Dorsett, NEXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
Pierre Garcon, SFXXX
Allen Hurns, DALXXX
Brandon Marshall, SEAXXX
Rishard Matthews, TENXXX
Cameron Meredith, NOXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXXX
Courtland Sutton, DENXXX
John Ross, CINXX
Tyrell Williams, LACXX
Randall Cobb, GBX

Michael Crabtree, BALX

Ted Ginn, NOX

Christian Kirk, ARIX

D.J. Moore, CARX

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Charles Clay, BUFXX
Greg Olsen, CARX

Benjamin Watson, NOX

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, NYJXXX
Case Keenum, ATLXXX
Marcus Mariota, TENXXX
Dak Prescott, DALXXX
Derek Carr, OAKXX
Andrew Luck, INDX

Eli Manning, NYGX

Kickers

Player 10 12 14
Greg Zuerlein, LAR X X X

