Fantasy Football Week 4: Dalvin Cook is practicing plus everything you missed on Tuesday

Dalvin Cook is practicing

This was by far the best news of Tuesday, even if it doesn't offer any assurances about Thursday's game with the Rams. Cook missed the Week 3 debacle against the Bills and the Vikings running backs were far from impressive in limited action without him.

With a short week and a game on the road it's a little hard to believe Cook will be ready, but this wasn't thought to be a serious injury when it happened nine days ago. If Cook is able to go, you're probably going to start him. The Rams have a talented defense, but it's a bit of a funnel defense that is not particularly hard on running backs. They've allowed five yards per carry on the ground this season and both Marshawn Lynch and Melvin Gordon reached the end zone against them.

If Cook is held out another week Latavius Murray is a low-end No. 2 running back, despite how bad he was in Week 3.

Other news from around the league:

