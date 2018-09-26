Fantasy Football Week 4: Dalvin Cook is practicing plus everything you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's hamstring injury.
This was by far the best news of Tuesday, even if it doesn't offer any assurances about Thursday's game with the Rams. Cook missed the Week 3 debacle against the Bills and the Vikings running backs were far from impressive in limited action without him.
With a short week and a game on the road it's a little hard to believe Cook will be ready, but this wasn't thought to be a serious injury when it happened nine days ago. If Cook is able to go, you're probably going to start him. The Rams have a talented defense, but it's a bit of a funnel defense that is not particularly hard on running backs. They've allowed five yards per carry on the ground this season and both Marshawn Lynch and Melvin Gordon reached the end zone against them.
If Cook is held out another week Latavius Murray is a low-end No. 2 running back, despite how bad he was in Week 3.
Other news from around the league:
- Aqib Talib is scheduled for surgery on Thursday ... The formidable Rams defense will be without at least one of their star corners for the foreseeable future. Talib is having surgery on his ankle and the Rams won't know the length of his absence until after the surgery. Marcus Peters is also questionable for Thursday's game, meaning things could be much easier on Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
- The Saints placed Patrick Robinson on Injured Reserve ... The Saints defense has been awful this year, but Robinson had been their best corner. In Week 4 they face Eli Manning and he's one of our favorite streamers.
- The Texans placed Bruce Ellington on Injured Reserve ... This Texans passing attack was already centered around DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but should be even more so without Ellington. Hopkins and Fuller are both must-start options against the Colts in Week 4.
- Sean Lee is likely out for Week 4 ... The Cowboys defense has historically been far worse without Lee, they gave up more than a yard more per carry without him in 2017. That's good news for Kerryon Johnson and the Lions, especially if the Lions start giving Johnson a higher percentage of the carries. In IDP leagues Leighton Vander Esch becomes a must-add until Lee returns.
- Greg Olsen is well ahead of the curve in his recovery ... This is a long way from 'ready to play' but we'll take any good news regarding Olsen. He's a good stash considering the state of the tight end position and it's fortunate the Panthers have a bye early in the season, because Olsen wouldn't be ready this week anyway.
