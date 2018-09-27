Fantasy Football Week 4: Debating Randall Cobb vs. Geronimo Allison as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the season, we're going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

To help break the tie, we're using the Google Assistant, which is here to help with your Fantasy advice this season.

And that's what we did.

For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating two receivers on the same team with Randall Cobb vs. Geronimo Allison. Cobb is my guy, and Richard has Allison.

For pricing purposes, Cobb is $6,100 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. Allison is at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Cobb ...

It's funny that I have to make the case against Allison since he was one of my favorite players coming into this season, and I was the most excited about his outlook compared to my colleagues. He's off to a great start through three games, and he's been the second-best Packers receiver behind Davante Adams.

But this comparison isn't about his season-long value. It's about his value compared to Cobb in Week 4 against Buffalo. And Cobb will be the better Fantasy asset.

Cobb will face the weakest part of Buffalo's secondary by lining up in the slot, and the Bills have allowed 24 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns from the slot through three games. Aaron Rodgers will definitely look to exploit that matchup.

Cobb also is second on the team in targets behind Adams (29) with 27. He's had at least 10 targets in two of three games this year.

Now, Cobb only has one good performance to show for it with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Chicago, but this will be another productive outing for him at home against the Bills. Even though Cobb is slightly more expensive than Allison, he'll be worth it after posting the better stat line in Week 4.

Richard's case for Allison ...

Last week, Cobb had 11 opportunities to make plays for the Packers and didn't. Allison had four opportunities and did. I can't help but think that Allison has earned a larger piece of Rodgers' attention thanks to his big plays (at least one 15-yard catch per game from Rodgers this season), and Cobb's lack thereof (one 15-plus-yard play from Rodgers this season).

Buffalo has one great cornerback -- Tre'Davious White -- and it would make sense if he was stuck on Adams, not Allison. I suspect Rodgers will send more targets Allison's way, and even if it's not as many as Cobb gets, the third-year receiver does more with them.

He's got much more upside.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Geronimo Allison is projected for more Fantasy points than Randall Cobb. In PPR leagues, Randall Cobb is projected to be the better option."

Editor's note: FanDuel is 0.5 PPR and DraftKings is PPR if that factors into making your decision for this week.

