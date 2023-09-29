Mike Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL, and now we'll find out if Joshua Palmer or Quentin Johntson will step up for the Chargers. Palmer is the one to count on first, especially in Week 4 against the Raiders, and I love him in DFS.

Palmer is $6,100 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings, and I plan to use him in a lot of lineups. He has the chance to hit in a big way, and he's done well when Williams has been out over the past two seasons.

Williams missed Weeks 9, 10, 12 and 13 in 2022, and he played just six snaps in Week 11. In those games, Palmer had three outings with at least 13.0 PPR points, and he averaged 16.0 PPR points over that span. Williams also missed Week 16 in 2021, and Palmer scored 15.3 PPR points in that outing.

In Week 3 against Minnesota when Williams went down, Palmer finished that game with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He seems to be the preferred option over Johnston, for now.

Palmer has played 61.5 percent of the snaps to 23.4 percent for Johnston on the season. And Palmer played 84.6 percent of the snaps in the fourth quarter against the Vikings, compared to 30.8 percent for Johnston, and Williams was injured in the third quarter in Week 3.

This is a great matchup for Palmer against the Raiders, who have already allowed four receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points and five touchdowns to the position. Keenan Allen should go off in this matchup, but Palmer is worth using in all formats in Week 4, especially in DFS at his price.

Heath Cummings has projected Week 4 stats for all these players and more. You can find his full set of Week 4 Fantasy Football projections for every position now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4.