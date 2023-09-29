Each week, I break down the DFS slate over at SportsLine where I provide not just my tiered DFS rankings and optimal lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel but also key DFS value plays that cover a few different categories. I go through my core values, which are at the core of my lineup-building strategy each week; my wide range of outcome values, which bring massive point-per-dollar potential but also high volatility; and my value plug-ins, which project to keep your lineup on pace for a strong score and are viable if you need the savings to pay up for expensive conviction plays.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

$4,600 on DraftKings

$6,200 on FanDuel

Rookie Tank Dell was an explosive producer at the collegiate level, leading all of CFB in receiving across the 2021-22 seasons. He was then drafted in Round 3, in spite of his 165-pound frame. Since arriving at the NFL level, Dell has done nothing but continue his dominant play. This preseason, Dell's target hogging put him in exclusive company. And through three games, he has promptly taken over as Houston's target hog.

Things could swing back in Nico Collins' favor in Week 4. Collins has been spectacular, ranking 12th among nearly 100 wide receivers in PFF receiving grade and 14th in yards per route run.

Of the two, Dell's price tag and recent target numbers make him the more obvious Week 4 play. Both could eat in this matchup, though. The Steelers have allowed 90+ receiving yards to their opposing WR1 in every game so far. Brandon Aiyuk dropped an 8-129-2 line on Pittsburgh, catching every target in Week 1. And last week, we saw Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers combine for 257 yards and two scores against the Steelers.

Dell is a DFS building block for me in Week 4.

