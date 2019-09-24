Fantasy Football Week 4: Experts answer the biggest rankings questions about injuries, bye weeks, more

The big story heading into Week 4 is the loss of Saquon Barkley to a high-ankle sprain, an injury that will likely keep him out for at least a month, if not quite a bit longer. If that were the only question Fantasy players were dealing with, of course, it would be pretty easy to navigate.

However, the running back position looks like even more of a minefield as we near the quarterway mark as it ever has, with fully 12 of the top-20 in ADP entering the week with at least some kind of questions about their value.

Those questions range from easy to answer — "Can Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey continue to produce with backup quarterbacks?" (YES) — to a bit thornier — "Are Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and Chris Carson looking at committee situations?" (MAYBE!) — to legitimately worrisome — "Does Damien Williams have a chance to reclaim his role?" (DOESN'T LOOK GOOD!)

We'll be going through some of the biggest questions Fantasy players are facing heading into Week 4 here, with Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings providing their answers.

Whether you're 3-0 or 0-3 or somewhere in between, we've got everything you need to pull off a win this week. Here's what our experts expect for Week 4:

1. What are your expectations for Wayne Gallman in Saquon Barkley's absence?

Jamey Eisenberg: Gallman is a mediocre talent in a good situation. If he is the main guy for the Giants — assuming no one significant is added with Barkley hurt — then I would expect about 15 touches per week. For his career, Gallman has six games with double digits in carries, with most of them coming in his rookie campaign in 2017, before Barkley was in the NFL. In four of those games, he scored at least 11 PPR points. In three of those games, he also had at least five catches. So he might prove to be a competent replacement option. I'd consider him a weekly flex, with the chance to be a starter depending on the matchups.

2. If you were trying to buy low on a running back to replace Barkley, who would be your top pick?

Jamey: I think you can get David Montgomery relatively cheap, and his workload should improve. Matt Nagy should figure that out, right? He's the Bears best offensive player, and I'd love to see him get 20-plus total touches a week on a consistent basis. If that happens, he could be a top-15 Fantasy running back, regardless of format.

3. Which early-round pick are you most worried about right now?

Jamey: JuJu Smith-Schuster scares me with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) hurt. He's not going to get the target share we were hoping for, and the quality of targets will obviously not be the same. He's still going to be a starting Fantasy receiver, but he's not going to deliver on his preseason rankings with Mason Rudolph throwing him passes.

4. Which slow-starting star do you expect to turn it around in Week 4?

Jamey: Davante Adams will go off against the Eagles on Thursday night. He might not have the exact game Mike Evans just had in Week 3 against the Giants, but it might not be far off. Buy him now if you're able to get him cheap given his slow start.

5. Who is the top tight end you would add for Week 4? And beyond?

Jamey: Will Dissly and it's not close. He has the best matchup of any tight end against the Cardinals, who have allowed the first three tight ends they've faced to score 25 PPR points. And Dissly has already played well in two of three games this year.

6. What is your top streaming DST option for Week 3?

Jamey: If you can't get the Chargers DST (at MIA), then go get the Steelers DST for the matchup against the Bengals. Remember, it's Andy Dalton in a prime-time game, which is always a favorable situation for the opposing defense.

7. Which players aren't worth holding onto during the bye week for the 49ers and Jets?