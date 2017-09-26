Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Finally healthy, Odell Beckham returns to his rightful spot near the top of the WR rankings

He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a unanimous top-five WR.

In the preseason, we had hoped Odell Beckham ankle injury wouldn't linger into the regular season, but it did, keeping him out for the first game of the season and limiting him to just 36 yards on four catches in week 2.

Things got a lot better in Week 3, of course, as he hauled in nine passes and scored a pair of touchdowns in a dominant performance. Now, with a Week 4 matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that just got exposed by Case Keenum on the way, Beckham is an easy must-start option, and finds himself in the top-four in all three of our expert's rankings.

He's baaaaaack.

Week 4 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL)
2 A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE)
3 Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF)
4 Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB)
5 Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG)
6 Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN)
7 Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND)
8 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI)
9 Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA)
10 Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO)
11 DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS)
12 Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI)
13 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR)
14 Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF)
15 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR)
16 Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC)
17 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET)
18 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI)
19 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO)
20 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK)
21 Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET)
22 Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU)
23 Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) Golden Tate DET (at MIN)
24 Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA)
25 Willie Snead NO (at MIA) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK)
26 DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF)
27 Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL) Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG)
28 Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ) Willie Snead NO (at MIA) Pierre Garcon SF (at ARI)
29 J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC)
30 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs PIT) Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN)
31 Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ) Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ) Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB)
32 Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC) T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA) Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC)
33 Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN) Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB) Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ)
34 Pierre Garcon SF (at ARI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL)
35 T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA) Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ) Devin Funchess CAR (at NE)
36 Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB) Travis Benjamin LAC (vs PHI) Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR)
37 Kenny Britt CLE (vs CIN) Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC) Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ)
38 Danny Amendola NE (vs CAR) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NO) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC)
39 Geronimo Allison GB (vs CHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at ARI) Danny Amendola NE (vs CAR)
40 Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC) Kenny Golladay DET (at MIN) Paul Richardson SEA (vs IND)
41 Cooper Kupp LAR (at DAL) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs IND)
42 Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs PIT) Robert Woods LAR (at DAL) Eric Decker TEN (at HOU)
43 Devin Funchess CAR (at NE) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF)
44 Robert Woods LAR (at DAL) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NO)
45 Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC) Devin Funchess CAR (at NE) Rashard Higgins CLE (vs CIN)
46 Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF) Marvin Jones DET (at MIN) Travis Benjamin LAC (vs PHI)
47 Travis Benjamin LAC (vs PHI) Bruce Ellington HOU (vs TEN) Robert Woods LAR (at DAL)
48 Rashard Higgins CLE (vs CIN) Top 48 Wide Receivers Rashard Higgins CLE (vs CIN) Top 48 Wide Receivers Kenny Britt CLE (vs CIN)
