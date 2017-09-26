Fantasy Football Week 4: Finally healthy, Odell Beckham returns to his rightful spot near the top of the WR rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a unanimous top-five WR.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review piece.
In the preseason, we had hoped Odell Beckham ankle injury wouldn't linger into the regular season, but it did, keeping him out for the first game of the season and limiting him to just 36 yards on four catches in week 2.
Things got a lot better in Week 3, of course, as he hauled in nine passes and scored a pair of touchdowns in a dominant performance. Now, with a Week 4 matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that just got exposed by Case Keenum on the way, Beckham is an easy must-start option, and finds himself in the top-four in all three of our expert's rankings.
He's baaaaaack.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches the top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
Add a Comment