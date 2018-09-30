Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Report: Leonard Fournette, Keenan Allen lead list of expected actives

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 3 brought a season-ending injury to a key Fantasy piece in Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as an assortment of other bumps and bruises around the league. Week 4 sees the return from suspension of a prominent Fantasy asset in Jameis Winston — although he won't immediately regain his starting job — and a number of other big names across various positions sporting some type of injury designation. With the usual assortment of medical scenarios to sort through, let's jump right into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston makes his return from a three-game suspension Sunday, yet he won't immediately slide back into the top job. Coach Dirk Koetter hasn't officially named a starting quarterback publicly for the Week 4 tilt against the Bears, but the fact Ryan Fitzpatrick will helm the Bucs offense to open the game appears to have been confirmed by multiple sources. Whether Fitzpatrick will be on a short leash is another matter altogether — there are reports Fitzpatrick was nearly pulled in Week 3 — but for now, Winston's Fantasy owners appear set to wait until after team's Week 5 bye at a minimum to deploy the 2015 first overall pick.



The Packers' Aaron Rodgers (knee) is carrying the same questionable tag in Week 4 that he's likely to sport the rest of the season, but he actually showed improvement in his practice regimen this week. Rodgers managed a pair of limited sessions Thursday and Friday, with head coach Mike McCarthy complementing the way his ailing quarterback moved around.



The 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the Chiefs last Sunday, leaving second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard to lead the San Francisco offense for the time being. Beathard threw for 1,430 yards and ran for another 136 over seven games last season while compiling seven total touchdowns (four passing, three rushing), so he seemingly has some upside for desperate Garoppolo owners. He'll get his first opportunity to show what he can do against the Chargers in Week 4.



The Browns' Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but as expected, Baker Mayfield was named the starter for the contest after a stellar showing in Taylor's stead during a Week 3 win against the Jets. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that Drew Stanton and not Taylor will back up Mayfield in Week 4, as even though Taylor's cleared the concussion protocol, his back injury remains a problem.



The Titans' Blaine Gabbert (concussion) is questionable for Week 4 against the Eagles, but Marcus Mariota, who's been dealing with an elbow issue but practiced in full throughout the week, is back as the starter anyhow.



Running backs

Wide receivers

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (knee, dental) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the 49ers, while Travis Benjamin (foot) remains questionable after three limited practices this week. Late Saturday night reports were that both players are expected to take the field.



The Texans' DeAndre Hopkins is officially questionable to face the Colts on Sunday due to a thumb injury, but he's also reportedly dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. However, early Sunday reports are that he'll battle through them and take the field versus Indianapolis.



The Patriots' Josh Gordon (hamstring) turned in another three limited practices this week, which officially renders him a 50/50 proposition to make his New England debut against the Dolphins on Sunday. According to early Sunday reports, Gordon has a good chance to play if he looks right in pregame warmups.



The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (shoulder, illness) carries a questionable tag headed into Sunday's contest against the Titans. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that his surgically repaired rotator cuff is no longer an issue, but that the illness that Jeffery has come down with over the past three days has him in jeopardy of missing a fourth straight game to open the season. Fantasy owners will likely need to wait all the way until inactives are announced for definitive word, but it's worth noting the Eagles promoted receiver DeAndre Carter from their practice squad Saturday.



The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's big divisional clash against the Patriots.



The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bills, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he could be a game-time decision.



The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (knee) is officially questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday, but after turning in a full practice Friday, head coach Pete Carroll declared him ready to go for Week 4.



The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) is questionable for a Week 4 battle against the Seahawks after a pair of limited practices to finish the week. According to early Sunday morning reports, he'll suit up and give it a go, although he's labeled as being far from 100 percent according to a source.



On the other side, the Lions' Golden Tate (hip) is questionable to face Dallas after only managing to turn in a limited Friday practice this week.



The Cowboys' Cole Beasley (ankle) carries the questionable tag after three limited practices in advance of a Week 4 matchup against the Lions. Beasley sported the same designation last week before suiting up against the Seahawks and playing 43 snaps, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll also give it a go in Week 4.



The Giants' Cody Latimer (knee) is out to face the Saints after missing practice all week.



The Bears' Anthony Miller (shoulder) is out in Week 4 against the Buccaneers after having missed practice all week.



Tight ends

The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is questionable to face the Dolphins after three limited practices this week, but as of early Sunday morning, there hadn't been any indications that he's in serious danger of missing the contest.



The Giants' Evan Engram (knee-MCL) is out against the Saints in Week 4.



The Colts' Jack Doyle (hip) remains out in Week 4 against the Texans.



The Lions' Michael Roberts (knee) is out against the Cowboys in Week 4 after missing practice all week.



The Broncos' Jake Butt (knee) is out for the season after hurting his knee in Thursday's practice.



The Ravens' Hayden Hurst (foot) is questionable to return in Week 4 against the Steelers on Sunday night after three limited practices this week.



The Bills' Charles Clay (shoulder) is questionable to face the Packers after only practicing in limited fashion twice this week.



Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) will be out for the next 2-to-3 weeks.



The Packers' Kevin King (groin) is questionable to tangle with the Bills in Week 4 after having wrapped up the week with a pair of limited practices.



The Jets' Buster Skrine (knee) is questionable to face the Jaguars in Week 4 after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.



The Bears' Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is out against the Buccaneers in Week 4 after missing practice all week.



The Ravens' Brandon Carr (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday night, but he finished the week with two full practices.



The Giants' Eli Apple (groin) will miss his second consecutive game in Week 4.



The Patriots' Eric Rowe (groin) is questionable to face the Dolphins on Sunday.



Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 4 for a Monday night divisional battle against the Broncos.



The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with two full practices.



The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable to take on the Texans in Week 4 after sandwiching a couple of DNPs around a full Thursday practice.



The Patriots' Patrick Chung (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Dolphins after three limited practices this week.



The Browns' Damarious Randall (heel) is questionable to face the Raiders after turning in only one limited Friday practice this week.



The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after missing practice all week.



Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is out against the Cowboys in Week 4.



The Cowboys' Maliek Collins (knee) will miss Sunday's contest against the Lions.



The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out against the 49ers in Week 4.



The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is questionable to make his season debut against the Bears on Sunday, but he did manage to work up to a full practice on Friday and early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll play. Teammate Beau Allen (foot) is also out after missing practice all week.



The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) remains out in Week 4 against the Saints, although he did manage two limited practices this past week.



The Dolphins' Cameron Wake (knee) is questionable to take on the Patriots on Sunday, but he finished the week with two full practices.



The Falcons' Derrick Shelby (groin) is out against the Bengals in Week 4.



The Seahawks' Dion Jordan (hip) is questionable to take on the Cardinals on Sunday after having only turned in one limited Friday practice this week.



The Patriots' Trey Flowers (concussion) is questionable to take on the Dolphins on Sunday.



Linebackers

The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (knee) is questionable for a Sunday night divisional showdown against the Steelers. Meanwhile, teammate Terrell Suggs (knee) is questionable as well after only practicing in limited fashion Friday.



The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is out against the Lions in Week 4, upping the prospects of the Detroit offense as a whole.



The Packers' Nick Perry (concussion) is questionable after only turning in one limited practice this week.



The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) is out against the Cardinals on Sunday after failing to practice all week.



The Lions' Jarrad Davis (knee) is questionable to face the Cowboys after only having practiced once in limited fashion this week.



The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Monday night.



The Saints' Manti Te'o (knee) is out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Giants.



The Colts' Anthony Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Texans.



So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.