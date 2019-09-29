Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Report: Matthew Stafford, T.Y. Hilton questionable; Melvin Gordon back?

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Quadriceps The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is doubtful to face the Raiders in Week 4 after exiting the Week 3 win over the Falcons with the injury and then missing practice all week. The likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell are set to shoulder the wideout responsibilities versus Oakland, while tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle would also be set for considerably elevated roles.

Tyreek Hill WR KC

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remains out in Week 4 against the Lions, leaving Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson as the top three wideout options for Patrick Mahomes once again versus Detroit.

Julian Edelman WR NE

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest The Patriots' Julian Edelman (chest/rib) is officially questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Bills after having exited the Week 3 win over the Jets with his pair of injuries. Edelman logged three limited practices this past week and also underwent extra treatment each day in his quest to suit up against Buffalo. Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers would be Tom Brady's top three options at wideout were Edelman to unexpectedly miss.

Chris Godwin WR TB

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Concussion The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 4 battle versus the Rams, but he was able to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Godwin reportedly looked good once he got back on the field at the end of the week and as per early Sunday reports, the second-year wideout is expected to play. If Godwin were to be held out, it would be Breshad Perriman moving up to the No. 2 receiver role alongside top wideout Mike Evans, while the tight end tandem of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate would also be in line for increased opportunities.

A.J. Green WR CIN

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bengals' A.J. Green (ankle) will remain sidelined in Week 4 against the Steelers and did not practice this past week. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will continue as quarterback Andy Dalton's top two targets in the wide receiver corps against Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Mike Williams WR LAC

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Back The Chargers' Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while teammate Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful after missing practice all week and is not expected to play, as per early Sunday reports. Keenan Allen, who's already logged 42 targets through three games and is coming off a 13-183-2 line against the Texans in Week 3, should once again see a monumental amount of attention from quarterback Philip Rivers in a prime matchup versus the Dolphins, while Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman project to slot in as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring The Redskins' Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday despite having missed practice Friday. The standout rookie pulled his hamstring in Thursday's session, but reports indicate McLaurin is expected to play. Nevertheless, this looks like a classic game-time decision that will culminate with the release of inactives 90 minutes before the 1pm ET kickoff. If McLaurin were to miss, Paul Richardson sees a bump in appeal and expected workload in a premium matchup versus the suspect New York secondary, while slot receiver Trey Quinn would potentially bump up to the No. 2 role.

Michael Gallup WR DAL

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) will remain out in Week 4 against the Saints, which once again leaves speedster Devin Smith, who secured two of five targets for 39 yards in a Week 3 start against the Dolphins, as the No. 2 receiver alongside Amari Cooper.

Danny Amendola WR DET

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest The Lions' Danny Amendola (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he was able to work back to limited participation after missing the first two practices of the week. Marvin Hall, who has 12 career receptions, would presumably move up to No. 3 receiver behind starters Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay were Amendola to miss.

Russell Shepard WR NYG

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Foot The Giants' Russell Shepard (foot) was placed on injured reserve this week. However, the move coincides with the return to health of fellow wideouts Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer, who are both off the injury report heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Redskins.

Taylor Gabriel WR CHI

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Bears' Taylor Gabriel (concussion) is out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout Allen Robinson in a tough matchup against Minnesota.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) will not play in Sunday night's showdown against the Cowboys after completely missing practice for the second straight week. Austin Carr should take over No. 3 receiver duties once again versus Dallas.

Albert Wilson WR MIA

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Calf The Dolphins' Albert Wilson (calf) is questionable to make his return in Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Allen Hurns (concussion) will remain out. If Wilson does suit up, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams would still project as Miami's top two wideouts, while Wilson would likely jump into his slot role as the No. 3 receiver.

Damiere Byrd WR ARI

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Cardinals' Damiere Byrd (hamstring) will not play against the Seahawks on Sunday following a week of missed practices.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee The Browns' Rashard Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday game against the Ravens after missing the last two practices of the week.