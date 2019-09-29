Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Report: Matthew Stafford, T.Y. Hilton questionable; Melvin Gordon back?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping you up to date on the latest for everyone.
The injury bug has apparently decided to mostly dine from the priciest portion of the NFL menu this season, as it sunk its teeth into yet another handful of elite Fantasy pieces during Week 3. That leaves us with another rocky medical landscape heading into the final football weekend of September. The last few days also saw the end of the last skill-position player holdout, a development that could have an immediate on-field impact. With plenty to pore over as usual, here's the latest health-related news for Week 4 for your Fantasy lineups as of early Sunday morning:
Week 4 Injuries
Injury Report Update
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
The Lions' Matthew Stafford (hip) was a surprise addition to the final injury report ahead of Detroit's Week 4 interconference showdown against the Chiefs, as he turned in a limited practice Friday. Early Sunday reports indicate that Stafford is expected to make his 132nd consecutive start Sunday, but that the veteran is dealing with significant pain that has worsened as the week has gone on. The Lions would be looking at a sizable downgrade at the position were Stafford to unexpectedly miss, as undrafted rookie Jeff Blough serves as his primary backup and Jeff Driskel slots in as the third quarterback.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Panthers' Cam Newton (foot) will remain out in Week 4 against the Texans and is expected to miss several more games. That leaves Kyle Allen, who impressed in Week 3 versus the vulnerable Cardinals defense with 261 yards and four touchdown passes, to spearhead Carolina's passing attack. The challenge gets a little trickier for Allen this week, however, as Houston brings an aggressive pass rush that's already accounted for 10 sacks through three games.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees (thumb) remains out as expected in Week 4. Teddy Bridgewater will continue to lead the New Orleans offense against the Cowboys, with the versatile Taysom Hill available off the bench for occasional gadget plays at multiple positions, including quarterback.
Colt McCoy QB
WAS Washington • #12
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
McCoy (lower leg) no longer carries an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, but late-week reports indicate he's expected to be a healthy scratch. That would leave rookie Dwyane Haskins to continue serving as a backup to Case Keenum versus New York, a position that may not be as far removed from seeing the field as it was during the first two weeks of the season -- Keenum committed five turnovers against the Bears last Monday night and also struggled with a foot issue earlier in the week before shedding his injury designation.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
As alluded to earlier, the Chargers' Melvin Gordon is back in the building after ending his holdout Thursday. Gordon was originally expected to delay his 2019 debut until Week 5 at the earliest as he worked to get his legs back under him, but that option essentially evaporated when it was announced Justin Jackson (calf) would not play Sunday against the Dolphins. Therefore, Gordon has been removed from the two-week exempt list and will be active versus Miami, although Austin Ekeler is still slated to pace the Chargers' running back corps in touches for one more week. Given that he sat through all of training camp or preseason, Gordon will have some sort of limit on his snap count, but his exact role is likely to be largely tied to game flow.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) will miss 4-to-8 weeks with the ankle injury he sustained in the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers. Wayne Gallman, who was serviceable as a part-time lead back during his rookie 2017 campaign with 4.3 yards per rush and 34 receptions across 13 games, gets first crack at the No. 1 role in Barkley's absence. Gallman naturally won't see the same workload that Barkley's elite talent commands, but at least for Week 4, he'll only have undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman and halfback/fullback hybrid Elijhaa Penny behind him in the backfield.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Patriots' Rex Burkhead (foot) is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Bills after turning in a trio of limited practices this week. The veteran running back is expected to play despite the designation, but it's certainly worth noting James White is also back in Week 4 following a Week 3 absence due to the birth of his child.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Chiefs' Damien Williams (knee) will remain out in Week 4 against the Lions, while backfield mate LeSean McCoy has overcome his ankle issue and finished the week with two full practices and no injury designation. Consequently, it figures to be McCoy and Darrel Williams, the latter who impressively compiled 109 total yards against the Ravens in Week 3, helming the Kansas City backfield again versus Detroit.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 showdown against the Cardinals but did manage to work all the way back to a full practice Friday. Head coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about Penny's improving status after the final session of the week, but given the tricky nature of soft-tissue injuries, the second-year back's status could come down to how he performs in pregame warmups.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills' Devin Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots, but he did manage to finish the week with a pair of limited practices after missing the Week 3 win over the Bengals and the first practice of the week. If he's able to suit up, the rookie would presumably assume the primary backup role to Frank Gore he held over the first two games, with veteran T.J. Yeldon potentially falling back to the minuscule snap share that he logged in those contests. Early Sunday reports indicate Singletary is more likely to return in Week 5, but he'll still be part of pregame warmups and has a chance to potentially be active Sunday.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is doubtful to face the Raiders in Week 4 after exiting the Week 3 win over the Falcons with the injury and then missing practice all week. The likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell are set to shoulder the wideout responsibilities versus Oakland, while tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle would also be set for considerably elevated roles.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remains out in Week 4 against the Lions, leaving Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson as the top three wideout options for Patrick Mahomes once again versus Detroit.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Patriots' Julian Edelman (chest/rib) is officially questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Bills after having exited the Week 3 win over the Jets with his pair of injuries. Edelman logged three limited practices this past week and also underwent extra treatment each day in his quest to suit up against Buffalo. Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers would be Tom Brady's top three options at wideout were Edelman to unexpectedly miss.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 4 battle versus the Rams, but he was able to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Godwin reportedly looked good once he got back on the field at the end of the week and as per early Sunday reports, the second-year wideout is expected to play. If Godwin were to be held out, it would be Breshad Perriman moving up to the No. 2 receiver role alongside top wideout Mike Evans, while the tight end tandem of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate would also be in line for increased opportunities.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green (ankle) will remain sidelined in Week 4 against the Steelers and did not practice this past week. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will continue as quarterback Andy Dalton's top two targets in the wide receiver corps against Pittsburgh on Monday night.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers' Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while teammate Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful after missing practice all week and is not expected to play, as per early Sunday reports. Keenan Allen, who's already logged 42 targets through three games and is coming off a 13-183-2 line against the Texans in Week 3, should once again see a monumental amount of attention from quarterback Philip Rivers in a prime matchup versus the Dolphins, while Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman project to slot in as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Redskins' Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday despite having missed practice Friday. The standout rookie pulled his hamstring in Thursday's session, but reports indicate McLaurin is expected to play. Nevertheless, this looks like a classic game-time decision that will culminate with the release of inactives 90 minutes before the 1pm ET kickoff. If McLaurin were to miss, Paul Richardson sees a bump in appeal and expected workload in a premium matchup versus the suspect New York secondary, while slot receiver Trey Quinn would potentially bump up to the No. 2 role.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) will remain out in Week 4 against the Saints, which once again leaves speedster Devin Smith, who secured two of five targets for 39 yards in a Week 3 start against the Dolphins, as the No. 2 receiver alongside Amari Cooper.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Lions' Danny Amendola (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he was able to work back to limited participation after missing the first two practices of the week. Marvin Hall, who has 12 career receptions, would presumably move up to No. 3 receiver behind starters Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay were Amendola to miss.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #81
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Giants' Russell Shepard (foot) was placed on injured reserve this week. However, the move coincides with the return to health of fellow wideouts Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer, who are both off the injury report heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Redskins.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Bears' Taylor Gabriel (concussion) is out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout Allen Robinson in a tough matchup against Minnesota.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) will not play in Sunday night's showdown against the Cowboys after completely missing practice for the second straight week. Austin Carr should take over No. 3 receiver duties once again versus Dallas.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' Albert Wilson (calf) is questionable to make his return in Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Allen Hurns (concussion) will remain out. If Wilson does suit up, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams would still project as Miami's top two wideouts, while Wilson would likely jump into his slot role as the No. 3 receiver.
Damiere Byrd WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Cardinals' Damiere Byrd (hamstring) will not play against the Seahawks on Sunday following a week of missed practices.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Browns' Rashard Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday game against the Ravens after missing the last two practices of the week.
BUF Buffalo • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bills' Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday but did finish the week with a full practice.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Steelers' Vance McDonald (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With McDonald's primary backup Xavier Grimble (calf) having been placed on injured reserve this week as well, recent trade acquisition Nick Vannett will be thrust right into the top tight end role against Cincinnati despite only a few days' worth of familiarity with the playbook.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The combination of Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will continue to hold down the fort in Washington for the time being.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (foot) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North clash against the Browns after only working in a limited Friday practice this past week. If he's unable to go versus Cleveland, it would be Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst as Lamar Jackson's top two options at tight end.
Trey Burton TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Bears' Trey Burton (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after downgrading from two full practices to a limited session Friday. Adam Shaheen will step in as the top tight end should Burton not be able to suit up.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for Sunday's Week 4 contest versus the Dolphins, while veteran backup Virgil Green (groin) is out as well after missing practice all week. The pair of absences leaves Sean Culkin and veteran Lance Kendricks as the top two tight end options for Philip Rivers against Miami.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bills' Tyler Kroft (ankle) will not play in Week 4 against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Rookie third-round pick Dawson Knox, who flashed in Week 3 versus the Bengals with three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, will once again helm the tight end corps for Buffalo in a tough matchup against New England's No. 1-ranked defense.
Josh Oliver TE
JAC Jacksonville • #89
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars' Josh Oliver (hamstring) will not play in Week 4 against the Broncos after missing practice the last two days of the week. James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim will continue to helm a non-descript tight end group for Jacksonville.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley (groin) has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. Badgley has yet to make his 2019 debut due to the injury, and punter Ty Long will once again pull double duty in Week 4 after making both of his field-goal and extra-point attempts in Week 3 versus the Texans.
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Bears' Eddy Pineiro (knee) is questionable for a second straight week in advance of a Week 4 matchup against the division-rival Vikings. Pineiro was only able to manage a limited Friday practice this past week, but Chicago has not moved to sign another kicker, lending credence to the notion he'll play.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (back/hamstring/personal) is questionable for Week 4's road game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Ramsey's absences this week were attributed to the flu, a back injury, a hamstring injury, and most recently, the birth of his child. There's also the matter of Ramsey's pending trade request as an overarching issue, and that, too, likely has a part to play in his status at present. As per early Sunday reports, Ramsey will be making the call himself on his status after warming up pregame, with back tightness his most pressing physical issue at the moment.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are once again saddled with questionable designations heading into a Week 4 divisional clash against the Ravens due to hamstring injuries after both missed practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Ward is not expected to play while Williams has a better outlook but will still be a game-time call.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's Week 4 divisional clash against the Bears but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Casey Heyward (back) is questionable for Sunday's Week 4 battle against the Dolphins but did work up to a limited practice Friday.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable to face the Chiefs in Week 4 after a week of limited practices, and early Sunday reports indicate he's leaning toward being held out.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but wrapped up the week with a limited practice.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) has been declared out for Week 4's battle versus the Browns after once again missing practice all week. Teammate Marlon Humphrey (hip) is questionable but did practice in limited fashion all week.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Texans after suffering his injury in Wednesday's practice and then missing both Thursday's and Friday's sessions.
Safeties
- The Browns' Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens, but he missed practice all week. However, fellow safety Damarious Randall, who missed the last two games with a concussion, has cleared protocol and will play versus Baltimore.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Raiders after undergoing surgery Tuesday to trim his meniscus.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (ankle) is questionable to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Chargers after turning in three limited practices this week. Meanwhile, fellow safety Bobby McCain (hamstring) is questionable after working up to limited practices Thursday and Friday following a missed session Wednesday.
- The Broncos' Kareem Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's conference battle versus the Jaguars.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (back), who just made his season debut Week 3, is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Cardinals but did work up to a full practice Friday.
- The Patriots' Michael Bennett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's Week 4 divisional matchup versus the Bills after three limited practices this week.
- The Bears' Akeem Hicks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Vikings after turning in limited practices all week. Teammate Bilal Nichols (hand) remains out after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (knee) sports a questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Raiders after three limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' Derek Wolfe (ankle) is questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday but worked back to a pair of limited practices to finish the week after missing Wednesday's session.
- The Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford (hip) will remain out in Week 4 versus the Saints, as will fellow tackle Antwaun Woods (knee).
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (shoulder) is questionable to face the Texans in Week 4 after a week of limited practices.
- The Saints' Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) is listed as questionable to make his season debut in Sunday night's conference clash with the Cowboys after three limited practices this week.
Linebackers
- The Buccaneers' Devin White (knee) will remain out in Week 4 against the Rams.
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (concussion) will not play in Week 4 against the Raiders after once again missing practice all week.
- The Giants' Alec Ogletree (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 matchup versus the Redskins.
- The Patriots' D'Onta Hightower (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills after three limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday, although he managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Steelers' Vince Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game versus the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Bruce Irvin (hamstring) is questionable to make his season debut Week 4 against the Texans after working back up to a full practice Friday.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...