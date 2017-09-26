Fantasy Football Week 4: It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady at the top of the QB rankings

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review piece.

There are some great matchups at the top of the QB rankings this week, with Russell Wilson set to take on the Indianapolis Colts and Drew Brees heading to Miami to take on the leaky Miami Dolphins ' secondary. But that's not enough for them to break the duopoly at the top of the rankings.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to dominate, as they sit atop the season-long points rankings and our trio of experts' rankings for Week 4. Starting them is an easy call every week.