Fantasy Football Week 4: It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady at the top of the QB rankings

There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.

There are some great matchups at the top of the QB rankings this week, with Russell Wilson set to take on the Indianapolis Colts and Drew Brees heading to Miami to take on the leaky Miami Dolphins ' secondary. But that's not enough for them to break the duopoly at the top of the rankings.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to dominate, as they sit atop the season-long points rankings and our trio of experts' rankings for Week 4. Starting them is an easy call every week. 

Week 4 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI)
2 Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR)
3 Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND)
4 Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (at MIA)
5 Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF)
6 Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC)
7 Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL)
8 Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG)
9 Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU)
10 Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR)
11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF)
12 Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK) Jay Cutler MIA (vs NO) Alex Smith KC (vs WAS)
13 Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK) Eli Manning NYG (at TB)
14 Alex Smith KC (vs WAS) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN)
15 Eli Manning NYG (at TB) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL) Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI)
16 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN) Eli Manning NYG (at TB) Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE)
17 Jared Goff LAR (at DAL) Alex Smith KC (vs WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC)
18 Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN) Cam Newton CAR (at NE)
19 Jay Cutler MIA (vs NO) Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC) Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN)
20 Blake Bortles JAC (at NYJ) Blake Bortles JAC (at NYJ) Jay Cutler MIA (vs NO)
21 Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN) Jared Goff LAR (at DAL) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK)
22 Derek Carr OAK (at DEN) Derek Carr OAK (at DEN) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at ATL)
23 Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG) Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG) Jared Goff LAR (at DAL)
24 Tyrod Taylor BUF (at ATL)  Cam Newton CAR (at NE) Top 24 Quarterbacks Blake Bortles JAC (at NYJ)
