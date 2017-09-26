Fantasy Football Week 4: It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady at the top of the QB rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review piece.
There are some great matchups at the top of the QB rankings this week, with Russell Wilson set to take on the Indianapolis Colts and Drew Brees heading to Miami to take on the leaky Miami Dolphins ' secondary. But that's not enough for them to break the duopoly at the top of the rankings.
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to dominate, as they sit atop the season-long points rankings and our trio of experts' rankings for Week 4. Starting them is an easy call every week.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches the top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
Add a Comment