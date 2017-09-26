Fantasy Football Week 4: Kareem Hunt tops the RB rankings, but there's disagreement about Devonta Freeman
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over where Devonta Freeman belongs this week.
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review piece.
As soon as Spencer Ware went down in the preseason, Kareem Hunt was an obvious Fantasy target in the third round. After all, Ware is hardly a special talent, and he was a top-15 guy last season.
It turns out, Hunt might be a special talent. He's been the best player in Fantasy through the first three weeks of his career, and our trio of experts are buying in, ranking him at No. 1 across the board. The No. 2 spot in Week 4 is a lot more interesting, however; Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg agree that Devonta Freeman is the second-best option on the board, but Heath Cummings has Dalvin Cook at No. 2.
Cook at No. 2 isn't particularly controversial, but Freeman at 10th sure is. Heath could look like a genius this week if Freeman struggles against the Buffalo Bills , but it's a risky call.
