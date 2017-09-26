Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Kareem Hunt tops the RB rankings, but there's disagreement about Devonta Freeman

Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over where Devonta Freeman belongs this week.

As soon as Spencer Ware went down in the preseason, Kareem Hunt was  an obvious Fantasy target in the third round. After all, Ware is hardly a special talent, and he was a top-15 guy last season.

It turns out, Hunt might be a special talent. He's been the best player in Fantasy through the first three weeks of his career, and our trio of experts are buying in, ranking him at No. 1 across the board. The No. 2 spot in Week 4 is a lot more interesting, however; Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg agree that Devonta Freeman is the second-best option on the board, but Heath Cummings has Dalvin Cook at No. 2.

Cook at No. 2 isn't particularly controversial, but Freeman at 10th sure is. Heath could look like a genius this week if Freeman struggles against the Buffalo Bills , but it's a risky call. 

Week 4 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (vs WAS)
2 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET)
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL)
4 Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO)
5 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at DAL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at BAL)
6 Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR)
7 Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ) Leonard Fournette JAC (at NYJ)
8 Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs LAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL)
9 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI) LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs PHI)
10 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs DET) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs BUF)
11 Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NO) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB)
12 Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at GB) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CHI)
13 Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK)
14 LeSean McCoy BUF (at ATL) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI)
15 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs OAK) Carlos Hyde SF (at ARI) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND)
16 Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) Chris Carson SEA (vs IND) Joe Mixon CIN (at CLE)
17 DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU)
18 Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Mark Ingram NO (at MIA)
19 Mark Ingram NO (at MIA) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR)
20 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE) Mike Gillislee NE (vs CAR) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB)
21 Chris Thompson WAS (at KC) Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN)
22 Tarik Cohen CHI (at GB) Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NE)
23 LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE)
24 Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN) Chris Thompson WAS (at KC)
25 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF) Lamar Miller HOU (vs TEN) Terrance West BAL (vs PIT)
26 Terrance West BAL (vs PIT) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs BUF)
27 Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN) DeMarco Murray TEN (at HOU) Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT)
28 Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC) Frank Gore IND (at SEA) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN)
29 Frank Gore IND (at SEA) Terrance West BAL (vs PIT) Frank Gore IND (at SEA)
30 Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG) Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN)
31 Ameer Abdullah DET (at MIN) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NYG)
32 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN) Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at DEN)
33 Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK) James White NE (vs CAR)
34 Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC) Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU)
35 Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK) Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN)
36 James White NE (vs CAR) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs CIN) Duke Johnson CLE (vs CIN)
37 Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC) Javorius Allen BAL (vs PIT) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at LAC)
38 Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at NE) Wendell Smallwood PHI (at LAC)
39 Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU) James White NE (vs CAR) Samaje Perine WAS (at KC)
40 Theo Riddick DET (at MIN) Theo Riddick DET (at MIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs JAC)
41 D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN) Andre Ellington ARI (vs SF) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs OAK)
42 Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA) Derrick Henry TEN (at HOU) Chris Johnson ARI (vs SF)
43 Shane Vereen NYG (at TB) Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE) Alvin Kamara NO (at MIA)
44 Adrian Peterson NO (at MIA) Shane Vereen NYG (at TB) Theo Riddick DET (at MIN)
45 Andre Ellington ARI (vs SF) C.J. Prosise SEA (vs IND) Shane Vereen NYG (at TB)
46 Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE) DeAndre Washington OAK (at DEN) Giovani Bernard CIN (at CLE)
47 Chris Johnson ARI (vs SF) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at TB) C.J. Prosise SEA (vs IND)
48 C.J. Prosise SEA (vs IND)  D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs TEN) Chris Ivory JAC (at NYJ)
