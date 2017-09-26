Fantasy Football Week 4: Kareem Hunt tops the RB rankings, but there's disagreement about Devonta Freeman

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

As soon as Spencer Ware went down in the preseason, Kareem Hunt was an obvious Fantasy target in the third round. After all, Ware is hardly a special talent, and he was a top-15 guy last season.

It turns out, Hunt might be a special talent. He's been the best player in Fantasy through the first three weeks of his career, and our trio of experts are buying in, ranking him at No. 1 across the board. The No. 2 spot in Week 4 is a lot more interesting, however; Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg agree that Devonta Freeman is the second-best option on the board, but Heath Cummings has Dalvin Cook at No. 2.

Cook at No. 2 isn't particularly controversial, but Freeman at 10th sure is. Heath could look like a genius this week if Freeman struggles against the Buffalo Bills , but it's a risky call.