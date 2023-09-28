Each week, I go Beyond the Boxscore at SportsLine to provide Fantasy lineup advice on key players that may differ from traditional Fantasy analysis as we dig into the advanced data to unearth players like Puka Nacua -- who was advised as a player to start in Week 1 -- Nico Collins, who was featured in Week 2's Lineup Advice, or Tank Dell, Week 3's feature. The SportsLine Beyond the Boxscore Lineup Advice covers a wide range of players, including which popular waiver additions are worth starting immediately and finding upside plays at every position with our tiered look at start-worthy players. Here on CBS Sports, we'll share one key Beyond the Boxscore recommendation every week as well. And this week, we're going with Miami's newest exciting home-run-hitting speed threat, rookie De'Von Achane.

Achane exploded for a historic Week 3 performance, and yet FantasyPros expert consensus rankings include 26 running backs ahead of Achane for Week 4.

I'm not sure that I understand the hesitancy to view De'Von Achane as a near must-start, especially in a projected shootout against the Bills. He saw more rushing attempts and more opportunities from the red zone and inside the 10-yard line than Raheem Mostert in the first half in Week 3. He was mixing in a ton in the early going, it's not as if Achane's explosion was only a result of the blowout.

The rookie appears entrenched as an important piece of Miami's offense, and the potential for 15-20 touches is there if the Dolphins play with a lead. I was shocked to see Achane total 18 rushing attempts. That will likely be his highest mark of the season. I'm projecting him for closer to 15 touches in this game, and that's still plenty in a Week 4 game environment that is anticipated to be quite Fantasy friendly. I'd start Achane over all but the top-12 at the RB position. That means that he gets my vote over both Detroit running backs, who come in as RB14 and RB15. I'd also roll with Achane over the likes of Joe Mixon, Alexander Mattison, Alvin Kamara, Rhamondre Stevenson, and even the red-hot D'Andre Swift.