Fantasy Football Week 4 Lineup Cheat Sheet for Non-PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

To get Dave's starts, sits, sleepers, and risks for every game on the schedule in Week 4, click here.

Vikings at Rams

Kirk Cousins (6.5) Jared Goff (6.8) Latavius Murray (5.2) Todd Gurley (9.5) Adam Thielen (8.6) Brandin Cooks (8.2) Stefon Diggs (8.4) Robert Woods (7.8) Laquon Treadwell (2.4) Cooper Kupp (5.4) Kyle Rudolph (6.7) Rams DST (6.8) Vikings DST (6.7)





Jets at Jaguars

Sam Darnold (3.0) Blake Bortles (5.0) Bilal Powell (5.8) Leonard Fournette (8.7) Isaiah Crowell (5.4) T.J. Yeldon (3.3) Quincy Enunwa (6.3) Keelan Cole (6.4) Robby Anderson (2.7) Dede Westbrook (5.1) Jets DST (3.4) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (4.0)



Jaguars DST (9.6)

Dolphins at Patriots

Ryan Tannehill (6.6) Tom Brady (8.7) Kenyan Drake (7.2) James White (7.1) Frank Gore (4.1) Sony Michel (6.6) Kenny Stills (7.1) Chris Hogan (5.5) Jakeem Grant (4.5) Phillip Dorsett (2.6) Albert Wilson (4.2) Rob Gronkowski (9.4) DeVante Parker (3.1) Patriots DST (5.4) Danny Amendola (2.8)



Mike Gesicki (3.4)



Dolphins DST (6.0)





Eagles at Titans

Carson Wentz (7.3) Marcus Mariota (3.8) Wendell Smallwood (5.3) Dion Lewis (5.5) Corey Clement (4.9) Derrick Henry (5.0) Nelson Agholor (6.1) Corey Davis (3.0) Zach Ertz (7.9) Titans DST (4.0) Dallas Goedert (4.6)



Josh Perkins (3.8)



Eagles DST (7.5)





Texans at Colts

Deshaun Watson (8.9) Andrew Luck (6.0) Lamar Miller (7.7) Jordan Wilkins (4.6) DeAndre Hopkins (9.3) Nyheim Hines (4.5) Will Fuller (8.8) T.Y. Hilton (8.5) Texans DST (7.8) Ryan Grant (4.4)



Chester Rogers (3.2)



Eric Ebron (6.8)



Colts DST (5.2)

Bills at Packers

Josh Allen (5.2) Aaron Rodgers (9.4) LeSean McCoy (6.9) Jamaal Williams (5.6) Kelvin Benjamin (4.8) Aaron Jones (5.1) Charles Clay (4.8) Ty Montgomery (4.3) Bills DST (2.8) Davante Adams (9.4)



Geronimo Allison (6.5)



Randall Cobb (5.6)



Jimmy Graham (6.9)



Packers DST (4.8)

Lions at Cowboys

Matthew Stafford (8.3) Dak Prescott (4.6) Kerryon Johnson (6.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.9) Theo Riddick (4.2) Cole Beasley (3.5) Kenny Golladay (8.3) Tavon Austin (2.9) Golden Tate (7.7) Cowboys DST (3.8) Marvin Jones (6.2)



Lions DST (6.4)





Buccaneers at Bears

Ryan Fitzpatrick (8.6) Mitchell Trubisky (4.4) Peyton Barber (4.8) Jordan Howard (9.2) Mike Evans (9.7) Tarik Cohen (4.7) Chris Godwin (7.6) Allen Robinson (8.0) DeSean Jackson (7.0) Taylor Gabriel (3.7) O.J. Howard (6.5) Trey Burton (6.6) Cameron Brate (3.6) Bears DST (6.9) Buccaneers DST (6.6)





Bengals at Falcons

Andy Dalton (8.5) Matt Ryan (9.2) Giovani Bernard (8.5) Tevin Coleman (7.9) A.J. Green (9.0) Ito Smith (4.4) Tyler Boyd (7.4) Julio Jones (8.7) John Ross (2.5) Calvin Ridley (7.9) Tyler Eifert (6.1) Mohamed Sanu (4.7) Bengals DST (3.6) Austin Hooper (6.4)



Falcons DST (4.6)

Seahawks at Cardinals

Russell Wilson (7.2) Josh Rosen (4.2) Chris Carson (7.0) David Johnson (7.6) Rashaad Penny (2.9) Chase Edmonds (3.2) Tyler Lockett (6.9) Larry Fitzgerald (5.0) Brandon Marshall (3.3) Christian Kirk (4.9) Jaron Brown (2.3) Ricky Seals-Jones (5.4) Will Dissly (4.2) Cardinals DST (4.2) Seahawks DST (8.7)





Browns at Raiders

Baker Mayfield (5.7) Derek Carr (4.8) Carlos Hyde (8.2) Marshawn Lynch (7.8) Duke Johnson (3.1) Jalen Richard (4.0) Jarvis Landry (8.1) Amari Cooper (6.7) Antonio Callaway (5.7) Jordy Nelson (4.6) Rashard Higgins (3.9) Martavis Bryant (4.0) David Njoku (6.0) Jared Cook (6.2) Browns DST (6.2) Raiders DST (3.2)

Saints at Giants

Drew Brees (9.3) Eli Manning (7.0) Alvin Kamara (9.3) Saquon Barkley (9.1) Michael Thomas (9.9) Odell Beckham (9.8) Ted Ginn (4.3) Sterling Shepard (7.5) Benjamin Watson (5.3) Rhett Ellison (5.0) Saints DST (5.6) Giants DST (2.4)

49ers at Chargers

C.J. Beathard (4.0) Philip Rivers (9.5) Matt Breida (7.5) Melvin Gordon (9.4) Alfred Morris (6.4) Austin Ekeler (6.8) Marquise Goodwin (5.2) Keenan Allen (9.1) Pierre Garcon (3.6) Mike Williams (7.3) George Kittle (5.6) Tyrell Williams (3.8) 49ers DST (2.6) Antonio Gates (5.1)



Chargers DST (9.3)

Ravens at Steelers

Joe Flacco (6.2) Ben Roethlisberger (9.1) Alex Collins (7.4) James Conner (8.4) Javorius Allen (5.7) Antonio Brown (9.5) John Brown (6.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.2) Michael Crabtree (5.3) Vance McDonald (5.2) Willie Snead (3.4) Jesse James (3.2) Mark Andrews (4.4) Steelers DST (5.8) Nick Boyle (2.6)



Ravens DST (4.4)





Chiefs at Broncos