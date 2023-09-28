chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Sep 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB +2, O/U 45.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.3Jordan Love7.9
David Montgomery7.0Aaron Jones8.1
Jahmyr Gibbs5.8A.J. Dillon3.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3Christian Watson5.5
Josh Reynolds3.5Romeo Doubs4.5
Sam LaPorta6.8Jayden Reed2.6
Lions DST 5.6Luke Musgrave5.8
Packers DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 1 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -3, O/U 43.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.8Trevor Lawrence7.8
Bijan Robinson8.9Travis Etienne7.1
Tyler Allgeier5.6Tank Bigsby3.2
Drake London5.0Calvin Ridley7.6
Kyle Pitts6.4Christian Kirk6.3
Falcons DST 4.6Evan Engram7.8
Jaguars DST 4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -2.5, O/U 54
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.3Josh Allen9.1
Raheem Mostert8.9James Cook7.1
De'Von Achane6.5Latavius Murray4.9
Tyreek Hill9.4Stefon Diggs8.9
Jaylen Waddle7.2Gabe Davis6.2
Dolphins DST 4.0Dalton Kincaid4.8
Dawson Knox2.8
Bills DST 4.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4, O/U 46.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins9.2Bryce Young3.6
Alexander Mattison6.4Miles Sanders7.5
Cam Akers2.9Adam Thielen5.8
Justin Jefferson10.0D.J. Chark4.2
Jordan Addison6.9Panthers DST 3.2
K.J. Osborn4.0

T.J. Hockenson7.2

Vikings DST 3.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3, O/U 46
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.6Justin Fields6.8
Javonte Williams6.3Khalil Herbert5.7
Samaje Perine3.9Roschon Johnson4.2
Jaleel McLaughlin3.3D.J. Moore6.5
Courtland Sutton7.1Darnell Mooney3.7
Jerry Jeudy6.0Cole Kmet3.2
Marvin Mims5.0Bears DST 2.6
Broncos DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 40.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.4Deshaun Watson6.9
Gus Edwards5.3Jerome Ford7.15
Zay Flowers5.6Amari Cooper7.8
Rashod Bateman2.3Elijah Moore3.3
Mark Andrews7.5David Njoku4.2
Ravens DST 6.8Browns DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +2.5, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.4C.J. Stroud6.2
Najee Harris6.1Dameon Pierce6.0
Jaylen Warren5.0Nico Collins6.7
George Pickens5.9Nathaniel Dell6.6
Pat Freiermuth5.7Robert Woods2.5
Steelers DST 7.0Texans DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND PK, O/U 46.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.7Anthony Richardson7.0
Kyren Williams7.2Zack Moss8.4
Puka Nacua7.3Michael Pittman6.1
Tutu Atwell6.8Alec Pierce1.9
Van Jefferson1.8Colts DST 5.0
Tyler Higbee3.3

Rams DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield4.2Jameis Winston4.6
Rachaad White5.9Alvin Kamara7.4
Mike Evans6.4Chris Olave8.7
Chris Godwin5.1Michael Thomas4.4
Buccaneers DST 6.9Rashid Shaheed4.3


Saints DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -8, O/U 43.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell4.4Jalen Hurts8.7
Brian Robinson Jr.6.6D'Andre Swift7.6
Antonio Gibson3.2Kenneth Gainwell5.1
Terry McLaurin5.2DeVonta Smith8.4
Jahan Dotson4.6A.J. Brown8.5
Cole Turner3.7Dallas Goedert6.2
Commanders DST 3.4Eagles DST 8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2, O/U 41
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow5.6Ryan Tannehill3.8
Joe Mixon6.9Derrick Henry7.7
Ja'Marr Chase8.8Tyjae Spears4.3
Tee Higgins7.6DeAndre Hopkins5.4
Tyler Boyd3.1Treylon Burks3.9
Bengals DST 7.3Chigoziem Okonkwo2.0


Titans DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -5.5, O/U 48.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.0Justin Herbert8.9
Josh Jacobs8.3Joshua Kelley5.5
Davante Adams8.6Keenan Allen9.0
Jakobi Meyers5.3Josh Palmer4.8
Raiders DST 2.2Quentin Johnston4.1


Gerald Everett5.4


Donald Parham Jr.3.0


Chargers DST 4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -6.5, O/U 43
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.2Dak Prescott5.4
Rhamondre Stevenson6.8Tony Pollard9.4
Ezekiel Elliott3.5CeeDee Lamb7.9
DeVante Parker2.4Michael Gallup3.8
Kendrick Bourne2.7Brandin Cooks2.2
Hunter Henry5.3Jake Ferguson5.5
Patriots DST 5.4Cowboys DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -14, O/U 44
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs4.0Brock Purdy5.5
James Conner7.8Christian McCaffrey9.6
Marquise Brown4.7Brandon Aiyuk7.7
Michael Wilson2.0Deebo Samuel7.5
Zach Ertz3.1George Kittle7.1
Cardinals DST 2.449ers DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYJ +9.5, O/U 41.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.3Zach Wilson1.9
Isiah Pacheco6.2Breece Hall5.2
Jerick McKinnon4.1Dalvin Cook2.8
Skyy Moore3.4Garrett Wilson5.7
Kadarius Toney3.2Jets DST 2.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.6

Rashee Rice3.0

Travis Kelce8.6

Chiefs DST 8.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
New York Giants
Mon, Oct 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG -1, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.3Daniel Jones6.7
Kenneth Walker III9.3Matt Breida5.6
Zach Charbonnet3.4Darius Slayton2.8
DK Metcalf8.1Wan'Dale Robinson2.1
Tyler Lockett7.0Darren Waller7.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba2.9Giants DST 3.0
Seahawks DST 5.8