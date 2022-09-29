chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Thu, Sep 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 48.5
Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.0Joe Burrow9.0
Chase Edmonds5.7Joe Mixon9.3
Raheem Mostert5.0Samaje Perine4.8
Tyreek Hill9.2Ja'Marr Chase9.5
Jaylen Waddle8.9Tee Higgins8.4
Mike Gesicki5.7Tyler Boyd5.0
Dolphins DST 1.9Hayden Hurst4.5


Bengals DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 2 at 9:30 am ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jameis Winston5.3
Dalvin Cook8.9Alvin Kamara8.6
Alexander Mattison4.9Mark Ingram4.1
Justin Jefferson9.4Chris Olave7.6
Adam Thielen6.7Michael Thomas6.9
K.J. Osborn4.2Jarvis Landry4.0
Irv Smith5.0Saints DST 5.9
Vikings DST 6.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 47.5
Browns RTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett5.7Marcus Mariota6.7
Nick Chubb9.5Cordarrelle Patterson7.7
Kareem Hunt6.1Drake London7.2
Amari Cooper8.3Kyle Pitts7.5
David Njoku6.8Falcons DST 2.8
Browns DST 6.9


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +3, O/U 51
Bills RTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.8Lamar Jackson9.5
Devin Singletary5.6J.K. Dobbins5.5
Stefon Diggs9.6Justice Hill4.2
Gabe Davis8.1Rashod Bateman6.4
Isaiah McKenzie5.1Devin Duvernay4.5
Dawson Knox6.1Mark Andrews9.0
Bills DST 5.4Ravens DST 1.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -3, O/U 41.5
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz6.4Cooper Rush3.0
Antonio Gibson7.6Ezekiel Elliott7.1
J.D. McKissic4.7Tony Pollard6.3
Terry McLaurin7.5CeeDee Lamb8.2
Curtis Samuel6.1Noah Brown3.3
Jahan Dotson5.8Dalton Schultz6.7
Logan Thomas6.5Cowboys DST 7.9
Commanders DST 1.6


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -4, O/U 48
Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.8Jared Goff5.8
Rashaad Penny7.4Jamaal Williams8.1
Kenneth Walker III3.9Amon-Ra St. Brown7.8
Tyler Lockett7.4D.J. Chark5.3
DK Metcalf7.0Josh Reynolds3.8
Seahawks DST 3.8T.J. Hockenson7.1


Lions DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +5, O/U 44
Chargers RTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.1Davis Mills4.4
Austin Ekeler8.8Dameon Pierce7.5
Mike Williams7.7Brandin Cooks6.5
Keenan Allen6.8Nico Collins2.3
Josh Palmer4.8Texans DST 6.2
Gerald Everett6.0


Chargers DST 6.0


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 43
Titans RTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.9Matt Ryan5.5
Derrick Henry8.7Jonathan Taylor9.7
Robert Woods4.4Michael Pittman9.0
Treylon Burks3.7Alec Pierce2.6
Titans DST 6.7Colts DST 5.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -3, O/U 39.5
Bears RTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields4.0Daniel Jones4.5
Khalil Herbert9.2Saquon Barkley9.6
Darnell Mooney4.3Richie James3.9
Bears DST 6.4Giants DST 2.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -6.5, O/U 46
Jaguars RTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Jalen Hurts9.2
James Robinson7.8Miles Sanders6.9
Travis Etienne4.6A.J. Brown9.3
Christian Kirk7.1DeVonta Smith8.0
Zay Jones5.2Dallas Goedert7.4
Marvin Jones2.5Eagles DST 8.0
Evan Engram5.6


Jaguars DST 3.9


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 41.5
Jets RTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson2.9Mitch Trubisky2.5
Breece Hall5.9Najee Harris8.5
Michael Carter5.4Diontae Johnson7.3
Garrett Wilson6.6George Pickens3.1
Elijah Moore5.5Chase Claypool2.8
Corey Davis3.4Pat Freiermuth7.2
Tyler Conklin6.2Steelers DST 6.3
Jets DST 4.6


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR -1.5, O/U 43.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray8.0Baker Mayfield2.8
James Conner7.4Christian McCaffrey9.5
Marquise Brown9.2D.J. Moore5.9
Greg Dortch6.5Robbie Anderson3.4
Zach Ertz7.6Laviska Shenault Jr.2.8
Cardinals DST 4.4Panthers DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -9.5, O/U 40.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.4Aaron Rodgers7.6
Rhamondre Stevenson6.6Aaron Jones8.4
Damien Harris5.8A.J. Dillon6.4
DeVante Parker3.6Romeo Doubs5.9
Nelson Agholor3.2Allen Lazard5.6
Patriots DST 5.0Robert Tonyan5.9


Packers DST 8.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -2.5, O/U 45.5
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.1Derek Carr7.4
Javonte Williams7.2Josh Jacobs6.8
Melvin Gordon6.0Davante Adams8.7
Courtland Sutton8.5Mack Hollins4.9
Jerry Jeudy6.3Darren Waller7.6
Broncos DST 8.5Raiders DST 1.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 2 at 8:20 pm ET •
TB -1, O/U 45
Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.4Tom Brady7.3
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.7Leonard Fournette7.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster5.4Mike Evans7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.1Julio Jones4.6
Mecole Hardman3.0Russell Gage3.5
Travis Kelce8.7Cameron Brate4.8
Chiefs DST 6.6Buccaneers DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Oct 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -1.5, O/U 43
Rams RTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford7.2Jimmy Garoppolo3.7
Cam Akers6.2Jeff Wilson6.5
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.1Deebo Samuel8.6
Cooper Kupp9.7Brandon Aiyuk6.2
Allen Robinson4.7George Kittle6.9
Ben Skowronek2.749ers DST 7.1
Tyler Higbee7.0


Rams DST 7.4