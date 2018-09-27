Fantasy Football Week 4: Patriots backed into a corner and eight things to know

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We entered Week 3 hoping to get confirmation of what we already knew. Instead we got the Bills dominating the Vikings, and a bunch of No. 2 wide receivers outperforming the No. 1 on their own team. We'll hope for more clarity from Week 4.

Here's what you need to know:

It's C.J. Beathard time in San Francisco.

I've written a lot about this already this week, so I'm just going to give you the cliff notes version of what happened in six games Beathard played last year.

The 49ers scored multiple touchdowns just twice.

Beathard threw more picks than touchdowns.

Carlos Hyde led the team with 50 (!) targets.

So, yeah. Start the Chargers defense. Sit the 49ers receivers. But I'm still sticking with George Kittle because I believe in his talent, I think he'll get targets from Kittle, and the tight end position is a dumpster fire.

The Patriots are backed into a corner.

Tom Brady

On the other hand, it's the Patriots. We've seen them start slow in the past and then reel off 10-plus wins in a row. If they lose to the Dolphins, they'll fall three games back in the division. Do we really want to bet against Bill Belichick and Brady? Isn't this exactly when they generally turn it on?

It is.

The problem is, my projections don't account for narratives. I'm starting Rob Gronkowski. I'll start James White in either format, and Sony Michel in non-PPR. Other than that, I'm trying to find better options. Yes, that means I'm benching Brady for Andy Dalton or Eli Manning. I'd even bench him for the opposing quarterback in this game, Ryan Tannehill.

It will be a telling week for Mike Williams and Calvin Ridley.

Two of the most talented young receivers in the league had enormous weeks in Week 3. Williams saw a career-best 23 percent target share and turned it into four catches for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ridley was even better, leading Atlanta with 7-146-3 on eight targets. These are the types of performances that could signal the beginning of a breakout. They could also look like aberrations in a few weeks.

While I absolutely believe both have enormous potential over the rest of the season, I'd like to see more before I feel confident starting them as more than a boom-or-bust flex. Both of these young receivers have alpha dogs in front of them in the pecking order who are used to seeing 30 percent of their team's targets. It's difficult for a second receiver to be a must-start option on a team with a target hog.

I'll be watching their targets more than anything in Week 4. If it's a repeat of Week 3, we may have two more emerging stars at receiver.

The Browns may have an elite defense.

Are you done laughing? Good. Because this is no joke. The Browns have faced the Steelers, Saints and Jets this season and held them to an averaged of 15.5 fewer points than those teams have scored in their other games. They've been good against the run (3.6 YPC) while still being above-average against the pass (7.0 Y/A). According to Football Outsiders' DVOA, they've been the fourth best defense in the NFL this season and the site's DAVE rating (which projects how a team will perform the rest of the season) projects them to be the best defense over the rest of the season.

So what does that mean for the Raiders? I'm still starting Jared Cook because of the state of tight end, and it's hard to get away from Marshawn Lynch in non-PPR leagues. But you should try to find another answer at quarterback and wide receiver as opposed to starting a Raider.

Russell Wilson isn't running.

This is a problem that's only growing. WIlson has seven carries for 21 yards through three games. In 2017 he scored 398 Fantasy points and 76 of them came on the ground. Without the rushing production his upside is no longer the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy, and his floor is that he's droppable.

What we don't know for sure yet is if this lack of rushing is part of the plan or just a three-game sample. But he's not gone three straight games with fewer than four rushing attempts. That happened once in the first five years of his career.

If Wilson gets a healthy with Doug Baldwin back and starts running, he could still be one of the best quarterbacks in Fantasy over the final 13 weeks, but it would sure be nice to see that start in Week 4.

The Bengals and Giants are in great spots.

As we talked about last week, you want players in high-scoring games. While it's obvious you're starting your Saints and Falcons there are players on their opponents this week that are at at least as appealing.

Expect an ugly game in Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss against the Seahawks, but are at home against the Lions in what could be a slug match. They're also favored, and when the Cowboys win they generally win ugly. The Lions do not have a very good run defense, and it's easy to see a situation where the Cowboys grab a league and grind this game to a halt.

It's still hard to get away from Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, but this is reason to be slightly concerned about Matthew Stafford and Marvin Jones, who is third in the Lions' pecking order now. Kerryon Johnson is a terrifying running back to project. He is clearly the best Lions best running back and the Cowboys are without Sean Lee. But Johnson still saw just 50 percent of the team's carries last week, and if the Cowboys get an early lead, Theo Riddick will be more involved.

Patrick Mahomes faces his biggest test yet.

At Mile High on Monday is not a place you generally feel comfortable with a first-year starter. And this will be the best defense Mahomes has faced yet. But it's not your typical Broncos defense.

So far this year the Broncos have allowed the seventh most passing yards in the league. Derek Carr set a record against them in Week 2. They do still have a good pass rush, but their coverage has been subpar outside of Chris Harris.

We all have Mahomes ranked as a top-four quarterback this week and we're starting both of the Chiefs receivers as well. This Chiefs offense may cool off at some point, but we don't expect it will be this week.

