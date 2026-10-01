Week 3 is in the books and Fantasy football managers now have two weeks of results to work with heading into Week 4, but that doesn't necessarily make decision-making for lineups any easier.

If you have some start/sit decisions that are close enough that you want the advice of an experienced fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 3 PPR cheat sheet, with rankings for every player in the mix for a starting gig on your Fantasy teams.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers

Browns

Aaron Rodgers 3.7 Deshaun Watson 5.2 Jaylen Warren 7.35 Quinshon Judkins 5.7 DK Metcalf 6.25 Raheim Sanders 2.84 Michael Pittman 3.88 Denzel Boston 5.28 Roman Wilson 2.72 KC Concepcion 4.2 Pat Freiermuth 3.42 Jerry Jeudy 2.22 Steelers DST 7.8 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.32



Browns DST 6.1

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Colts

Commanders

Daniel Jones 6.1 Marcus Mariota 6.6 Jonathan Taylor 8.38 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 4.28 Josh Downs 7.04 Rachaad White 4.08 Keenan Allen 6.3 Terry McLaurin 7.24 Tyler Warren 6.62 Stefon Diggs 6.38 Colts DST 4.0 Antonio Williams 2.74



Commanders DST 4.5

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Titans

Ravens

Cam Ward 2.4 Lamar Jackson 8.4 Tony Pollard 5.25 Derrick Henry 9.1 Tyjae Spears 3.7 Zay Flowers 8.3 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.08 Rashod Bateman 4.4 Carnell Tate 4.9 Mark Andrews 4.7 Titans DST 1.6 Ravens DST 8.2

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Patriots

Bills

Drake Maye 5.5 Josh Allen 9.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.98 James Cook 8.5 TreVeyon Henderson 3.92 DJ Moore 6.68 Mack Hollins 4.85 Khalil Shakir 4.22 Romeo Doubs 4.6 Keon Coleman 2.7 Demario Douglas 3.05 Dalton Kincaid 6.78 Hunter Henry 3.45 Bills DST 6.9 Patriots DST 4.7





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Jets

Bears

Geno Smith 6.7 Case Keenum 4.0 Braelon Allen 6.1 D'Andre Swift 7.32 Isaiah Davis 2.8 Kyle Monangai 4.14 Garrett Wilson 7.85 Luther Burden III 6.58 Kenyon Sadiq 5.72 Kalif Raymond 6.28 Jets DST 4.9 Rome Odunze 5.4



Colston Loveland 4.88



Bears DST 5.1

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Jaguars

Bengals

Trevor Lawrence 7.6 Joe Burrow 7.7 Bhayshul Tuten 6.4 Chase Brown 7.5 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 2.46 Ja'Marr Chase 9.0 Parker Washington 7.62 Tee Higgins 7.7 Jakobi Meyers 6.2 Mike Gesicki 3.4 Brian Thomas Jr. 4.3 Bengals DST 5.5 Brenton Strange 2.58



Jaguars DST 4.6





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Cowboys

Texans

Dak Prescott 7.9 C.J. Stroud 4.8 Javonte Williams 7.18 David Montgomery 5.62 CeeDee Lamb 8.8 Woody Marks 4.18 George Pickens 8.0 Nico Collins 7.75 Ryan Flournoy 2.26 Jaylin Noel 2.4 Jake Ferguson 3.54 Dalton Schultz 5.65 Cowboys DST 5.3 Texans DST 6.3

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Cardinals

Giants

Jacoby Brissett 6.9 Jameis Winston 4.1 Jeremiyah Love 7.26 Cam Skattebo 7.15 Tyler Allgeier 2.86 Najee Harris 2.52 Michael Wilson 6.72 Malik Nabers 6.48 Marvin Harrison Jr. 3.62 Isaiah Likely 6.05 Kendrick Bourne 3.58 Giants DST 4.1 Trey McBride 8.48



Cardinals DST 5.0





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Rams

Eagles

Matthew Stafford 7.3 Jalen Hurts 7.1 Kyren Williams 7.6 Saquon Barkley 7.12 Blake Corum 3.96 DeVonta Smith 7.22 Puka Nacua 8.2 Dontayvion Wicks 5.88 Davante Adams 7.28 Makai Lemon 2.62 Tyler Higbee 3.48 Eagles DST 5.7 Rams DST 6.8





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Packers

Buccaneers

Jordan Love 7.0 Jalon Daniels 3.8 MarShawn Lloyd 3.94 Bucky Irving 6.7 Kaleb Johnson 2.82 Kenneth Gainwell 2.9 Christian Watson 7.65 Emeka Egbuka 5.95 Matthew Golden 7.1 Chris Godwin 4.68 Tucker Kraft 5.55 Ted Hurst 3.6 Packers DST 6.6 Cade Otton 2.78



Buccaneers DST 4.8

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Dolphins

Vikings

Malik Willis 4.6 Kyler Murray 6.2 Jaylen Wright 3.9 Aaron Jones 7.2 Ollie Gordon II 3.52 Jordan Addison 6.98 Malik Washington 5.1 Jauan Jennings 2.5 Caleb Douglas 3.68 T.J. Hockenson 3.66 Chris Bell 3.64 Vikings DST 8.9 Greg Dulcich 3.56



Dolphins DST 3.9





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Chiefs

Raiders

Patrick Mahomes 8.3 Kirk Cousins 6.0 Kenneth Walker III 9.3 Ashton Jeanty 6.82 Emmett Johnson 3.25 Mike Washington Jr. 3.28 Rashee Rice 6.88 Tre Tucker 5.92 Xavier Worthy 4.06 Brock Bowers 8.45 Tyquan Thornton 3.38 Raiders DST 4.2 Travis Kelce 6.55



Chiefs DST 7.2





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Chargers

Seahawks

Justin Herbert 5.4 Sam Darnold 6.4 Omarion Hampton 6.02 Jadarian Price 5.34 Keaton Mitchell 4.16 Emanuel Wilson 2.88 Kimani Vidal 2.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.9 Ladd McConkey 6.85 Cooper Kupp 4.25 Quentin Johnston 5.35 Rashid Shaheed 2.42 Tre Harris 4.04 AJ Barner 3.5 Oronde Gadsden II 2.54 Seahawks DST 7.9 Chargers DST 3.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos

49ers

Bo Nix 5.9 Brock Purdy 7.5 RJ Harvey 4.42 Christian McCaffrey 8.9 J.K. Dobbins 4.1 Kaelon Black 2.48 Jaylen Waddle 7.06 Deebo Samuel 6.6 Courtland Sutton 5.22 Jordan Watkins 2.64 Pat Bryant 4.62 George Kittle 7.45 Evan Engram 3.32 49ers DST 6.0 Broncos DST 6.5





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Lions

Panthers

Jared Goff 7.4 Bryce Young 6.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 Chuba Hubbard 7.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.68 Tetairoa McMillan 7.02 Jameson Williams 6.22 Brycen Tremaine 3.08 Isaac TeSlaa 2.24 Darren Waller 6.12 Sam LaPorta 6.8 Panthers DST 2.8 Lions DST 5.8





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Falcons

Saints

Michael Penix Jr. 4.4 Tyler Shough 8.0 Bijan Robinson 9.7 Alvin Kamara 5.38 Drake London 8.4 Kendre Miller 4.02 Kyle Pitts 4.58 Chris Olave 8.7 Falcons DST 4.3 Devaughn Vele 6.0



Juwan Johnson 6.52



Noah Fant 4.12



Saints DST 4.4