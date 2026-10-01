Week 3 is in the books and Fantasy football managers now have two weeks of results to work with heading into Week 4, but that doesn't necessarily make decision-making for lineups any easier.

If you have some start/sit decisions that are close enough that you want the advice of an experienced fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 3 PPR cheat sheet, with rankings for every player in the mix for a starting gig on your Fantasy teams.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Oct 1 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 37.5
Steelers
Browns
Aaron Rodgers3.7Deshaun Watson5.2
Jaylen Warren7.35Quinshon Judkins5.7
DK Metcalf6.25Raheim Sanders2.84
Michael Pittman3.88Denzel Boston5.28
Roman Wilson2.72KC Concepcion4.2
Pat Freiermuth3.42Jerry Jeudy2.22
Steelers DST7.8Harold Fannin Jr.5.32


Browns DST6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 4 at 9:30 am ET •
WAS +3.5, O/U 47.5
Colts
Commanders
Daniel Jones6.1Marcus Mariota6.6
Jonathan Taylor8.38Jacory Croskey-Merritt4.28
Josh Downs7.04Rachaad White4.08
Keenan Allen6.3Terry McLaurin7.24
Tyler Warren6.62Stefon Diggs6.38
Colts DST4.0Antonio Williams2.74


Commanders DST4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -11.5, O/U 42.5
Titans
Ravens
Cam Ward2.4Lamar Jackson8.4
Tony Pollard5.25Derrick Henry9.1
Tyjae Spears3.7Zay Flowers8.3
Wan'Dale Robinson5.08Rashod Bateman4.4
Carnell Tate4.9Mark Andrews4.7
Titans DST1.6Ravens DST8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 48.5
Patriots
Bills
Drake Maye5.5Josh Allen9.1
Rhamondre Stevenson5.98James Cook8.5
TreVeyon Henderson3.92DJ Moore6.68
Mack Hollins4.85Khalil Shakir4.22
Romeo Doubs4.6Keon Coleman2.7
Demario Douglas3.05Dalton Kincaid6.78
Hunter Henry3.45Bills DST6.9
Patriots DST4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -3.5, O/U 42.5
Jets
Bears
Geno Smith6.7Case Keenum4.0
Braelon Allen6.1D'Andre Swift7.32
Isaiah Davis2.8Kyle Monangai4.14
Garrett Wilson7.85Luther Burden III6.58
Kenyon Sadiq5.72Kalif Raymond6.28
Jets DST4.9Rome Odunze5.4


Colston Loveland4.88


Bears DST5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -2.5, O/U 51.5
Jaguars
Bengals
Trevor Lawrence7.6Joe Burrow7.7
Bhayshul Tuten6.4Chase Brown7.5
Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.46Ja'Marr Chase9.0
Parker Washington7.62Tee Higgins7.7
Jakobi Meyers6.2Mike Gesicki3.4
Brian Thomas Jr.4.3Bengals DST5.5
Brenton Strange2.58

Jaguars DST4.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -3, O/U 48.5
Cowboys
Texans
Dak Prescott7.9C.J. Stroud4.8
Javonte Williams7.18David Montgomery5.62
CeeDee Lamb8.8Woody Marks4.18
George Pickens8.0Nico Collins7.75
Ryan Flournoy2.26Jaylin Noel2.4
Jake Ferguson3.54Dalton Schultz5.65
Cowboys DST5.3Texans DST6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 44.5
Cardinals
Giants
Jacoby Brissett6.9Jameis Winston4.1
Jeremiyah Love7.26Cam Skattebo7.15
Tyler Allgeier2.86Najee Harris2.52
Michael Wilson6.72Malik Nabers6.48
Marvin Harrison Jr.3.62Isaiah Likely6.05
Kendrick Bourne3.58Giants DST4.1
Trey McBride8.48

Cardinals DST5.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI +3, O/U 43.5
Rams
Eagles
Matthew Stafford7.3Jalen Hurts7.1
Kyren Williams7.6Saquon Barkley7.12
Blake Corum3.96DeVonta Smith7.22
Puka Nacua8.2Dontayvion Wicks5.88
Davante Adams7.28Makai Lemon2.62
Tyler Higbee3.48Eagles DST5.7
Rams DST6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +3.5, O/U 38.5
Packers
Buccaneers
Jordan Love7.0Jalon Daniels3.8
MarShawn Lloyd3.94Bucky Irving6.7
Kaleb Johnson2.82Kenneth Gainwell2.9
Christian Watson7.65Emeka Egbuka5.95
Matthew Golden7.1Chris Godwin4.68
Tucker Kraft5.55Ted Hurst3.6
Packers DST6.6Cade Otton2.78


Buccaneers DST4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 4 at 4:05 pm ET •
MIN -10.5, O/U 38.5
Dolphins
Vikings
Malik Willis4.6Kyler Murray6.2
Jaylen Wright3.9Aaron Jones7.2
Ollie Gordon II3.52Jordan Addison6.98
Malik Washington5.1Jauan Jennings2.5
Caleb Douglas3.68T.J. Hockenson3.66
Chris Bell3.64Vikings DST8.9
Greg Dulcich3.56

Dolphins DST3.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +4.5, O/U 47.5
Chiefs
Raiders
Patrick Mahomes8.3Kirk Cousins6.0
Kenneth Walker III9.3Ashton Jeanty6.82
Emmett Johnson3.25Mike Washington Jr.3.28
Rashee Rice6.88Tre Tucker5.92
Xavier Worthy4.06Brock Bowers8.45
Tyquan Thornton3.38Raiders DST4.2
Travis Kelce6.55

Chiefs DST7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -7, O/U 42.5
Chargers
Seahawks
Justin Herbert5.4Sam Darnold6.4
Omarion Hampton6.02Jadarian Price5.34
Keaton Mitchell4.16Emanuel Wilson2.88
Kimani Vidal2.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.9
Ladd McConkey6.85Cooper Kupp4.25
Quentin Johnston5.35Rashid Shaheed2.42
Tre Harris4.04AJ Barner3.5
Oronde Gadsden II2.54Seahawks DST7.9
Chargers DST3.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -2.5, O/U 47.5
Broncos
49ers
Bo Nix5.9Brock Purdy7.5
RJ Harvey4.42Christian McCaffrey8.9
J.K. Dobbins4.1Kaelon Black2.48
Jaylen Waddle7.06Deebo Samuel6.6
Courtland Sutton5.22Jordan Watkins2.64
Pat Bryant4.62George Kittle7.45
Evan Engram3.3249ers DST6.0
Broncos DST6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
CAR +3.5, O/U 51
Lions
Panthers
Jared Goff7.4Bryce Young6.5
Jahmyr Gibbs10.0Chuba Hubbard7.3
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.68Tetairoa McMillan7.02
Jameson Williams6.22Brycen Tremaine3.08
Isaac TeSlaa2.24Darren Waller6.12
Sam LaPorta6.8Panthers DST2.8
Lions DST5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Mon, Oct 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
NO -2.5, O/U 47.5
Falcons
Saints
Michael Penix Jr.4.4Tyler Shough8.0
Bijan Robinson9.7Alvin Kamara5.38
Drake London8.4Kendre Miller4.02
Kyle Pitts4.58Chris Olave8.7
Falcons DST4.3Devaughn Vele6.0


Juwan Johnson6.52


Noah Fant4.12


Saints DST4.4
Add CBS Sports on Google