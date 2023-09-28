The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat coming up shortly.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 6.3 Jordan Love 7.9 David Montgomery 6.95 Aaron Jones 8.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 6.0 A.J. Dillon 3.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.1 Christian Watson 5.4 Josh Reynolds 3.8 Romeo Doubs 4.8 Sam LaPorta 7.6 Jayden Reed 3.2 Lions DST 5.6 Luke Musgrave 6.3



Packers DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Desmond Ridder 4.8 Trevor Lawrence 7.8 Bijan Robinson 8.9 Travis Etienne 7.1 Tyler Allgeier 5.6 Tank Bigsby 3.2 Drake London 5.0 Calvin Ridley 7.6 Kyle Pitts 6.4 Christian Kirk 6.3 Falcons DST 4.6 Evan Engram 7.8



Jaguars DST 4.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 8.3 Josh Allen 9.1 Raheem Mostert 8.4 James Cook 7.2 De'Von Achane 6.7 Latavius Murray 4.2 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Stefon Diggs 9.2 Jaylen Waddle 7.0 Gabe Davis 5.9 Dolphins DST 4.0 Dalton Kincaid 4.9



Dawson Knox 3.1



Bills DST 4.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 9.2 Bryce Young 3.6 Alexander Mattison 6.6 Miles Sanders 7.3 Cam Akers 2.7 Chuba Hubbard 3.6 Justin Jefferson 10.0 Adam Thielen 7.2 Jordan Addison 6.6 D.J. Chark 4.5 K.J. Osborn 4.0 Panthers DST 3.2 T.J. Hockenson 8.7



Vikings DST 3.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 7.6 Justin Fields 6.8 Javonte Williams 6.5 Khalil Herbert 5.7 Samaje Perine 4.4 Roschon Johnson 4.9 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.3 D.J. Moore 6.2 Courtland Sutton 7.4 Darnell Mooney 4.1 Jerry Jeudy 6.4 Cole Kmet 4.6 Marvin Mims 4.9 Bears DST 2.6 Broncos DST 6.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 7.4 Deshaun Watson 6.9 Gus Edwards 5.0 Jerome Ford 7.0 Zay Flowers 6.7 Amari Cooper 8.0 Rashod Bateman 2.7 Elijah Moore 4.2 Mark Andrews 8.4 David Njoku 4.8 Ravens DST 6.8 Browns DST 7.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 3.4 C.J. Stroud 6.2 Najee Harris 5.9 Dameon Pierce 6.4 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Nico Collins 6.9 George Pickens 6.0 Nathaniel Dell 6.5 Pat Freiermuth 5.3 Robert Woods 3.4 Steelers DST 7.0 Texans DST 3.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 5.7 Anthony Richardson 7.0 Kyren Williams 7.7 Zack Moss 7.8 Puka Nacua 7.9 Michael Pittman 7.8 Tutu Atwell 7.1 Josh Downs 3.7 Van Jefferson 1.8 Alec Pierce 2.0 Tyler Higbee 4.0 Colts DST 5.0 Rams DST 5.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 4.2 Jameis Winston 4.6 Rachaad White 6.1 Alvin Kamara 7.4 Mike Evans 6.1 Chris Olave 9.0 Chris Godwin 5.5 Michael Thomas 5.1 Buccaneers DST 6.9 Rashid Shaheed 4.6



Saints DST 6.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Sam Howell 4.4 Jalen Hurts 8.7 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.3 D'Andre Swift 7.5 Antonio Gibson 4.5 Kenneth Gainwell 4.7 Terry McLaurin 5.6 DeVonta Smith 8.5 Jahan Dotson 4.7 A.J. Brown 8.3 Curtis Samuel 2.9 Dallas Goedert 6.9 Cole Turner 3.2 Eagles DST 8.3 Commanders DST 3.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 5.6 Ryan Tannehill 3.8 Joe Mixon 6.8 Derrick Henry 7.6 Ja'Marr Chase 8.8 Tyjae Spears 4.8 Tee Higgins 7.7 DeAndre Hopkins 5.3 Tyler Boyd 4.4 Treylon Burks 3.9 Bengals DST 7.3 Chigoziem Okonkwo 2.7



Titans DST 6.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Brian Hoyer 2.0 Justin Herbert 8.9 Josh Jacobs 8.5 Joshua Kelley 5.1 Davante Adams 8.7 Keenan Allen 9.4 Jakobi Meyers 6.8 Josh Palmer 5.8 Raiders DST 2.2 Quentin Johnston 4.3



Gerald Everett 5.5



Donald Parham Jr. 2.2



Chargers DST 4.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 3.2 Dak Prescott 5.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.9 Tony Pollard 9.1 Ezekiel Elliott 4.0 Rico Dowdle 3.1 DeVante Parker 3.6 CeeDee Lamb 8.4 Kendrick Bourne 3.1 Michael Gallup 3.3 JuJu Smith-Schuster 2.1 Brandin Cooks 1.9 Hunter Henry 5.7 Jake Ferguson 5.4 Patriots DST 5.4 Cowboys DST 7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Joshua Dobbs 4.0 Brock Purdy 5.5 James Conner 7.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.6 Marquise Brown 5.2 Brandon Aiyuk 7.5 Michael Wilson 2.6 Deebo Samuel 7.45 Zach Ertz 3.9 George Kittle 7.4 Cardinals DST 2.4 49ers DST 8.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.3 Zach Wilson 1.9 Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Breece Hall 5.5 Jerick McKinnon 4.6 Dalvin Cook 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2.8 Garrett Wilson 5.7 Skyy Moore 3.5 Jets DST 2.8 Kadarius Toney 3.0



Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2.5



Rashee Rice 2.2



Travis Kelce 9.3



Chiefs DST 8.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em