The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Sep 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB +2, O/U 45.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.3Jordan Love7.9
David Montgomery6.95Aaron Jones8.7
Jahmyr Gibbs6.0A.J. Dillon3.4
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1Christian Watson5.4
Josh Reynolds3.8Romeo Doubs4.8
Sam LaPorta7.6Jayden Reed3.2
Lions DST 5.6Luke Musgrave6.3


Packers DST 6.2
Atlanta Falcons
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 1 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -3, O/U 43.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.8Trevor Lawrence7.8
Bijan Robinson8.9Travis Etienne7.1
Tyler Allgeier5.6Tank Bigsby3.2
Drake London5.0Calvin Ridley7.6
Kyle Pitts6.4Christian Kirk6.3
Falcons DST 4.6Evan Engram7.8


Jaguars DST 4.2
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -2.5, O/U 54
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.3Josh Allen9.1
Raheem Mostert8.4James Cook7.2
De'Von Achane6.7Latavius Murray4.2
Tyreek Hill9.7Stefon Diggs9.2
Jaylen Waddle7.0Gabe Davis5.9
Dolphins DST 4.0Dalton Kincaid4.9


Dawson Knox3.1


Bills DST 4.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4, O/U 46.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins9.2Bryce Young3.6
Alexander Mattison6.6Miles Sanders7.3
Cam Akers2.7Chuba Hubbard3.6
Justin Jefferson10.0Adam Thielen7.2
Jordan Addison6.6D.J. Chark4.5
K.J. Osborn4.0Panthers DST 3.2
T.J. Hockenson8.7

Vikings DST 3.6

Denver Broncos
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3, O/U 46
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.6Justin Fields6.8
Javonte Williams6.5Khalil Herbert5.7
Samaje Perine4.4Roschon Johnson4.9
Jaleel McLaughlin3.3D.J. Moore6.2
Courtland Sutton7.4Darnell Mooney4.1
Jerry Jeudy6.4Cole Kmet4.6
Marvin Mims4.9Bears DST 2.6
Broncos DST 6.6

Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 40.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.4Deshaun Watson6.9
Gus Edwards5.0Jerome Ford7.0
Zay Flowers6.7Amari Cooper8.0
Rashod Bateman2.7Elijah Moore4.2
Mark Andrews8.4David Njoku4.8
Ravens DST 6.8Browns DST 7.1
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +2.5, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.4C.J. Stroud6.2
Najee Harris5.9Dameon Pierce6.4
Jaylen Warren5.4Nico Collins6.9
George Pickens6.0Nathaniel Dell6.5
Pat Freiermuth5.3Robert Woods3.4
Steelers DST 7.0Texans DST 3.8
Los Angeles Rams
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND PK, O/U 46.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.7Anthony Richardson7.0
Kyren Williams7.7Zack Moss7.8
Puka Nacua7.9Michael Pittman7.8
Tutu Atwell7.1Josh Downs3.7
Van Jefferson1.8Alec Pierce2.0
Tyler Higbee4.0Colts DST 5.0
Rams DST 5.2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield4.2Jameis Winston4.6
Rachaad White6.1Alvin Kamara7.4
Mike Evans6.1Chris Olave9.0
Chris Godwin5.5Michael Thomas5.1
Buccaneers DST 6.9Rashid Shaheed4.6


Saints DST 6.7
Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -8, O/U 43.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell4.4Jalen Hurts8.7
Brian Robinson Jr.6.3D'Andre Swift7.5
Antonio Gibson4.5Kenneth Gainwell4.7
Terry McLaurin5.6DeVonta Smith8.5
Jahan Dotson4.7A.J. Brown8.3
Curtis Samuel2.9Dallas Goedert6.9
Cole Turner3.2Eagles DST 8.3
Commanders DST 3.4

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2, O/U 41
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow5.6Ryan Tannehill3.8
Joe Mixon6.8Derrick Henry7.6
Ja'Marr Chase8.8Tyjae Spears4.8
Tee Higgins7.7DeAndre Hopkins5.3
Tyler Boyd4.4Treylon Burks3.9
Bengals DST 7.3Chigoziem Okonkwo2.7


Titans DST 6.0
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -5.5, O/U 48.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.0Justin Herbert8.9
Josh Jacobs8.5Joshua Kelley5.1
Davante Adams8.7Keenan Allen9.4
Jakobi Meyers6.8Josh Palmer5.8
Raiders DST 2.2Quentin Johnston4.3


Gerald Everett5.5


Donald Parham Jr.2.2


Chargers DST 4.8
New England Patriots
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -6.5, O/U 43
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.2Dak Prescott5.4
Rhamondre Stevenson6.9Tony Pollard9.1
Ezekiel Elliott4.0Rico Dowdle3.1
DeVante Parker3.6CeeDee Lamb8.4
Kendrick Bourne3.1Michael Gallup3.3
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.1Brandin Cooks1.9
Hunter Henry5.7Jake Ferguson5.4
Patriots DST 5.4Cowboys DST 7.7
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -14, O/U 44
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs4.0Brock Purdy5.5
James Conner7.9Christian McCaffrey9.6
Marquise Brown5.2Brandon Aiyuk7.5
Michael Wilson2.6Deebo Samuel7.45
Zach Ertz3.9George Kittle7.4
Cardinals DST 2.449ers DST 8.9
Kansas City Chiefs
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYJ +9.5, O/U 41.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.3Zach Wilson1.9
Isiah Pacheco6.2Breece Hall5.5
Jerick McKinnon4.6Dalvin Cook3.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire2.8Garrett Wilson5.7
Skyy Moore3.5Jets DST 2.8
Kadarius Toney3.0

Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.5

Rashee Rice2.2

Travis Kelce9.3

Chiefs DST 8.8

Seattle Seahawks
@
New York Giants
Mon, Oct 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG -1, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.3Daniel Jones6.7
Kenneth Walker III9.0Matt Breida5.8
Zach Charbonnet3.9Darius Slayton2.4
DK Metcalf8.1Wan'Dale Robinson2.3
Tyler Lockett7.3Darren Waller7.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba2.8Giants DST 3.0
Noah Fant2.9

Seahawks DST 5.8