Fantasy Football Week 4: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Philadelphia (1-2) at Green Bay (3-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Carson Wentz (7.7) Aaron Rodgers (8.3) Miles Sanders (5.1) Aaron Jones (9.0) Darren Sproles (4.4) Jamaal Williams (5.8) Nelson Agholor (5.1) Davante Adams (9.4) Alshon Jeffery (4.7) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.5) Mack Hollins (4.0) Geronimo Allison (3.3) Zach Ertz (8.5) Jimmy Graham (5.5) Eagles DST (4.6) Packers DST (7.4)

Carolina (1-2) at Houston (2-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Texans -5

Kyle Allen (7.3) Deshaun Watson (9.3) Christian McCaffrey (9.5) Duke Johnson (4.7) D.J. Moore (7.7) Carlos Hyde (4.6) Curtis Samuel (6.4) DeAndre Hopkins (9.6) Greg Olsen (8.2) Will Fuller (4.2) Panthers DST (4.5) Kenny Stills (4.1)



Jordan Akins (4.8)



Texans DST (6.4)

Cleveland (1-2) at Baltimore (2-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7

Baker Mayfield (5.8) Lamar Jackson (8.7) Nick Chubb (8.7) Mark Ingram (8.9) Odell Beckham (8.6) Marquise Brown (6.5) Jarvis Landry (3.8) Willie Snead (2.6) Browns DST (6.3) Mark Andrews (7.6)



Hayden Hurst (3.5)



Ravens DST (7.7)

Washington (0-3) at N.Y. Giants (1-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -3

Case Keenum (7.4) Daniel Jones (7.8) Chris Thompson (6.4) Wayne Gallman (6.3) Adrian Peterson (5.9) Sterling Shepard (8.0) Terry McLaurin (7.5) Darius Slayton (3.7) Paul Richardson (4.6) Evan Engram (9.4) Trey Quinn (3.5) Giants DST (4.4) Vernon Davis (5.9)



Redskins DST (3.8)





L.A. Chargers (1-2) at Miami (0-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -16.5

Philip Rivers (9.2) Josh Rosen (2.0) Austin Ekeler (9.3) Kenyan Drake (5.5) Justin Jackson (6.0) Preston Williams (4.4) Keenan Allen (9.8) DeVante Parker (2.8) Mike Williams (6.0) Dolphins DST (1.8) Chargers DST (8.8)





Oakland (1-2) at Indianapolis (2-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -7

Derek Carr (4.4) Jacoby Brissett (6.6) Josh Jacobs (6.9) Marlon Mack (8.3) Tyrell Williams (7.2) Nyheim Hines (4.5) J.J. Nelson (2.7) Zach Pascal (2.9) Darren Waller (8.0) Parris Campbell (2.3) Raiders DST (3.7) Eric Ebron (6.1)



Jack Doyle (5.0)



Mo Alie-Cox (3.6)



Colts DST (7.2)

Kansas City (3-0) at Detroit (2-0-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Matthew Stafford (7.6) LeSean McCoy (7.5) Kerryon Johnson (7.2) Darrel Williams (6.5) Kenny Golladay (6.9) Sammy Watkins (8.1) Marvin Jones (6.6) Demarcus Robinson (7.1) Danny Amendola (4.5) Mecole Hardman (6.7) T.J. Hockenson (5.7) Travis Kelce (9.5) Lions DST (3.9) Chiefs DST (4.1)





New England (3-0) at Buffalo (3-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -7

Tom Brady (7.9) Josh Allen (6.3) James White (6.7) Frank Gore (4.8) Rex Burkhead (6.2) Cole Beasley (5.7) Sony Michel (5.0) John Brown (5.0) Julian Edelman (8.3) Zay Jones (2.5) Josh Gordon (7.6) Dawson Knox (5.8) Phillip Dorsett (6.2) Bills DST (5.8) Patriots DST (7.1)





Tennessee (1-2) at Atlanta (1-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -4

Marcus Mariota (5.0) Matt Ryan (8.4) Derrick Henry (7.6) Devonta Freeman (7.0) Adam Humphries (5.2) Julio Jones (9.9) Corey Davis (3.1) Calvin Ridley (7.3) A.J. Brown (2.4) Mohamed Sanu (3.6) Delanie Walker (6.8) Austin Hooper (7.1) Titans DST (4.8) Falcons DST (6.5)

Tampa Bay (1-2) at L.A. Rams (3-0)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -9.5

Jameis Winston (6.8) Jared Goff (8.0) Ronald Jones (5.2) Todd Gurley (7.4) Peyton Barber (3.7) Cooper Kupp (9.2) Mike Evans (7.8) Brandin Cooks (8.5) Chris Godwin (7.4) Robert Woods (6.8) O.J. Howard (6.5) Gerald Everett (5.2) Buccaneers DST (4.7) Rams DST (7.5)

Seattle (2-1) at Arizona (0-2-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Russell Wilson (8.5) Kyler Murray (7.1) Chris Carson (7.1) David Johnson (8.4) Tyler Lockett (9.3) Larry Fitzgerald (8.7) D.K. Metcalf (5.3) Christian Kirk (7.0) Will Dissly (7.2) Cardinals DST (1.5) Seahawks DST (6.0)





Minnesota (2-1) at Chicago (2-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -3

Kirk Cousins (5.1) Mitchell Trubisky (5.9) Dalvin Cook (9.2) David Montgomery (6.1) Adam Thielen (8.2) Tarik Cohen (5.3) Stefon Diggs (5.9) Allen Robinson (5.4) Vikings DST (7.3) Bears DST (8.1)

Jacksonville (1-2) at Denver (0-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3

Gardner Minshew (5.3) Joe Flacco (4.6) Leonard Fournette (6.8) Phillip Lindsay (7.3) D.J. Chark (5.8) Royce Freeman (6.6) Dede Westbrook (4.9) Emmanuel Sanders (6.1) Chris Conley (3.2) Courtland Sutton (4.8) James O'Shaughnessy (5.1) Noah Fant (3.9) Jaguars DST (6.6) Broncos DST (6.9)

Dallas (3-0) at New Orleans (2-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Dak Prescott (9.0) Teddy Bridgewater (4.8) Ezekiel Elliott (9.1) Alvin Kamara (9.4) Amari Cooper (9.5) Michael Thomas (8.8) Randall Cobb (4.3) Jared Cook (3.7) Devin Smith (3.0) Saints DST (6.2) Jason Witten (6.0)



Cowboys DST (7.0)





Cincinnati (0-3) at Pittsburgh (0-3)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -4

Andy Dalton (3.7) Mason Rudolph (4.5) Joe Mixon (7.8) James Conner (8.8) Tyler Boyd (6.3) Jaylen Samuels (3.1) John Ross (5.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.4) Auden Tate (3.4) Diontae Johnson (3.9) Tyler Eifert (3.8) Steelers DST (7.6) Bengals DST (4.9)





