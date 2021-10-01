The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 2 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 4 in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

More Week 4 help: Trade Value Chart | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Cut List | QB Start/Sit | RB Start/Sit | WR Start/Sit | Starts, sits, sleepers and busts

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Jaguars are incapable of competing. The oddsmakers have probably realized no one will take the Jaguars unless given a ton of points. Not that the Bengals have a positive public perception, but a 14-point win at Pittsburgh will go a long way. The Bengals' defense isn't that terrible, and of the six wins the Bengals have with Zac Taylor, four have been by eight-plus points. The short week should help Joe Mixon revive his numbers and thus pace the Bengals to a lopsided win.

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence (5.5) Joe Burrow (6.9)

James Robinson (8.1) Joe Mixon (9.0)

Marvin Jones (6.4) Ja'Marr Chase (7.7)

D.J. Chark (5.2) Tyler Boyd (6.3)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (4.7) Bengals DST (8.0)

Dan Arnold (3.9)





Jaguars DST (3.1)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Carolina is an overrated 3-0 team. It sure feels like the oddsmakers are trying to push you toward taking the Cowboys after convincing wins against the Chargers and Eagles. They could have gotten away with more points, especially since the Panthers will play without Christian McCaffrey. Carolina, like Dallas, has a better-than-expected defense, but they haven't been tested yet. This should be another solid win for the Cowboys, but maybe by six or seven.

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)

Sam Darnold (6.7) Dak Prescott (7.9)

Chuba Hubbard (7.7) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4)

D.J. Moore (9.0) Tony Pollard (5.7)

Robby Anderson (5.9) CeeDee Lamb (8.2)

Terrace Marshall Jr. (4.3) Amari Cooper (7.6)

Panthers DST (7.5) Dalton Schultz (6.6)





Cowboys DST (7.1)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: We're in for another close, high-scoring Vikings game. Minnesota's defense has not delivered much through three weeks and as a result it has lost two high-scoring games. Cleveland's already proven every week that they can hang on the scoreboard and should be able to do the same while coming up with a couple of defensive stops.

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Baker Mayfield (6.5) Kirk Cousins (7.8)

Nick Chubb (8.3) Dalvin Cook (9.7)

Kareem Hunt (7.6) Justin Jefferson (9.7)

Odell Beckham (8.4) Adam Thielen (8.7)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (3.2) K.J. Osborn (4.2)

Rashard Higgins (3.0) Tyler Conklin (5.7)

Austin Hooper (5.0) Vikings DST (6.1)

Browns DST (6.3)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Week 3 was an aberration for the Bears. The public has watched the Lions play three competitive games while the Bears were smashed in Weeks 1 and 3. But I'm not sure the Lions have the kind of defense that can mangle the Bears quarterbacks like others before them. Chicago found a way to bounce back in Week 2, the hunch is they'll do it again.

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10)

Jared Goff (5.9) Justin Fields (5.1)

D'Andre Swift (9.3) David Montgomery (7.8)

Jamaal Williams (6.6) Allen Robinson (7.05)

Quintez Cephus (2.7) Darnell Mooney (4.8)

Kalif Raymond (2.6) Bears DST (7.3)

T.J. Hockenson (8.2)





Lions DST (5.9)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Buffalo's dominance on both sides of the ball is just getting started. The Texans have played hard through three weeks, but I have a hard time believing they'll have a chance at scoring even 14 points (their implied point total is a shade higher at 15.5). Can the Bills hit over 30 points? We've seen it countless times including the last two weeks. The only catch is that this is a possible trap game for the Bills because they play the Chiefs next week. I just doubt the Texans can capitalize.

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10)

Davis Mills (2.6) Josh Allen (9.5)

Brandin Cooks (8.3) Zack Moss (6.9)

Anthony Miller (2.8) Devin Singletary (5.9)

Texans DST (2.0) Stefon Diggs (9.5)





Cole Beasley (5.45)





Emmanuel Sanders (5.0)





Dawson Knox (5.5)





Bills DST (10.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Points will come at a premium in this matchup. The oddsmakers are right -- neither team has posted more than 21 offensive points in a game this season. But it's the Colts who have what it takes to run the ball effectively while the Dolphins have found themselves mixing and matching too much. Indianapolis' offense was out of sync last week and the defense still kept them from a total blowout. Something tells me the Colts can take advantage of a Dolphins squad with a weak offensive line and run defense.

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)

Carson Wentz (4.3) Jacoby Brissett (4.1)

Jonathan Taylor (7.9) Myles Gaskin (6.8)

Nyheim Hines (6.5) Jaylen Waddle (7.0)

Michael Pittman (6.1) Will Fuller (4.4)

Zach Pascal (3.1) DeVante Parker (3.25)

Jack Doyle (4.6) Mike Gesicki (6.4)

Colts DST (7.4) Dolphins DST (7.2)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Eagles aren't as bad as they've been the past two weeks. I'm not sure the betting public believes that, and it feels like the oddsmakers are counting on exactly that. No doubt they could have gotten away with as many as nine points as the Chiefs are in a good bounce-back spot against a beat-up and not-so-well coached Eagles team. I can't help but fall for the trap here as Patrick Mahomes should rebound; the Chiefs as a whole have scored at least 32 points in each of four games after Mahomes had multiple interceptions. I don't think the Eagles can get past 24.

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes (9.0) Jalen Hurts (7.0)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7.5) Miles Sanders (7.0)

Tyreek Hill (9.6) Kenneth Gainwell (4.9)

Mecole Hardman (3.3) DeVonta Smith (5.7)

Travis Kelce (9.7) Jalen Reagor (3.9)

Chiefs DST (6.8) Quez Watkins (2.4)





Dallas Goedert (6.8)





Zach Ertz (5.6)





Eagles DST (2.4)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Saints are capable of blowing another team out. I know the New Orleans defense is good and the Giants lost their top receiver and top run-stopping linebacker, but I cannot feel comfortable laying eight points with a Saints offense that hasn't been real consistent. New York has just six losses under Joe Judge (out of 13) by nine or more points. My gut tells me the Giants keep it close by the end.

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10)

Daniel Jones (5.3) Jameis Winston (4.7)

Saquon Barkley (8.7) Alvin Kamara (9.5)

Kenny Golladay (6.0) Marquez Callaway (3.5)

Collin Johnson (3.6) Saints DST (8.1)

Evan Engram (4.5)





Giants DST (5.3)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Titans aren't good enough to blow out the Jets. The oddsmakers are literally begging you to take the Titans. Why else would they not be favored by 10-plus points against a completely undermanned Jets team? This is where I'm supposed to explain how the Jets will keep it close, but I can't think of a way, even with a mobile quarterback and against a below-average Titans defense. They've scored 20 points in 12 quarters! I guess I'm getting trapped by taking Tennessee.

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Ryan Tannehill (6.2) Zach Wilson (2.8)

Derrick Henry (9.9) Corey Davis (5.4)

Julio Jones (0.0) Jamison Crowder (4.1)

Nick Westbrook (2.9) Jets DST (2.2)

Chester Rogers (2.0)





Titans DST (8.4)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Buffalo is a dominant NFL team. The Falcons will keep it close for the second week in a row. I can't say the Football Team is poorly coached, but I can say they were out of gas last week. This is a terrific bounce-back spot for them versus a Falcons offense that hasn't been imaginative at all and a defense that hung tough against a beat-up Giants offense in Week 3. I doubt many people will race to put their bucks on the Falcons, so maybe the line is a little fishy in that regard, but I think Washington steps up in a close game.

Washington RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Taylor Heinicke (6.8) Matt Ryan (6.3)

Antonio Gibson (8.0) Cordarrelle Patterson (7.45)

J.D. McKissic (5.6) Mike Davis (7.2)

Terry McLaurin (7.8) Calvin Ridley (8.5)

Curtis Samuel (4.6) Olamide Zaccheaus (2.2)

Logan Thomas (7.2) Kyle Pitts (7.0)

Washington DST (7.6) Falcons DST (4.9)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Cardinals can keep it close. That's something Arizona hasn't done in their past four meetings with the Rams, all with Kyler Murray. They've lost all four by at least seven points. Moreover, the Rams have done a great job containing Murray on the ground in the series. It feels like the Rams have too much of an edge on both sides of the ball, especially against the Cardinals' pass defense.

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10)

Kyler Murray (8.6) Matthew Stafford (8.8)

Chase Edmonds (7.4) Darrell Henderson (7.75)

James Conner (4.8) Cooper Kupp (9.3)

DeAndre Hopkins (7.9) Robert Woods (7.3)

Christian Kirk (6.5) DeSean Jackson (4.05)

Rondale Moore (5.3) Van Jefferson (2.5)

A.J. Green (5.1) Tyler Higbee (7.1)

Cardinals DST (5.5) Rams DST (8.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Seattle's defense is really that bad. The 49ers found a way to score 28 points last week without a reliable run game, which was impressive. The 49ers' run defense isn't bad, but the secondary has some serious concerns that the Seahawks will be sure to test. The larger issue is that Seattle has been out-schemed the past two weeks and out-scored in their last two second-halves. For a guru like Kyle Shanahan, it's the right setup for him to take advantage.

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10)

Russell Wilson (8.1) Jimmy Garoppolo (5.7)

Chris Carson (8.9) Trey Sermon (5.8)

Tyler Lockett (9.4) Kyle Juszczyk (5.2)

DK Metcalf (9.1) Deebo Samuel (6.9)

Seahawks DST (5.7) Brandon Aiyuk (6.6)





George Kittle (7.9)





49ers DST (6.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Denver is for real. The Broncos are 3-0 thanks to wins over the winless Giants, Jaguars and Jets. The Ravens are a real test, but they're also a team that has been stuck in close games every week. Count on the Broncos defense to contain Lamar Jackson as best as it can to help give the offense a chance to score. The oddsmakers want you to take the Ravens -- this is one that should be easy enough to go the other way.

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10)

Lamar Jackson (7.6) Teddy Bridgewater (4.9)

Ty'Son Williams (5.5) Melvin Gordon (7.1)

Marquise Brown (7.4) Javonte Williams (6.7)

Sammy Watkins (4.5) Courtland Sutton (6.7)

Mark Andrews (7.6) Tim Patrick (5.6)

Ravens DST (7.8) Noah Fant (7.4)





Broncos DST (8.2)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Steelers can keep it to one score. After getting blown out at home by the Bengals last week, how in the world could anyone confidently take the Steelers here? That's what the oddsmakers want you to think! Pittsburgh's defense will get a big boost with T.J. Watt back and their receivers (mostly) healthy. Pittsburgh might not win, but they'll indeed keep it within one score.

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10)

Ben Roethlisberger (4.5) Aaron Rodgers (7.5)

Najee Harris (8.5) Aaron Jones (9.6)

Diontae Johnson (8.1) Davante Adams (9.8)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.25) Robert Tonyan (6.1)

Chase Claypool (5.5) Packers DST (7.7)

Steelers DST (7.0)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Bill Belichick will have an answer for Tom Brady. There's no other explanation for this line being as low as it is. The whole universe will put their coins on Brady knowing how well he's played and how stinky the Patriots have been -- and the oddsmakers are counting on it. That's the side they want us on. Believing Belichick will devise a way to stymie Brady isn't hard -- it's believing Mac Jones and the Patriots offense will find a way to score three touchdowns that's impossible. New England has yet to score more than two offensive touchdowns in a game this season.

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10)

Tom Brady (9.2) Mac Jones (3.9)

Leonard Fournette (6.4) Damien Harris (6.1)

Chris Godwin (9.2) Brandon Bolden (3.3)

Mike Evans (8.6) Jakobi Meyers (6.2)

Antonio Brown (7.2) Nelson Agholor (4.15)

Cameron Brate (4.9) Kendrick Bourne (3.8)

Buccaneers DST (8.5) Hunter Henry (4.8)





Patriots DST (2.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Raiders are overrated. Maybe Las Vegas is overrated (the team, not the city!), but they're finding ways to stay in games and win. Teams like that are dangerous, especially against mistake-prone teams like the Chargers who have lost over 200 yards of passing and five touchdowns to drops and penalties through three games. Derek Carr has been on an absolute roll and should test what's been a pretty good L.A. secondary. It's a fair line but one that the Raiders should cover.